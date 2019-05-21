Kelly Pacatte
Lead HR Compliance Consultant, TriNet
9 Articles
SMB Matters
Today’s Tips for Helping Your Employees Navigate Their Child’s Remote Education
Many school districts have already announced that they will start the school year with distance learning. Companies are seeking ways to support working parents as they juggle online and hybrid school schedules. Here are some recommendations for companies to consider as they support these employees
June 26, 2025 ・9 mins read
HR Essentials
Is Your Business Promoting or Preventing Workplace Safety?
Workplace safety is increasingly becoming top of mind for employers. Here's our top 6 workplace strategies all businesses can use to protect their employees.
December 18, 2023 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
It’s Anti-Bullying Month: 9 Tips to Help Prevent Bullying in the Workplace
October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Here are steps businesses can take to fight back on the serious issue of workplace bullying.
October 17, 2022 ・13 mins read
Industry Insights
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future
As companies move from shelter in place to their new normal, it is important for leaders to remember that shelter in place may happen again. Many speculate that there could be another wave of COVID-19 cases this fall, perhaps at the same time as seasonal flu season begins to peak, and that public health officials could reinstate or renew shelter in place orders. Here are some recommendations on how you can prepare for the possibility of future shelter in place orders.
July 14, 2020 ・10 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
Five Recommendations for Creating a Family-Friendly Workplace
Here are five effective ways employers can make sure they are creating a work environment where parents can thrive—in their jobs at home and in the office.
May 21, 2019 ・6 mins read
Benefits
Back to School—Back to the Workplace: How to Offer Support to Your Employees
The return-to-school landscape looks much different than it did in 2020. Most schools have transitioned back to in-person learning – but working parents are still feeling the pressure to manage caregiver responsibilities. This time last year, we gave guidance on the ways employers can support working parents. We’re back with some updated tips for supporting them based on the changes occurring this school year.
・5 mins read
Talent
4 Ways to Coach Your Employees to Success
Coaching and development are critical components of employee management and among the most worthwhile business investments you can make. So how do you lead your team to greatness? Here are some tips for efficiently coaching employees to their best performance.
・4 mins read
HR News
Overtime Rule Delay -- What Actions Should You Take?
As you may have heard, a federal court issued an order blocking the new Fair Labor Standards Act overtime rule from taking effect on December 1, 2016. Many businesses had already made plans to implement changes based on the anticipated effective date, but now that the rule has been delayed, perhaps indefinitely, they are wondering what to do next.
・5 mins read
Industry Insights
Top Five Tips for Conducting an Effective Performance Review Virtually
As we kick off the new year, many companies will begin their annual review processes. Reviews will most likely look different this year. Many companies shifted from in office workplaces to remote workforces during the pandemic and may be torn with how to maneuver performance reviews this year. It is important to review performance for all employees, even if they are remote and even during a pandemic. It may be easy for remote employees to feel neglected or distant from an organization because they do not regularly interact with coworkers face to face.
・5 mins read
