STAR Exhibits
Company size
100+ Employees
Industry
Manufacturing
Location
Brooklyn Park, MN
Challenge
An established brand activation and experience-building company needed a better way to manage HR, with higher-performance technology and more hands-on support, as well as access to affordable benefits for their team.
Solution
With TriNet, STAR Exhibits has the top-tier customer service and technology they need to manage their HR needs more effectively and can provide access to cost-effective benefits for their dedicated team.
Transcript
What I like most about working with TriNet is just the ease of working with them.”
Crafting showstopping experiences
Since 1994, STAR Exhibits has pushed the boundaries on creativity and innovation to deliver branded activations in tradeshow, retail and event environments for clients across industries.
When their previous payroll service was no longer meeting their needs, STAR Exhibits sought a more effective long-term solution. With TriNet, STAR appreciates the level of service and expertise they receive, as well as the access to cost-effective benefits for their hard-working employees. And they enjoy the user-friendly technology, on both desktop and mobile devices, that helps keep their HR team, managers, and employees aligned and informed. As they continue to grow, STAR Exhibits knows that TriNet will continue to help their team focus on their business while supporting their employees.