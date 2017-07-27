As an employer, you can do all the right things to hire the most qualified, skilled employees to get the job done. However, getting the most from your team—in productivity, creativity and next-level results—requires a leader who can really help them shine. Coaching and development are critical components of employee management and among the most worthwhile business investments you can make.
So how do you lead your team to greatness? Here are some tips for efficiently coaching employees to their best performance.
The human resources team or your HR services provider frequently completes the compliance phase of onboarding, which includes an overview of policy-related rules and regulations.
The hiring manager is typically responsible for completing the clarification component. Clarification is the first opportunity for the manager to establish the foundation for the employment relationship, including the employee’s job description, applicable goals and your expectations for the employee. This is also where coaching really begins. Without clarifying expectations, it is hard to have subsequent development and performance conversations if it’s unclear what is expected of the employee.
The direct manager usually takes the lead on establishing both company culture and connection between the new employee and other colleagues.
These phases are important in helping the new employee understand company standards. It also provides a foundation for the employee to network throughout the organization.
It’s important that managers work collectively with the HR team to ensure that all of these components are included because they create a foundation for an engaged employee who will be ready to make a positive impact on the organization.
Often, managers get so caught up in the day-to-day tasks of managing that they overlook this part of an employee’s development. A good approach to mentoring is to ask employees what their career goals are and help develop a plan for them to get there. These conversations can be a formal part of the regular performance review process or can be touched upon in weekly one-on-one meetings with each employee.
Regardless of your approach as a manager, showing an employee you care about their career goals will keep them engaged and performing. It will also help ensure they are ready to grow with your company.
Managers should remember that this is also ongoing feedback. To be effective, feedback should be given—and received—on an ongoing basis, as needed.
This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.