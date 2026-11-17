What is the culture perception gap?

The culture perception gap is the distance between the culture leaders intend to create and the culture employees experience in practice.

A useful data point: According to Gallup, only 20% of U.S. employees strongly agree that they feel connected to their organization's culture. View the Gallup organizational culture indicator.

How the gap can show up at work

Values are communicated clearly, but everyday decisions do not reflect them.

Leaders describe a high-performance culture built on ownership and innovation, while employees experience competition and pressure to hide mistakes.

Outcomes are prioritized, but learning, development and collaboration receive less recognition.

In these situations, neither perspective is necessarily wrong. The intended culture and the lived culture can exist at the same time. The problem arises when they begin working against one another.

How to move from intended culture to lived culture

Creating a strong culture starts with understanding the behaviors an organization wants to encourage and the behaviors it wants to discourage.

1. Define the behaviors that support your goals

Translate broad values into specific, observable behaviors. Clarify what employees and leaders should do differently when the culture is working as intended.

2. Ask how current systems reinforce those behaviors

Review the signals created by workplace practices. Consider whether performance management, rewards and leadership expectations support the culture the organization says it wants.

3. Listen to how employees experience the culture

Gather honest input through survey comments, focus groups, employee conversations and observations of workplace interactions.

4. Identify where intent and experience diverge

Look for patterns in which leadership expectations and employee experiences align , and where they do not.

5. Reinforce the desired culture consistently

Use talent systems and leadership behaviors to reward, recognize and reinforce the actions that matter most.

6. Reassess and refine

Continue listening and evaluating whether the employee experience is moving closer to the desired culture.

Questions leaders should ask

What specific behaviors support our organizational goals?

What experiences do we want employees to have?

How are our current systems and practices reinforcing or discouraging those behaviors?

Where do employees see a disconnect between what we say and what happens?

What actions would help close the most important gaps?

Measuring culture reality

Understanding culture requires more than assumptions. Leaders need an honest view of how culture is experienced across the organization.

TriNet's Culture Reality Index helps organizations assess the gap between employee and leader perceptions of culture. By gathering input from both groups, organizing feedback into key culture dimensions and evaluating alignment across perspectives, leaders can gain a clearer picture of their organization's current culture.

That insight can help organizations identify strengths, uncover disconnects and create targeted actions to move culture closer to the desired future state.

Reinforcing the culture you want

Culture does not develop through values statements alone. Defining company values and communicating their importance is only the beginning. Lasting culture change requires organizations to consistently reward, recognize and reinforce the behaviors they want to see.

Key talent management systems can help reinforce those signals:

Performance management programs

Rewards and recognition initiatives

Leadership development efforts

When these systems support desired cultural behaviors, employees receive clear and consistent signals about what matters most.

Culture as a competitive advantage

Culture can elevate organizational performance or become a barrier to success. The most effective organizations recognize that culture is not defined solely by leadership intent. It is equally shaped by employee experience.

By understanding both perspectives and addressing the gaps between them, leaders can build stronger engagement, deepen trust and create an environment where people and performance thrive together.

When culture reflects both organizational goals and employee realities, it becomes more than a business initiative. It becomes a powerful driver of sustainable success.

Build a culture that works in practice

TriNet's Organizational Development team can help assess your current culture, align talent practices with business strategy and help you build for long-term growth and performance.