HR ServicesContractors

Contractor Payments

With TriNet Contractor Payments, small to medium-sized businesses can conveniently and easily pay the independent contractors they rely upon.

Connect with Us
Onboard and pay your independent contractors
handshake_stars.svg
Easy
Pay your independent contractors through an easy to-use, cutting edge technology
security_lock.svg
Secure
House important independent contractor documents in a central and secure location
charts_computer.svg
Efficient
Access auto generated Form 1099 whenever you need
contractors-technology-for-all.jpg

Technology for All

Gone are the days of using multiple providers to pay your workers. With TriNet Contractor Payments, we make it easy for you to pay your independent contractors through one single provider.

  • Self-service onboarding: welcome link, info submission, agreements with e-signature

  • Intuitive dashboard: add/remove independent contractors, org chart

  • Multiple pay options

  • Mobile access for independent contractors on-the-go

  • House related independent contractor documents

  • Log-in via single sign-on from the TriNet Platform

  • Grant independent contractor access to important tax documents

  • Auto-generate Form 1099 documents 

Learn More

Explore related articles

Insights on Classifying Independent Contractors
Insights on Classifying Independent Contractors

Modern workforces can consist of a mixture of full-time, part-time, and independent contractors. Learn more about what an independent contractor is, and insights into managing them.

Read More
PEO For Small Business
PEO For Small Business

Learn how PEO can be the best fit for your small business!

Read More

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and a sales consultant will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.