What You'll Learn

An employee handbook is the document that sets out your company's policies, expectations, and benefits for employees. This guide walks you through what a handbook is, why it matters, what to include, and how to create one step by step. You'll also learn how often to update your handbook and where to find examples and templates to get started. By the end, you'll have a clear path to building a handbook that fits your business, without starting from scratch. As you develop your handbook, you should consult with your advisors to confirm it aligns with your business's specific needs and compliance requirements.

Running a small business often means handling HR on the fly. Policies get communicated verbally; expectations are understood (or assumed), and benefits are explained as questions come up. It works—until it doesn't.

Maybe you're adding your tenth employee and realizing everyone's working from different assumptions. Maybe a manager handled a situation inconsistent with the company’s past practice, and you wish you had a policy in writing to point them to. Or maybe you're expanding into a new state and need to document the policies that apply there.

That's where an employee handbook comes in. It's not just a compliance document or a compliance safety net. It's a tool that helps you run your business more consistently, communicate your expectations clearly, and give your team the information they need to do their best work.

If you've never built one before, or if you're working from an outdated version that hasn't been touched in years, this guide will walk you through the drafting process.

What Is an Employee Handbook?

An employee handbook is the document that communicates your company's policies, expectations, benefits, and culture to employees. It's the employee-facing guide to how your business works: what's expected of them, what they can expect from you, and how decisions get made.

Think of it as the operating manual for working at your company. It answers the questions employees ask most often, about time off, conduct, benefits, technology use, and workplace safety, and it does it in one central, accessible place.

Employee Handbook vs. Policy Manual

You might hear these terms used interchangeably, but they're not quite the same thing.

An employee handbook is the summary version: the policies and information employees need to know, written in plain language and designed to be read and referenced regularly.

A policy manual is the fuller internal reference: the detailed procedures, policy administration information, and decision-making frameworks your leadership and company rely on. It's more comprehensive and often more formal.

Most small businesses start with a handbook. If you grow to the point where you need a separate policy manual for internal use, your handbook can summarize and point to it. But for now, focus on the handbook; the document your employees will actually use.

Why Your Small Business Needs an Employee Handbook

You're not legally required to have an employee handbook in most cases (more on that in the FAQ below). But here's what a good handbook gives you:

Consistency. When policies are in writing, everyone's working from the same playbook. Managers can make consistent, well-informed decisions, and employees know what to expect no matter who they report to.

Clarity. Employees don't have to guess how time-off requests work or what happens if they start work late. You've told them, and they can look it up anytime.

A record that supports consistent applications. If you ever need to make a difficult decision, such as disciplinary action, termination, or responding to a complaint, a well-documented handbook can help demonstrate that policies were applied consistently.

Compliance with federal, state, and local requirements. Some policies do need to be communicated in writing, and some states require specific notices. A handbook is often the easiest way to meet those requirements and keep everything in one place.

A culture set in writing. Your handbook is one of the first documents a new hire reads. It's a chance to explain not just what you expect, but who you are as a company and what you value.

You don't need a 100-page document to get these benefits. You just need one that's clear, current, and covers what matters to your business and the people who work there.

What to Include in an Employee Handbook

Every business is different, but most employee handbooks cover these areas:

Welcome and mission. Start with a brief introduction to your company: who you are, what you do, and what you value. This is where culture and tone get set.

Employment basics. At-will employment (if applicable), employee classifications (exempt, non-exempt, full-time, part-time), equal opportunity policies, and onboarding expectations .

Code of conduct and workplace behavior. Expectations for professionalism, anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies, conflict resolution, and how to report concerns.

Compensation and benefits. Pay information, payroll schedules, and benefits offering like health insurance, retirement plans, and any other perks your company offers.

Time off and leave. Vacation, sick leave, holidays, bereavement, jury duty, and any applicable leave programs (FMLA, state-specific paid leave, etc.).

Workplace safety. Injury reporting, emergency procedures, and any industry-specific safety policies.

Technology, data, and social media. Acceptable use of company devices and systems, confidentiality, and guidelines for representing the company online.

Acknowledgment and receipt form. A signature page confirming the employee received the handbook, read it, and understands that policies can change.

This is a high-level overview. For a full breakdown of what belongs in each section, check out our handbook section checklist and top things to include in a handbook. Those guides go deeper; this one is designed to give you the roadmap, not reproduce the whole list.

And remember: what you include should reflect the laws and requirements that apply where you do business. A handbook that works in one locality might need additional sections to apply in another.

How to Create an Employee Handbook: Step by Step

Creating a handbook from scratch can feel overwhelming, but it's more manageable when you break it into steps . Here's the process that works for most small businesses.

Step 1: Gather Your Current Policies and Stakeholders

Start with what you already have. You might not have a formal handbook yet, but you probably have policies, even if they're informal or buried in offer letters, emails, or manager conversations.

Collect them. Write down what you've been doing, even if it's never been formalized.

Then bring in the right people. If you have a leadership team, loop them in. If you have department heads or managers who handle specific policy areas (IT, safety, benefits), involve them early. Building a handbook works best when it's not a solo project.

Step 2: Research Federal, State, and Local Requirements

Employment-related rules and requirements vary by location, and your handbook needs to reflect the rules that apply to where you employ people. That can include:

Federal requirements (FMLA, ADA, FLSA, etc.)

State-specific laws (paid sick leave, meal breaks, final paycheck timing, etc.)

Local ordinances (some cities have their own paid leave or minimum wage rules).

You don't need to become a compliance expert, but you do need to know what applies to you. If you're in multiple states, your handbook might need to account for different rules in different places. That's one reason many small businesses work with an HR advisor or attorney at this stage. It's easy to miss something, and the cost of getting it wrong can be significant.

As an example, if you have employees in California, the state requires specific notices and policies that other states don't. Our California handbook requirements guide highlights what's unique there and considerations, and you can use that as helpful research when researching other states.

Step 3: Outline the Structure

Before you start writing, map out what sections you'll include and in what order. Use the list in the "What to include" section above as a starting point, then adapt it to your business.

A clear structure makes the handbook easier to navigate and easier to update later. Organize by topic, use numbered or bulleted sections, and keep related policies together.

Step 4: Write in Plain Language

Your handbook is for your employees, not your attorney. Write it in plain, conversational language that's easy to understand. Avoid jargon. Keep sentences short. Be direct.

That doesn't mean you skip the compliance details, it means you explain them clearly.

Step 5: Review, Get Legal Sign-Off, and Distribute

Once you have a draft, get feedback. Have a peer read it. Have a manager read it. Does it make sense? Is it complete? Is the tone right?

Then—and this is important—have it reviewed by qualified legal counsel or an HR professional with expertise in the states where you employ people. Employment law is complex and changes often. A compliance review can help identify potential issues before they become problems.

Once it's finalized, distribute it. Give a copy to every employee (digital is fine), and have them sign an acknowledgment form confirming they received it and understand it. Keep those signed forms on file.

And don't forget to train your managers. The handbook is only as good as the people who apply it. Make sure your leadership and supervisors know what's in it and how to use it consistently.

Step 6: Think of it as a Living Document

Your handbook isn't one-and-done. Laws change. Your business changes. Policies that made sense at 10 employees might not work at 50.

Set a schedule to review your handbook—at least once a year—keeping in mind that updates may be necessary throughout the year as requirements and workplace policies evolve. We'll talk more about that in the next section.