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In the State of Work 2025: Southeast, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.

Southeast employers and employees agree on more than they disagree on. But the gaps that do exist are significant: employers consistently overestimate how positive the employee experience is, underestimate turnover risk, and see AI adoption in HR as more settled than employees do. This report gives leaders a clear-eyed look at those blind spots — and what to do about them.

Based on surveys of 111 employers and 80 employees across Southeast-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.