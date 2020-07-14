01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Kelly Pacatte
kelly-pacatte.jpg

Kelly Pacatte

Lead HR Compliance Consultant, TriNet

6 Articles

Bully_Free_Zone-thumbnail.jpg

HR ESSENTIALS

It’s Anti-Bullying Month: 10 Tips to Help Prevent Bullying in the Workplace

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Here are 10 steps businesses can take to fight back on the serious issue of workplace bullying.

October 17, 2022 · 7 min read

back_to_school_back_to_work_thumbnail.jpg

TRANSITIONING BACK TO WORKPLACE

Back to School—Back to the Workplace: How to Offer Support to Your Employees

The return-to-school landscape looks much different than it did in 2020. Most schools have transitioned back to in-person learning – but working parents are still feeling the...

August 19, 2021 · 5 min read

Performance_Review.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Top Five Tips for Conducting an Effective Performance Review Virtually

As we kick off the new year, many companies will begin their annual review processes. Reviews will most likely look different this year. Many companies shifted from in office...

January 21, 2021 · 5 min read

2021_blog.jpg

HR NEWS

What You Need to Know to Prepare Your Business For 2021 And Beyond

With the workforce now likely remote and potentially spread across multiple states, compliance can get complex. We recognize that it can be overwhelming, and that is why we...

December 31, 2020 · 6 min read

virtual_learning.jpg

SMB MATTERS

Today’s Tips for Helping Your Employees Navigate Their Child’s Remote Education

Many school districts have already announced that they will start the school year with distance learning. Companies are seeking ways to support working parents as they juggle...

September 28, 2020 · 5 min read

Pinkish-320px.jpg

TRANSITIONING BACK TO WORKPLACE

Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 5: Looking Ahead and Preparing for the Future

As companies move from shelter in place to their new normal, it is important for leaders to remember that shelter in place may happen again. Many speculate that there could be...

July 14, 2020 · 5 min read

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy