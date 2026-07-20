Help reduce payroll processing errors and save time with our natively built payroll processing software.

Run Payroll in Three Clicks

Get a preview of how easy payroll runs can be with our all-in-one HR platform.

Payroll Taxes and Filing

Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you. We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS. Plus, we report to the appropriate state when a new hire onboards.