Payroll Pro

Payroll Pro extends HR Plus with hands-on payroll and payroll tax specialists who know the rules—and how to navigate them.

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Payroll Expertise When It Matters
Add dedicated payroll and payroll tax specialists to your HR Plus foundation—so you get expert best practices and review to help payroll run smoothly, even as complexity increases.
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Supports Accurate and Consistent Payments
Support accurate payroll with certified experts who review pay runs, navigate updates, and provide best practices on multistate and payroll tax requirements—reducing rework and uncertainty.
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Confidence in Payroll Compliance
Stay up-to-date with payroll and payroll tax requirements through ongoing review and expert support designed to help identify issues early and address them before they escalate.

Payroll Services

Payroll Tax

Access best practice guidance across payroll tax setup, filings, account maintenance, and payroll tax account status review. Support is designed to help you navigate requirements, mitigate risk, and address payroll tax related complexities.

How we help:

  • Setup, recovery, and closure of payroll tax accounts
  • Retro filings, abatement support, and assistance with monitoring account and payroll tax refunds
  • Practical payroll tax best practice guidance
Payroll Processing

Hands-on assistance throughout the payroll processing cycle, helping teams process pay runs, compensation updates, and employee changes. Support focuses on accuracy, consistency, and streamlined operational workflows.

How we help:

  • Timesheet review and payroll readiness checks
  • Processing assistance for employee terminations
  • Earnings codes, pay templates, and deduction setup
  • Time and attendance data support
Reporting & Forms

Technical support for generating payroll reports and managing required year-end forms. Best practices also help new administrators become familiar with payroll tools and processes.

How we help:

  • Forms W-2, W-2C, and 1099 support
  • General ledger mapping to support accurate financial reporting
  • New administrator training and payroll system onboarding
Dedicated Expertise
Our dedicated team of experienced, certified professionals supports your HR, payroll, and payroll tax operations—offering guidance
on best practices to navigate evolving compliance requirements with confidence.
Valeria Smith, Senior Payroll Core Services Specialist
Hello! I’m Valeria Smith. I have over nine years of experience in payroll processing. As a payroll manager, I specialize in helping small businesses manage their payroll needs. My focus is on partnering with clients to ensure accuracy, compliance and efficiency. I build strong client relationships and provide the necessary resources and guidance for smooth payroll operations.

Valeria Smith, Senior Payroll Core Services Specialist

Meet the Team

All-in-one Software

Our HR platform is included with HR Plus and is accessible to you and your outsourced service team to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits so you can focus on what matters most — your people.

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All-in-one Software
A platform for everybody
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.
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Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll automatically syncs data across your platform, resulting in fewer data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.
Explore Our Payroll
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees enroll in plans right in the mobile app.
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Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution to ensure you’re always within compliance across HR, payroll and benefits regulations. Make administration easy and mitigate risk for your business.
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Reviews

HR Plus reviews help uncover potential HR and payroll tax issues that can sometimes go unnoticed yet may have big consequences. These issues could leave your business open to potential claims and further penalties or fines. Our team will perform reviews and provide best practices guidance to support your efforts towards compliance.

Topics we review:

  • Existing HR policies
  • Written processes like recruiting and offboarding
  • HR written process & documents
  • HR documentation storage process
  • Workforce census data to identify payroll tax requirements
  • Potential payroll tax compliance concerns
  • Overview with a payroll tax specialist
  • Current year payroll tax history and notices
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Explore Related Services

HR Plus

HR Plus delivers an all-in-one HR platform plus expert services to streamline people operations. From payroll processing and time tracking to benefits administration and employee engagement, it promotes compliance and efficiency. With full-service implementation and advisory level support, HR Plus is designed to simplify HR management and empower your team.
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HR Plus

People Pro

People Pro enhances HR Plus with dedicated experts to help with organizational strategy, talent acquisition and workforce planning. It delivers dedicated HR expertise and strategic best practice guidance, giving your organization the resources to make informed decisions and maximize workforce performance.
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People Pro

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I get dedicated support?
Yes. HR Plus offers the flexibility to choose the level of support that best fits your business. You can select advisory level support, which provides on‑demand access to experienced HR professionals for guidance on policies, compliance, and best practices, or opt for dedicated support, where you’re paired with an HR or payroll expert who understands your business and delivers more personalized, hands‑on assistance.
How much do HR Plus services cost?
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
What topics does Payroll Pro cover?
Payroll Pro covers area such as payroll administration and payroll tax.
Does TriNet offer an ASO?
HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.

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