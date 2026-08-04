Here at RTS Tactical, we are passionate about protection. We are a complete tactical solution, head to toe what an agency needs to get their guys out in the field with the latest gear, armor and protection. We primarily serve law enforcement coast to coast in the United States, as well as courthouses, federal agencies, martial service, men and women who deploy as an agency to protect the community or the country. Fundamentally, we are a body armor manufacturer. Typically, that starts with a soft armor base, which most law enforcement officers wear. That soft armor will be a pistol-rated protection. From there, we move up into outer carriers that can also take rifle protection plates that'll give center torso rifle-rated protection and all the accessories, pouches, and systems required to get that officer out in the fields. The culture at RTS is something I love talking about. It's really something we put a lot of effort into, and it really translates into a really epic and fun place to be. Prior to working with TriNet, we were working with a large company just using their payroll processing, and we were doing all the other functions on our own. As we were growing, a friend referred TriNet to us, and we started working with them and just continued every interaction with them. Right now at RTS Tactical, we are about 30 to 35 people. Most of our employees are here at our headquarters in Miami, Florida, and then we do have quite a few that are also spread out across the United States. Having employees in different states, every state has a different tax regulation. And when we on-board a new employee in a new state, we just go to TriNet and they walk us through the entire thing and take care of that. Running payroll inside of TriNet is easy. I would say the word that comes up, easy, smooth. The benefits that TriNet gives our company access to is really incredible. As a smaller company, it would be quite a challenge to get the type of rates that we have access to with TriNet. So that's really incredible that we have the opportunity to offer that to employees. I feel when I'm working with TriNet, every time I'm talking to someone from TriNet learning about something new, our reps are always extremely easy to get ahold of. Being able to lean on TriNet allows us to focus on the core of our business while having all of the benefits with it. The future of RTS is growing and supporting agencies coast to coast across the United States. As we grow, hire more employees. We work with TriNet to give them the absolute best experience and keep us focused on our mission of supporting law enforcement agencies.