01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > TRENDS & INSIGHTS > BLOG > IMPROVE PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT...
Performance Management

Improve Performance Management with Simple Communication

December 29, 2016

There are many drivers pushing the business world away from the annual performance review process. Goals that are set only once per year don’t align with the fast pace of business as it develops over the course of the year, and conversations about year-end ratings are less valuable than talking in real time about performance. But it’s not just outdated data that makes performance management stale, it’s also inaccurate data, missed opportunities and a burden on HR to administer this process.

One of the most dangerous consequences of a poor performance management process is how it reduces workplace morale and contributes to employee turnover. A weak performance management strategy is a costly exercise with little value, so how do we make the performance management process more effective?

Improving the performance management process

First, we should acknowledge that performance management is based on the foundation of a conversation between a manager and direct reports regarding their performance. Cascading corporate goals, individual performance goals, competencies, bell curves and remuneration all have their place in the process, but should also be accompanied by simple conversations. The informal interaction, including ad-hoc coaching and recognition, should be a component to a holistic performance management strategy.

Far too often, companies don’t adopt real-time feedback because they’ve have accepted the annual performance review as the holy grail of performance management. It’s a large investment of time already, so implementing something new is unappealing. A major component of the review is an employee’s annual goal status. Instead, encourage goals to evolve organically throughout the year, and adopt a more pragmatic methodology that follows the same realistic timelines of company projects and initiatives. Through this process, goals can be reviewed and scored when they’re completed, or can be a part of a weekly or monthly informal check-in. While this conversation is best held in person, face time is becoming a fleeting luxury in a busy office.

The power of technology

This is where technology can become a crucial component to the success of good performance. A performance management tracking solution can complement the one-on-one relationship with tools that provide additional clarity on performance metrics. It allows performance management to be accessible any time to capture feedback on the fly or check off a milestone as completed. Additionally, technology provides real-time metrics which can empower you to make smart decisions with current and relevant data.

By taking the time to strip away the clutter in performance management, employers can streamline the basic conversation that is essential to the well-being and growth of the workforce.

This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.



By Rob Hernandez

Rob Hernandez is a product manager at TriNet.

Related Articles

Utilize Your Workforce Data to Enhance Your Business
For your business to succeed, understanding workforce data is essential. TriNet’s Workforce Analytics can help you gain meaningful insight into the strengths and weaknesses of...
The Impact of Performance Management on Employee Engagement
Effective performance management should be a continuous process. When done correctly, it can help improve employee engagement as well as productivity and motivation.
Top Five Tips for Conducting an Effective Performance Review Virtually
As we kick off the new year, many companies will begin their annual review processes. Reviews will most likely look different this year. Many companies shifted from in office...
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy