State of Work: Great Lakes & New England
Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio.
In the State of Work 2025: Great Lakes & New England, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region, from both sides of the desk.
Great Lakes and New England employers are broadly optimistic about how their workforces are doing. Employees don't always experience it the same way. This report maps where the gaps sit, where employers and employees line up, and one meaningful reversal where employees are more positive than their employers realize.
Based on surveys of 150 employers and 115 employees across Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio -based SMBs. Data collected June 30 to July 2, 2025.
Satisfaction
Employers Think Work/Life Balance Is Fine. Employees Aren't as Sure.
Great Lakes and New England employers are highly satisfied with their own work/life balance, and they assume the same is true for their teams. Employees report a more strained picture, and the hours they're working don't line up with what employers think they're working.
Employees are working longer hours than employers realize.
73.1% of employers believe employees work the right number of hours. Only 57.4% of employees agree. A third of employees say they work too many hours, and employers aren't seeing it. Employers also report offering the fixes at high rates: flexible hours, generous PTO, encouraging teamwork. Employees report experiencing those supports at less than half the rate their employers report offering them. The support may be there, but it isn't landing.
Engagement
Confident Engagement Scores. Real Turnover Beneath the Surface.
Great Lakes and New England employers are confident their teams are engaged, and most employees agree. But engagement doesn't tell the whole story. When you ask employees directly about their job search intent, more than half aren't fully locked in.
More than half of Greater East employees are either looking or open to leaving.
That's a significant gap from the less than 10% employers estimate, and what's driving it may not be what leadership expects. Employees still feel strongly connected to their actual work. Where they feel further away is from leadership. The commitment to the job isn't the issue. The commitment to leadership might be.
Knowledge
Employers See a Broader Skills Gap Than Employees Do.
Both groups agree leadership and managerial skills are the top area for development. That's where the alignment ends. Employers see urgency across every other skill category too. Employees don't.
Empowerment
Employers Define Empowerment as Training. Employees Define It as Voice.
Employers and employees in Great Lakes and New England don't share the same picture of what empowerment looks like. Employers put training and development first. Employees put being heard first.
Why employees leave — and what employers think
Employers and employees both say better pay is the top reason people leave. From there, the two lists diverge. Employers point to "increased ability to make an impact" at 27.3%. Only 6.1% of employees say that's why they left. That's the largest gap in the section, and it shows up alongside two others: employers cite flexible hours (31.3% vs. 20.9%) and commute (26.0% vs. 17.4%) at meaningfully higher rates than employees do. When employees talk about why they leave, they land somewhere different: pay, work/life balance, benefits, and room to grow.
Benefits
Strong Alignment on Core Benefits.
The benefits picture in the Great Lakes and New England is one of the tightest matches between what employers assume matters and what employees rate as important. Core benefits (medical, paid vacation, mental health, and parental leave) show near-perfect alignment on the "extremely important" rating.
Benefit Importance — "Extremely Important" Ratings
"% rating this benefit 'Extremely Important' when looking for a job"
Where the alignment matters most.
Medical, paid vacation, mental health, and parental leave are the benefits that can shape whether someone takes a job or leaves one. On all four, employers and employees in Great Lakes and New England are rating importance within a few points of each other. That's a benefits strategy already built on what people value, not a guess about what they might.
HR Expectations
Employers Want 24/7 HR. Employees Are More Divided.
Employers in Great Lakes and New England overwhelmingly want round-the-clock HR access. Employees are supportive but with more hesitation, and the gap widens along generational lines. Younger employees back the idea strongly. Older ones are more skeptical, which points to where the demand is heading over time.
AI in HR
Employers Are Ready. Employees Are Cautious.
Great Lakes and New England employers use AI frequently and are broadly comfortable with it across HR functions. Employees are moving slower, and the gap widens the more personal the task gets
Employer permission is running ahead of employee behavior.
On transactional tasks like payroll and benefits, employers are largely comfortable with AI (around 71 to 74% acceptance). Employees are using it at less than half those rates. The gap widens on anything personal. For interpersonal issues, employer acceptance drops to 39.8%. Employee use drops to 19.2%. And more than half of employees haven't used AI for interpersonal concerns at all. The adoption story here isn't about permission. It's about what employees are willing to try.
Download the Full Report
Explore workplace trends across AI, employee engagement, remote work, and more in the full Great Lakes & New England State of Work report by TriNet.
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