Benefits Administration Services

Gain hands-on support to help you manage your benefits administration programs with greater clarity and consistency. This includes guidance on navigating the platform, along with support for renewal and open enrollment setup—helping to create a more seamless experience for both administrators and employees.

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Dedicated HR Platform Guidance
Hands-on support to help brokers and administrators confidently navigate and manage the benefits admin platform.
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Renewal & Open Enrollment Support
Assistance setting up benefits renewal and open enrollment based on your sponsored plans—reducing complexity and keeping timelines on track.
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Broker-Aligned Execution
Coordinated with your broker and plan details, helping ensure a smoother, more consistent benefits experience. 
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Benefits Administration, Simplified

Benefits are already complex—administration shouldn't add to that. Get hands-on support that helps you manage your benefits program with greater clarity and consistency, from platform navigation to key processes like renewals and open enrollment.


How we help:
  • Broker assistance in HR platform
  • Open enrollment assistance
  • Benefits renewal set up
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Simplified Benefits Administration

TriNet HR Plus provides you with leading technology to administer and manage employee benefit offerings. From core medical, dental and vision coverage to life insurance and more, our solution gives you the ability to deliver a comprehensive benefits program. Plus, you can choose to keep your current broker or work with a TriNet broker partner for greater administrative support.

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Sarah Shepard Quote
If it weren’t for TriNet HR Platform, we wouldn’t be able to offer this level of flexibility of health care, let alone things like 401(k) plans or supplemental insurance."
Sarah Shepard
COO, StringCan Interactive
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Sarah Shepard Quote

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Frequently Asked Questions

What topics does Benefits Administration services cover?
Benefits Administration services cover support for navigating the HR platform, along with assistance setting up and managing renewals and open enrollment.
Do I get dedicated support?
Yes. HR Plus gives you the flexibility to choose the level of support that fits your business. Opt for dedicated support and get paired with an HR or payroll expert who understands your organization and provides more personalized, hands-on guidance.
How much do HR Plus services cost?
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
Does TriNet offer an ASO?
HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.

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