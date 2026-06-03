Payroll Pro
Payroll Pro extends HR Plus with hands-on payroll and payroll tax specialists who know the rules—and how to navigate them.
Payroll Services
Access best practice guidance across payroll tax setup, filings, account maintenance, and payroll tax account status review. Support is designed to help you navigate requirements, mitigate risk, and address payroll tax related complexities.
How we help:
- Setup, recovery, and closure of payroll tax accounts
- Retro filings, abatement support, and assistance with monitoring account and payroll tax refunds
- Practical payroll tax best practice guidance
Hands-on assistance throughout the payroll processing cycle, helping teams process pay runs, compensation updates, and employee changes. Support focuses on accuracy, consistency, and streamlined operational workflows.
How we help:
- Timesheet review and payroll readiness checks
- Processing assistance for employee terminations
- Earnings codes, pay templates, and deduction setup
- Time and attendance data support
Technical support for generating payroll reports and managing required year-end forms. Best practices also help new administrators become familiar with payroll tools and processes.
How we help:
- Forms W-2, W-2C, and 1099 support
- General ledger mapping to support accurate financial reporting
- New administrator training and payroll system onboarding
on best practices to navigate evolving compliance requirements with confidence.
Valeria Smith, Senior Payroll Core Services Specialist
All-in-one Software
Our HR platform is included with HR Plus and is accessible to you and your outsourced service team to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits so you can focus on what matters most — your people.
Reviews
HR Plus reviews help uncover potential HR and payroll tax issues that can sometimes go unnoticed yet may have big consequences. These issues could leave your business open to potential claims and further penalties or fines. Our team will perform reviews and provide best practices guidance to support your efforts towards compliance.
Topics we review:
- Existing HR policies
- Written processes like recruiting and offboarding
- HR written process & documents
- HR documentation storage process
- Workforce census data to identify payroll tax requirements
- Potential payroll tax compliance concerns
- Overview with a payroll tax specialist
- Current year payroll tax history and notices
Explore Related Services
HR Plus
People Pro
Frequently Asked Questions
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.
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