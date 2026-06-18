Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio.

In the State of Work 2025: Great Lakes & New England, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region, from both sides of the desk.

Great Lakes and New England employers are broadly optimistic about how their workforces are doing. Employees don't always experience it the same way. This report maps where the gaps sit, where employers and employees line up, and one meaningful reversal where employees are more positive than their employers realize.

Based on surveys of 150 employers and 115 employees across Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio -based SMBs. Data collected June 30 to July 2, 2025.