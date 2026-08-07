Saras Micro Devices

Saras Micro Device is all about providing clean power to high end devices. There's a problem in the industry right now with AI, the AI infrastructure, the rapid growth, the transformation at the economic and technological level that requires a lot of power. What we do is we provide a device that steps in the middle, cleans the power up. We've engaged with more than 15 to 20 of the biggest companies in the world because of our product and what it's providing as far as power cleaning opportunities. One of the big reasons why we brought on TriNet as a PEO provider was around the need to be able to have a structured HR infrastructure without having to build a massive internal team. And so TriNet offered us a platform that allowed us to go from a very small startup to a very scalable large business and still continue to scale. The TriNet platform has been a game changer in streamlining our processes and giving us the ability to be able to provide the same experience for both managers and employees across all of our different sites. There's not a day that goes by that I'm not utilizing the platform. The platform allows for me to manage payroll in three different states and be able to also pay contractors through that pay system. I'm able to hire talent within TriNet. I'm able to utilize our performance management platform within there and be able to streamline all of our onboarding. That also allows for me to be able to do reporting very seamlessly. Having that ability to tap into TriNet for compliance expertise has been great. Anytime I've ever had to call and ask any type of compliance questions, I can trust in the information that we're receiving. TriNet has provided access to best-in-class benefits. Our employees have access to over 14 different medical plans. They provide dental, vision, disability insurance, also retirement, and then there is a plethora of wellness benefits that are also available. I honestly could not even imagine not having TriNet as our PEO provider. The service that we've experienced here has been a game changer and we have also been able to provide resources to our employees that without them, I don't know if we would be able to. Working with TriNet has allowed for Saras to be able to operate in a way that is comparable to other large organizations without having to have a large internal team. The future for Saras Micro Devices is one that is rapidly scaling and growing and advancing our technology. TriNet provides a strong supporting foundation for us to be able to get through complex compliance issues, talent processes, payroll administration, as well as impact the employee experience. For Saras Micro Devices, TriNet has been more than a PEO. It has been instrumental in our growth. Working with TriNet has been a key factor in our ability to attract talent and build a workforce for our future.