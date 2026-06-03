People Pro
Add deeper HR expertise to HR Plus—helping organizations align people strategy with business goals
People to HR
Mitigate risks with dedicated experts that understand your business and the changing HR and payroll landscape, helping you address concerns that could lead to potential costly errors, fines and fees.
How we help:
- Best practice guidance on federal, state, and local employment-related rules and requirements
- Third-party intermediary for employee concerns
- Hands-on hiring and separation processing support
- Ongoing check-in meetings
Strengthen your organization's ability to scale, adapt, and retain top talent with access to HR experts.
How we help:
- Performance management framework and execution support
- Job leveling and career framework development
- Compensation benchmarking and pay strategy best practices
- Long-term people strategy
- Change management and communication planning
on best practices to navigate evolving compliance requirements with confidence.
Valentina Garcia, Lead HR Support Services Consultant
Consulting Solutions
Our consultants are skilled at swiftly assessing complex situations and providing a people-centered approach to building high performance organizations.
Vision and Strategy
- Communication planning and execution
- Mission and vision development
- Strategic planning
- Organization structure and design
- M&A integration support
Leadership Agility
- Executive team alignment and effectiveness
- Leadership training and development
- Roles and responsibilities alignment
- Agile methods and practices
Talent Management
- Compensation philosophy and planning
- Employer branding
- Workforce planning
- Performance management
- Employee retention and engagement
- Succession management
Culture and Inclusion
- Culture transformation
- Diversity and inclusion
- Purpose and values development
- Rewards and recognition development
People Analytics
- Data for business and people decisions
- Measure cost control and business and people efficiencies
All-in-one Software
Our HR platform is included with HR Plus and is accessible to you and your outsourced service team to help automate processes across recruiting, HR, payroll and benefits so you can focus on what matters most — your people.
Explore Related Services
HR Plus
Payroll Pro
Frequently Asked Questions
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.
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