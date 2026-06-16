State of the Work: California
California
In the State of Work 2025: California, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the state — from both sides of the desk.
California employers and employees agree on more than they disagree on. But the gaps that do exist are significant: employers consistently overestimate how satisfied employees are with their hours and balance, sharply underestimate turnover risk, and misread why their people actually leave. This report gives leaders a clear-eyed look at those blind spots — and what to do about them.
Based on surveys of 90 employers and 46 employees across California-based SMBs. Data collected June 30–July 2, 2025.
Satisfaction
Work/Life Balance: California Employers Feel It. Employees Less So.
Employers and employees in California are reasonably aligned on how many hours get worked each week - but that alignment breaks down fast when you ask how people feel about it. Employers are more personally satisfied with their own work/life balance, and they underestimate how many employees feel overworked by a significant margin.
The overwork gap
Employers believe only about a quarter of employees feel they work too many hours. But 43.5% of employees say they do - including 17.4% who say “extremely too many.” California employees report higher rates of feeling overworked than the national average (43.5% vs. 32%).
Engagement
Employers See High Engagement. Turnover Risk Tells a Different Story.
Most California employers are confident their workforce is engaged — and employees largely agree they're committed. Half of California employees describe themselves as extremely engaged. But that engagement coexists with high turnover intent, and employers sharply underestimate how many of their people are looking.
One in nine California employees plans to change jobs within three months.
Potential turnover risk - including those open to looking — reaches 52.2%, with 37.0% planning a move within the year. Employers largely believe fewer than 25% of their people are looking.
Knowledge
AI Skills Are Rising on Both Sides - But a Readiness Gap Remains
California employers and employees both recognize that AI expertise is becoming essential. Employees in this state outpace the national average in prioritizing AI skills development (47.8% vs. 36% nationally). But while employers are confident their people have what they need to succeed today, employees are far less certain - and that confidence gap points to a real risk in future workforce readiness.
Empowerment
Employers See an Empowered Workforce. Employees Want Flexibility and Mentorship.
California employers and employees find common ground on the basics of empowerment - training and development rank near the top for both. But the agreement gets thinner from there. Employers consistently rate empowerment factors higher than employees experience them, and employees place unusually high value on flexibility and mentorship.
Why employees leave — and what employers think
This is one of the defining findings of the California report. Employers believe better pay tops the list of departure reasons (40.0%). Employees invert it: better benefits (37.0%) and work/life balance (34.8%) outrank pay (32.6%). Compensation-first retention strategies may be solving for the wrong problem.
Benefits
Benefits Are the Top Reason Californians Leave. Employers Are Misreading Which Ones Matter.
When California employees say why they leave, benefits come first, ahead of pay. Yet employers consistently misjudge which benefits carry the most weight, underreading the value employees place on retirement and mental health while over-emphasizing more traditional perks. The takeaway isn't that benefits matter less than employers think. It's that the benefits employees actually prioritize aren't always the ones employers lead with. As benefit budgets face scrutiny, knowing where employees place value is what separates a package that retains from one that simply exists.
Benefit Importance — "Extremely Important" Ratings
"% rating this benefit 'Extremely Important' when looking for a job" | Note: Employees rate retirement and mental health higher than employers assume.
Where employers overestimate
Employers tend to over-index on traditional benefits like dental, medical, and paid vacation at the very top tier, while employees register those as important but spread their answers across “moderately” and “extremely.” Meanwhile employees place more weight than employers expect on retirement and mental health. Both groups rank core benefits like medical and parental leave among the highest priorities overall, so the issue isn't whether benefits matter. It's matching the design to what employees actually value. The report's own conclusion is direct: the employers who hold California talent are the ones who invest in benefits design, not only in competitive salaries.
HR Expectations
Both Sides Want HR Available Around the Clock — Employers Overwhelmingly So
California employers and employees broadly agree: HR shouldn't be a 9-to-5 function. Employer endorsement of always-on HR access is near-universal and far above the national average. Employee agreement is a solid majority too, though a meaningful portion push back, suggesting the expectation isn't universal.
California employers lead the nation
At 98.8% combined agreement, California employer endorsement of 24/7 HR access far outpaces the national employer average of 57%. The demand for always-available HR infrastructure is strong in this state.
AI in HR
Employers Are All In on AI. California Employees Are Right Behind Them.
California is one of the most AI-integrated workforces in the study on both sides. 70.4% of employers use AI at work at least weekly, and California employees post some of the highest adoption anywhere — 56.5% weekly or more, with only 6.5% never using it. Where both groups align is in where AI fits: transactional HR tasks like benefits questions show the strongest match between employee usage and employer acceptance.
Download the Full Report
Explore workplace trends across AI, employee engagement, remote work, and more in the full California State of the Workplace report by TriNet.
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