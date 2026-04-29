(And That’s Totally Normal)

Ted Coons, Senior Customer Relationship Manager, TriNet

If you’ve ever thought, “What does co-employment actually mean?” You are not alone.

Many businesses come to TriNet looking for help with payroll, access to benefits, and the growing complexity of managing people. What they may not be aware of is the professional employer organization (“PEO”) model, which is different from traditional HR or payroll services.

This misconception is more common than you might think.

“I thought it’s only HR and payroll services.”

This is one of the most common things we hear from prospects.

That expectation makes sense. Payroll and HR are often the most visible, immediate needs. But co‑employment goes further than that. A PEO doesn’t run your business or manage your employees. Instead, it works alongside you under a co￼employment relationship.

In a co‑employment relationship, TriNet becomes the co-employer for a client’s worksite employees for limited purposes. That means certain responsibilities are allocated and shared based on the client service agreement. For leaders who are new to working with a PEO, this structure can feel unfamiliar at first.

It’s not that customers are doing anything wrong, it’s that the PEO model itself isn’t always easy to understand when they encounter it for the first time.