State of Work: Southeast
Florida · Georgia · Alabama · Mississippi
In the State of Work 2025: Southeast, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.
Southeast employers and employees agree on more than they disagree on. But the gaps that do exist are significant: employers consistently overestimate how positive the employee experience is, underestimate turnover risk, and see AI adoption in HR as more settled than employees do. This report gives leaders a clear-eyed look at those blind spots — and what to do about them.
Based on surveys of 111 employers and 80 employees across Southeast-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.
Satisfaction
Work/Life Balance: Southeast Employers Feel It. Employees Less So.
Employers and employees in the Southeast largely agree on how many hours get worked each week — but that alignment breaks down fast when you ask how people feel about it. Employers are more personally satisfied with their own work/life balance, and they underestimate how many employees feel overworked by a significant margin.
The overwork gap
Employers believe only 28.5% of employees feel they work too many hours. But 41.4% of employees say they do — a 13-point gap. Southeast employees report higher rates of feeling overworked than the national average (41% vs. 32%).
Engagement
Employers See High Engagement. Employees Are More Mixed.
Most Southeast employers are confident their workforce is engaged — 92.6% believe employees are moderately or extremely engaged. Employees mostly agree, but the intensity differs. And when the conversation shifts to connection — to leadership, to the company mission, to their own work — the gaps get larger
One in five Southeast employees plans to change jobs within three months.
Potential turnover risk — including those open to looking — reaches 57.6%. Employers largely believe fewer than 25% of their people are looking.
Knowledge
AI Skills Are Rising on Both Sides — But a Readiness Gap Remains
Southeast employers and employees both recognize that AI expertise is becoming essential. Employees in this region actually outpace the national average in prioritizing AI skills development (41.3% vs. 36% nationally). But while employers are confident that their people have what they need to succeed today, employees are far less certain — and that confidence gap points to a real risk in future workforce readiness.
The growth path disconnect
72% of employers believe employees have room to grow and a clear path forward. Only 52.5% of employees agree. That ~20-point gap shows up consistently — and signals that development investment may not be landing as visible opportunity.
Empowerment
Employers See an Empowered Workforce. Employees Want More.
Southeast employers and employees find common ground on the basics of empowerment — training, development, and having their voices heard rank at the top for both. But the agreement gets thinner from there. Employers consistently rate empowerment factors higher than employees experience them, and that pattern repeats across feedback, autonomy, and information sharing.
Why employees leave — and what employers think
Both groups agree better pay tops the list of departure reasons. But employers over-index on commute (35.1% vs. 17.5% employees) and flexible hours (33.3% vs. 21.3% employees) as exit drivers. Employees are more likely to point to work/life balance, growth, and toxic culture.
Benefits
Employees and Employers Align on Core Benefits. They Diverge on Which Ones Come Next
On the benefits that anchor a strong package, retirement, medical, and paid time off, Southeast employers and employees are largely in sync, and on retirement they're nearly identical. Where they part ways is which benefits come next: employees place more value than employers assume on mental health, dental, and childcare, while employers lean harder on benefits employees rank lower. The divergence isn't whether benefits matter; it's which ones employers choose to emphasize. As benefit budgets face scrutiny, knowing where employees actually place value is what separates a package that retains from one that simply exists.
Benefit Importance — "Extremely Important" Ratings
"% rating this benefit 'Extremely Important' when looking for a job" | Note: Employees rate mental health, vision, and dental higher than employers assume.
Where employers overestimate
The core of the package lands: employees and employers agree on retirement and rank medical among the highest priorities. The gaps are at the edges. On secondary and lifestyle perks, employers tend to assume employees care more than they do, while employees place more weight than expected on mental health, dental, and childcare. The opportunity isn't spending more on benefits, it's weighting the package toward what Southeast employees actually prioritize.
HR Expectations
Both Sides Want HR Available Around the Clock — Employers More Strongly
Southeast employers and employees broadly agree: HR shouldn't be a 9-to-5 function. Employer endorsement of always-on HR access is notably high — higher than the national average. Employee agreement is a majority too, though a meaningful portion (16.3%) push back, suggesting the expectation isn't universal.
Southeast employers lead the nation
At 67.3% combined agreement, Southeast employer endorsement of 24/7 HR access outpaces the national employer average of 57%. The demand for always-available HR infrastructure is strongest in this region.
AI in HR
Employers Are All In on AI. Employees Are Getting There.
Southeast employers are using AI at work at rates well above the national average — 77.7% use it at least weekly, compared to 66% nationally. Employees are more measured in their adoption, with about a quarter saying they rarely or never use AI at work. Where both groups find alignment is in where AI fits best: transactional HR tasks like payroll and benefits questions show the strongest match between employee usage and employer acceptance.
Download the Full Report
Explore workplace trends across AI, employee engagement, remote work, and more in the full Southeast State of the Workplace report by TriNet.
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