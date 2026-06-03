People Pro

Add deeper HR expertise to HR Plus—helping organizations align people strategy with business goals

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Deeper HR Expertise
Gain dedicated HR expertise that helps align people decisions with business priorities—delivered through ongoing, strategic best practices to support workforce planning, performance management, and long-term organizational health.
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Build Stronger Teams
Strengthen performance, engagement, and leadership with access to TriNet’s talent and organizational development consultants—helping identify skill gaps, support career development, and guide succession planning.
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Scale Your Organization
Expand your HR capabilities while freeing up your in-house team—gaining consistent, expert best practices that support informed decisions, mitigate risk, and keep your internal team focused on high value work.

People to HR

Compliance & Risk

Mitigate risks with dedicated experts that understand your business and the changing HR and payroll landscape, helping you address concerns that could lead to potential costly errors, fines and fees.


How we help:
  • Best practice guidance on federal, state, and local employment-related rules and requirements
  • Third-party intermediary for employee concerns
  • Hands-on hiring and separation processing support
  • Ongoing check-in meetings
Talent & Organizational Strategy

Strengthen your organization's ability to scale, adapt, and retain top talent with access to HR experts.


How we help:
  • Performance management framework and execution support
  • Job leveling and career framework development
  • Compensation benchmarking and pay strategy best practices
  • Long-term people strategy
  • Change management and communication planning
Dedicated Expertise
Our dedicated team of experienced, certified professionals supports your HR, payroll, and payroll tax operations—offering guidance
on best practices to navigate evolving compliance requirements with confidence.
Valentina Garcia, Lead HR Support Services Consultant
“Hi there! I’m Valentina. I have 12+ years of HR consulting experience in internal HR for global organizations. I bring extensive knowledge and expertise to the HR Plus team. I take pride in delivering a conservative, yet effective HR approach tailored to each customer. By focusing on long-term, sustainable solutions, I help enable our customers to grow and concentrate on what matters most to them.”

Valentina Garcia, Lead HR Support Services Consultant

Meet the Team

Consulting Solutions

Our consultants are skilled at swiftly assessing complex situations and providing a people-centered approach to building high performance organizations.

Vision and Strategy

  • Communication planning and execution
  • Mission and vision development
  • Strategic planning
  • Organization structure and design
  • M&A integration support

Leadership Agility

  • Executive team alignment and effectiveness
  • Leadership training and development
  • Roles and responsibilities alignment
  • Agile methods and practices

Talent Management

  • Compensation philosophy and planning
  • Employer branding
  • Workforce planning
  • Performance management
  • Employee retention and engagement
  • Succession management

Culture and Inclusion

  • Culture transformation
  • Diversity and inclusion
  • Purpose and values development
  • Rewards and recognition development

People Analytics

  • Data for business and people decisions
  • Measure cost control and business and people efficiencies

All-in-one Software

Our HR platform is included with HR Plus and is accessible to you and your outsourced service team to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits so you can focus on what matters most — your people.

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All-in-one Software
A platform for everybody
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, onboarding, time tracking, performance management and more.
Explore Our HR Technology
Payroll processing built right in
Three-click payroll automatically syncs data across your platform, resulting in fewer data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.
Explore Our Payroll
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees enroll in plans right in the mobile app.
Explore Our Benefits Administration
Compliance and risk
Leverage a trusted solution to ensure you’re always within compliance across HR, payroll and benefits regulations. Make administration easy and mitigate risk for your business.
Explore Our Compliance

Explore Related Services

HR Plus

HR Plus delivers an all-in-one HR platform plus expert services to streamline people operations. From payroll processing and time tracking to benefits administration and employee engagement, it promotes compliance and efficiency. With full-service implementation and advisory level support, HR Plus is designed to simplify HR management and empower your team.
Learn more
HR Plus

Payroll Pro

Payroll Pro elevates HR Plus with hands-on implementation and specialized payroll and payroll tax services designed to simplify complexity and supports compliance. With dedicated payroll expertise, your organization gains the confidence and support to manage payroll smoothly and mitigate costly errors.
Learn more
Payroll Pro

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I get dedicated support?
Yes. HR Plus offers the flexibility to choose the level of support that best fits your business. You can select advisory level support, which provides on‑demand access to experienced HR professionals for guidance on policies, compliance, and best practices, or opt for dedicated support, where you’re paired with an HR or payroll expert who understands your business and delivers more personalized, hands‑on assistance.
How much do HR Plus services cost?
Pricing depends on your number of employees and the service level selected. The pricing is based on a per employee per month (PEPM) model. For detailed pricing, connect with our team.
What topics does Payroll Pro cover?
Payroll Pro covers area such as payroll administration and payroll tax.
Does TriNet offer an ASO?
HR Plus is TriNet’s Administrative Services Organization (ASO) which combines expert service with comprehensive technology.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.

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