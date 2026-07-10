Managed Auction Services of Texas
Company size
10-19 Employees
Industry
Consulting
Location
Nashville, TN
Challenge
A legacy TriNet HR Platform product client wanted a more consolidated and cost-effective way to manage and support their multi-state team.
Solution
By upgrading to TriNet PEO, MAST unlocked a consolidated solution that delivered more extensive support and access to benefits, all with great technology, to help support their growing business.
I now have a comfort level that we did not have. I don’t need to be an expert on each state, TriNet provides the data and guidance I need to support our team.”
Driving clarity for salvage vehicles
Founded in 2010, Managed Auction Services of Texas (MAST) helps take the guesswork out of salvage vehicle evaluation for auto claims. This family-owned business works with insurance teams as a middle-man between a loss vehicle and salvage companies to help quickly identify vehicle values. With this information, insurance companies can optimize their decision-making processes to maximize their value and deliver decisions to their customers more efficiently. Their work encompasses not only passenger vehicles, but also industrial vehicles, like farming equipment.
Their distributed Analyst team offers real-time, on-the-ground expertise for salvage asset review and better local market knowledge. By maintaining a current understanding of inventory, repair practices, and the market, MAST leverages their 40 years of salvage auction expertise to identify opportunities to increase returns for their customers.
MAST’s team is built around a culture of earning trust, embracing decision-making, and paying attention to the details.
Discovering more with TriNet
MAST originally used TriNet’s software-focused solution, HR Platform, to manage HR functions. As MAST became more familiar with TriNet’s offerings, they discovered how TriNet PEO could consolidate the multiple tools they were using into one cost-effective solution. With TriNet PEO, MAST determined that they, and their employees, could get and do even more. And the transition was seamless, enabling MAST to manage their HR needs, as well as offer access to more benefits for their distributed team.
When it comes to day-to-day HR responsibilities, Lindsay Jenkins, Executive Operational Administrator, uses the TriNet platform to run reports, manage employees across multiple states, navigate compliance, process reimbursements and much more. From payroll to hiring, TriNet provides the tools and support Lindsay needs to support the MAST team.
MAST also finds managing multi-state compliance easier now. Lindsay says that with TriNet’s PEO solution, “I now have a comfort level that we did not have. I don’t need to be an expert on each state, TriNet provides the data and guidance I need to support our team.” And, when Lindsay or the team have questions, they know they can depend on TriNet to help find the answers.
We were able to consolidate a number of tools to bring everything together under one umbrella with TriNet’s PEO solution.”
Supporting their team’s wellness
Leveraging TriNet gives MAST access to expanded, cost-effective benefits offerings, compared to their previous experience working directly with brokers. “Being able to offer so many more cost-effective benefits options, with a team in multiple states, allows us to contribute more to our employees’ costs. This is an important part of retaining and supporting our team.” Plus, when working to bring on new talent, Lindsay enjoys the benefits summary she can use the TriNet platform to pull, so they can show candidates exactly what benefits their offer includes, in a professional format.
She also uses TriNet Learn to distribute harassment training, providing an easy path to learning that keeps managers informed of employee progress. “The additional resources help me really engage employees, while providing important information and generating conversations as needed.”
Leveraging complimentary HR knowledge
Lindsay also appreciates all the resources that TriNet offers her as an HR professional. The included Benefits in a Box resource helps Lindsay more easily educate MAST employees about their insurance benefits, how to use them, and additional resources that are available.
TriNet’s complimentary online customer community, The Wing, has been a valuable tool for Lindsay. “The Wing takes timely topics that can seem overwhelming and make them more approachable and concise, while also offering timely, real-world applications,” she notes. The in-depth examples and product information are particularly useful for her lean team, as is the connection The Wing gives her to other professionals who are also using TriNet. She appreciates the community element, explaining that, “The Wing gives me first-hand insight into how professionals like me are leveraging TriNet resources, navigating operations needs, managing their own teams and businesses, and more.”
Bringing value to even more clients
With their new office space in Tennessee, and an expanding team of analysts, MAST is poised to support even more clients with their detail-oriented services and expertise. With TriNet, they know they can support their growth goals, both in hiring and retaining top talent, without added burden on their lean HR team.