RTS Tactical
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Manufacturing
Location
Miami, FL
Challenge
A manufacturing business developing body armor and ballistic products to protect the men and women who protect us needed an all-in-one solution to more easily manage their HR needs for their multi-state team.
Solution
With TriNet, RTS Tactical can confidently manage HR through a comprehensive solution and responsive support, while giving their team access to competitive benefits.
Transcript
The benefits that TriNet gives our company access to is really incredible. As a smaller company, it would be quite a challenge to get the type of rates that we have access to with TriNet.”
Creating products for protectors
Founded in 2016, RTS Tactical is a complete ballistic tactical gear solution manufacturer, with products designed for protectors. They primarily serve law enforcement across the United States and are committed to manufacturing products in the U.S. that help protect users in the field and bring them home safe.
With TriNet, RTS Tactical enjoys being able to manage all their core HR needs in one place. TriNet’s excellent support and resources also help RTS feel more confident navigating compliance with their multi-state team. The access to benefits that TriNet provides their team is also a priority for the management team, so their employees feel supported too. RTS Tactical is poised for growth, and they are confident that with TriNet, RTS can give their employees the experience and access to benefits they deserve, while maintaining their focus on their business and customers.