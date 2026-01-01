The TriNet platform is a very robust system, takes care of all the reporting and analytics for us, makes the onboarding very easy for our seasonal growth. And then the offboarding at the end of the season."
Eileen Spitalny
CEO, Fairytale Brownies
The technology that powers TriNet is a really great feature and it makes simple things really quick and easy, and I know everyone here appreciates it."
Tim Miklaucic
Founder & CEO, Cordoba Music Group
Payroll management is the process of calculating employee pay, withholding and filing taxes, and keeping the records employers are required to maintain. This guide walks through the payroll process stage by stage, compares the ways businesses can run payroll, and covers the practices that can help support accurate payroll. You’ll leave with a better understanding of how to manage payroll for your team and when it may make sense to get help.
AI in HR: How AI innovation is empowering small and medium businesses.
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