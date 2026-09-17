I founded STAR Exhibits 33 years ago with a simple but powerful promise: to make every one of our clients a star, and we do that by creating award-winning brand activations in the events, tradeshow, retail, and corporate interior environment. We actually create and design, and fabricate these activations in this facility in our Minneapolis location. We have approximately 200 or so people across the United States. STAR Exhibits is a servant leadership culture, and as such, the real basis of it is that we take care of one another. When I came on board here, we were working with a payroll service. At that time, there were serious issues with response time and communication, and we recognized that that was not a long-term solution for us. Additionally, we had challenges with the cost of benefits. I had worked with TriNet in the past, and I had had just a stellar experience with them. The level of service and how they go about understanding their clients was a big part of that success. What we were able to do with TriNet is really explore and look at different benefit packages throughout the United States and at a really reasonable price. And as a result of that, not only does it help us in recruitment, but that retention piece as well. One of the additional benefits of working with TriNet is their platform. It's a user-friendly platform. Every employee has access. It has all the different pieces we need to do our work. Running payroll with TriNet is just a breeze. TriNet's time and attendance is outstanding. It flows right into payroll, and it is literally seamless. What is an additional real benefit is that employees can use their mobile device to enter their time. TriNet has been an incredible solution for us, and it’s that dedication of not only the organization, but all the contacts that we work with on a regular basis. We have dedicated people both payroll, HR, and then a dedicated account manager that we meet with on a regular basis. What I like most about working with TriNet is just the ease of working with them. We've had a couple of issues come up with employees and different things that we’re working on, and they are just absolutely stellar at coming up with solutions. One of the things that surprises me is just the continuous improvement. TriNet, at its core, is a high-value, high-service company, and you can tell how people show up. They are just continually doing more and more and more. The future of STAR Exhibits and Environments is an exciting one. My goal has always been to continue to grow the company at a pace that allows my employees to continue to grow. And we get to be a part of bigger brand and activations. I'm thinking we're going to see 20 to 30% growth over the next several years. TriNet has allowed us to focus on doing the business and working with our customers, and not having to worry with all the details of administering some of the benefits. Our employees are allowed to focus and do the same thing on their jobs and what they're trying to accomplish for the clients.