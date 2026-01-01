Payroll Management: Process, Best Practices & Employer Guide

Payroll management is the process of calculating employee pay, withholding and filing taxes, and keeping the records employers are required to maintain. This guide walks through the payroll process stage by stage, compares the ways businesses can run payroll, and covers the practices that can help support accurate payroll. You’ll leave with a better understanding of how to manage payroll for your team and when it may make sense to get help.