Contractor Payments
With TriNet Contractor Payments, small to medium-sized businesses can conveniently and easily pay the independent contractors they rely upon.
Technology for All
Gone are the days of using multiple providers to pay your workers. With TriNet Contractor Payments, we make it easy for you to pay your independent contractors through one single provider.
- Self-service onboarding: welcome link, info submission, agreements with e-signature
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Intuitive dashboard: add/remove independent contractors, org chart
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Multiple pay options
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Mobile access for independent contractors on-the-go
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House related independent contractor documents
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Log-in via single sign-on from the TriNet Platform
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Grant independent contractor access to important tax documents
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Auto-generate Form 1099 documents
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