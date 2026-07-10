Discovering more with TriNet

MAST originally used TriNet’s software-focused solution, HR Platform, to manage HR functions. As MAST became more familiar with TriNet’s offerings, they discovered how TriNet PEO could consolidate the multiple tools they were using into one cost-effective solution. With TriNet PEO, MAST determined that they, and their employees, could get and do even more. And the transition was seamless, enabling MAST to manage their HR needs, as well as offer access to more benefits for their distributed team.

When it comes to day-to-day HR responsibilities, Lindsay Jenkins, Executive Operational Administrator, uses the TriNet platform to run reports, manage employees across multiple states, navigate compliance, process reimbursements and much more. From payroll to hiring, TriNet provides the tools and support Lindsay needs to support the MAST team.

MAST also finds managing multi-state compliance easier now. Lindsay says that with TriNet’s PEO solution, “I now have a comfort level that we did not have. I don’t need to be an expert on each state, TriNet provides the data and guidance I need to support our team.” And, when Lindsay or the team have questions, they know they can depend on TriNet to help find the answers.