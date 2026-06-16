California

In the State of Work 2025: California, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the state — from both sides of the desk.

California employers and employees agree on more than they disagree on. But the gaps that do exist are significant: employers consistently overestimate how satisfied employees are with their hours and balance, sharply underestimate turnover risk, and misread why their people actually leave. This report gives leaders a clear-eyed look at those blind spots — and what to do about them.

Based on surveys of 90 employers and 46 employees across California-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.