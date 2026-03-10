HR Headaches: How and When Should I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?

What legal protections apply when I’m pregnant?

Direct answer: Several federal laws protect pregnant employees from discrimination and require reasonable workplace accommodations once you disclose a known limitation.³⁴⁵

Key federal protections

Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA): Requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for known pregnancy-related limitations unless doing so would cause undue hardship. Examples include modified duty, extra breaks, schedule adjustments, telework, and lifting limits.²⁶

Requires covered employers to provide for known pregnancy-related limitations unless doing so would cause undue hardship. Examples include modified duty, extra breaks, schedule adjustments, telework, and lifting limits.²⁶ PUMP Act (Break Time to Pump Milk): Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), eligible employees must be given reasonable break time and a private, non-bathroom space to express breast milk for one year after childbirth.⁵

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), eligible employees must be given to express breast milk for one year after childbirth.⁵ Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) / Title VII: Prohibits discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions in all terms and conditions of employment (hiring, pay, promotions, assignments, benefits).³

Prohibits discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions in (hiring, pay, promotions, assignments, benefits).³ Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):Requires reasonable accommodations when pregnancy-related conditions meet the ADA’s definition of disability (e.g., gestational diabetes, severe anemia).4

Plain scope note: These are U.S. federal protections; many states/cities extend rights further (e.g., broader accommodations or pregnancy leave). Always check local law.

What are “reasonable accommodations”?

Reasonable accommodations may include:

Extra bathroom or water breaks

Modified schedule or shift adjustments

Temporary reassignment to lighter duties

Restrictions on lifting, standing, or repetitive motion

Telework options (when job duties permit)

Temporary suspension of non-essential tasks

Time off for medical appointments ²⁶

Step-by-step plan: How to share the news

Direct answer: Follow these steps to prepare, communicate, and document your pregnancy disclosure professionally.

1. Prepare your talking points

Due date

Work plan for your absence

Any current accommodation needs

2. Schedule a one-on-one with your manager

Ask for a private meeting before telling coworkers.

3. Share the news

Use a clear statement (verbal followed by written).

60-Second Script:

“I wanted to share that I’m pregnant, and my due date is [date]. I’m planning my workload and will work with you on a transition plan. I do need [accommodation, e.g., modified schedule] starting [date].”

4. Discuss coverage and handoff

Who will cover responsibilities

Timeline for training or delegation

5. Highlight accommodation needs

If applicable, explain your limitations and propose adjustments.

6. Follow up in writing

Email confirmation helps prevent misunderstandings.

7. Check in regularly

Discuss updates on workload or accommodation needs as your pregnancy progresses.

Sample email template (post conversation)

Subject: Confirmation of Pregnancy Disclosure and Next Steps

Hi [Manager Name],

Thank you for meeting today. As discussed:

My due date is [date] .

. I plan to begin leave on [date] and return on [date] .

and return on . We agreed on the following coverage plan: [bullet list] .

. I’m requesting the following accommodations: [list].

Please let me know if you need any additional documentation or have questions.

Thanks,

[Your Name]

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I have to tell my boss at all?

No — you are not legally required to disclose your pregnancy, but disclosure may be necessary to request accommodations or plan leave.¹

Who should I tell first — manager or HR?

Start with your manager, then follow with HR so benefits and compliance can be coordinated.¹

What if I need light duty or frequent appointments?

Discuss with your manager and HR — reasonable accommodations under PWFA and ADA may apply once your known limitation is communicated.²⁶

What if my employer is too small for FMLA?

FMLA coverage applies only to employers with ≥50 employees within 75 miles. If not covered, you may still have accommodations rights under PWFA/PDA.¹³

How does remote/hybrid work change timing?

Plan disclosures earlier if coordination of workflows is needed; remote teams may require advance planning for collaboration coverage.

What about probationary periods?

Evaluate company policy; disclosure timing may affect eligibility for certain benefits but should not impact nondiscriminatory protections.

What if I experience a miscarriage or pregnancy loss?

Protections still apply for pregnancy-related medical conditions; discuss necessary leave and accommodations with HR.

Does adoption or surrogacy count?

Adoption may qualify for FMLA leave and benefits; pregnancy discrimination laws protect related statuses differently — check HR policies and local laws.

Glossary of Key Terms