Saras Micro Devices
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Chandler, AZ
Challenge
A growing technology business needed a comprehensive HR solution with technology and customer service that could help them support their multi-state workforce as they prepared to bring innovation to the market.
Solution
TriNet provides the platform and hands-on support that Saras Micro Devices needs to streamline their HR management and access to the best-in-class benefits their dedicated employees deserve.
Transcript
TriNet provides a strong supporting foundation for us to be able to get through complex compliance issues, talent processes, payroll administration, as well as impact the employee experience.”
Powering the future
Founded in 2021, Saras Micro Devices is committed to improving power delivery with next-generation products that increase power delivery speed to help improve device performance. Their power delivery enhancements are designed to meet semiconductor industry growth, including artificial intelligence (AI) needs, cloud computing, and much more.
As they moved from concept to physical product, Saras knew they needed a PEO provider with established support and technology to help them manage their HR. With TriNet, they found the platform, expertise, and access to benefits they wanted to support their team across three different sites, without needing to build out a large internal HR function. Saras Micro Devices continues to grow, and they know they can depend on TriNet to provide the support and infrastructure that helps them thrive.