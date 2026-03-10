HR Headaches: How and When Should I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?
At a Glance: When and How to Tell Your Employer You’re Pregnant
- No legal duty to disclose pregnancy — you aren’t required to tell your employer simply because you’re pregnant.¹
- Typical timing: Most people notify around the end of the first trimester (≈12–13 weeks), balancing privacy and planning.¹
- Tell earlier if you need accommodations (e.g., schedule changes, lifting limits, bathroom breaks) to perform your job safely.²
- Provide at least 30 days’ notice if you intend to take foreseeable leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).¹
- Notify your employer. Tell your manager first, then HR, to ensure a coordinated plan.¹
- Confirm in writing (email/calendar) after your conversation.¹
- Plan for coverage/transition and any needed accommodations in advance.
With an undeniably high nationwide labor force participation rate for women — 56.8 percent total in 2022, with the participation rate of those of prime childbearing ages being more than 77 percent¹ — you’d think U.S. workplaces would have gotten with the program by now. Why is it, then, that determining when to tell work you’re pregnant can be anxiety provoking? Even pondering just how to tell HR you are pregnant might be daunting if it feels like a challenging conversation to navigate. And while it may seem like telling everyone as soon as possible is the most professional route, doing so could lead you to being overlooked for upcoming projects (even though this might be considered discrimination). And that could impact your professional development and your path toward promotions and raises.
On the other hand, employers may find that you sharing the news too late is unprofessional. Finding and training a temporary replacement is a significant undertaking that requires time. Although this is an expected activity in any company employing people who may become parents, waiting too long to start this process can cause undue stress that you can prevent with appropriate notice.
So there’s no blanket answer to when to tell work about pregnancy. In short, you should balance the timing that works best for your career and is most respectful to your employer.
|Situation
|When to Tell
No symptoms, no accommodations needed
~12–13 weeks
Need early accommodations
As soon as needs are known
High-risk pregnancy
As soon as recommended by provider
FMLA leave planned
≥30 days before leave start
Remote/hybrid team
Before coordination of workflow changes
Probationary period
Consider context and HR policy
What legal protections apply when I’m pregnant?
Direct answer: Several federal laws protect pregnant employees from discrimination and require reasonable workplace accommodations once you disclose a known limitation.³⁴⁵
Key federal protections
- Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA):Requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for known pregnancy-related limitations unless doing so would cause undue hardship. Examples include modified duty, extra breaks, schedule adjustments, telework, and lifting limits.²⁶
- PUMP Act (Break Time to Pump Milk):Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), eligible employees must be given reasonable break time and a private, non-bathroom space to express breast milk for one year after childbirth.⁵
- Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) / Title VII:Prohibits discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions in all terms and conditions of employment (hiring, pay, promotions, assignments, benefits).³
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):Requires reasonable accommodations when pregnancy-related conditions meet the ADA’s definition of disability (e.g., gestational diabetes, severe anemia).4
Plain scope note: These are U.S. federal protections; many states/cities extend rights further (e.g., broader accommodations or pregnancy leave). Always check local law.
What are “reasonable accommodations”?
Reasonable accommodations may include:
- Extra bathroom or water breaks
- Modified schedule or shift adjustments
- Temporary reassignment to lighter duties
- Restrictions on lifting, standing, or repetitive motion
- Telework options (when job duties permit)
- Temporary suspension of non-essential tasks
- Time off for medical appointments ²⁶
Step-by-step plan: How to share the news
Direct answer: Follow these steps to prepare, communicate, and document your pregnancy disclosure professionally.
1. Prepare your talking points
- Due date
- Work plan for your absence
- Any current accommodation needs
2. Schedule a one-on-one with your manager
Ask for a private meeting before telling coworkers.
3. Share the news
Use a clear statement (verbal followed by written).
60-Second Script:
“I wanted to share that I’m pregnant, and my due date is [date]. I’m planning my workload and will work with you on a transition plan. I do need [accommodation, e.g., modified schedule] starting [date].”
4. Discuss coverage and handoff
- Who will cover responsibilities
- Timeline for training or delegation
5. Highlight accommodation needs
If applicable, explain your limitations and propose adjustments.
6. Follow up in writing
Email confirmation helps prevent misunderstandings.
7. Check in regularly
Discuss updates on workload or accommodation needs as your pregnancy progresses.
Sample email template (post conversation)
Subject: Confirmation of Pregnancy Disclosure and Next Steps
Hi [Manager Name],
Thank you for meeting today. As discussed:
- My due date is [date].
- I plan to begin leave on [date] and return on [date].
- We agreed on the following coverage plan: [bullet list].
- I’m requesting the following accommodations: [list].
Please let me know if you need any additional documentation or have questions.
Thanks,
[Your Name]
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do I have to tell my boss at all?
No — you are not legally required to disclose your pregnancy, but disclosure may be necessary to request accommodations or plan leave.¹
Who should I tell first — manager or HR?
Start with your manager, then follow with HR so benefits and compliance can be coordinated.¹
What if I need light duty or frequent appointments?
Discuss with your manager and HR — reasonable accommodations under PWFA and ADA may apply once your known limitation is communicated.²⁶
What if my employer is too small for FMLA?
FMLA coverage applies only to employers with ≥50 employees within 75 miles. If not covered, you may still have accommodations rights under PWFA/PDA.¹³
How does remote/hybrid work change timing?
Plan disclosures earlier if coordination of workflows is needed; remote teams may require advance planning for collaboration coverage.
What about probationary periods?
Evaluate company policy; disclosure timing may affect eligibility for certain benefits but should not impact nondiscriminatory protections.
What if I experience a miscarriage or pregnancy loss?
Protections still apply for pregnancy-related medical conditions; discuss necessary leave and accommodations with HR.
Does adoption or surrogacy count?
Adoption may qualify for FMLA leave and benefits; pregnancy discrimination laws protect related statuses differently — check HR policies and local laws.
Glossary of Key Terms
- PWFA: Pregnant Workers Fairness Act — requires reasonable accommodations for known pregnancy-related limitations.²
- PUMP Act: Federal law requiring break time and a private space (non-bathroom) to express milk.⁵
- PDA/Title VII: Pregnancy Discrimination Act prohibits discrimination based on pregnancy and related conditions.³
- ADA: Americans with Disabilities Act — may require accommodation if a pregnancy-related condition qualifies as a disability.
- FMLA: Family and Medical Leave Act — provides unpaid job-protected leave for eligible employees for certain family/medical reasons, including childbirth.¹
- Interactive Process: Dialogue between employer and employee to identify reasonable accommodations.²
- Reasonable Accommodation: Adjustments that enable an employee to perform essential job functions without undue hardship.²
- Light Duty: Temporary assignment with modified duties due to medical/physical limitations.
Citations (Endnotes)
1. U.S. Department of Labor — pregnancy disclosure timing and FMLA notice.
2. EEOC, Pregnant Workers Fairness Act requirements and examples.
3. EEOC Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) overview.
4. ADA pregnancy accommodation context.
5. FLSA/PUMP Act milk-pumping requirements.
6. PWFA reasonable accommodation definitions and interactive process.
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