TRINET HR PLUS · CAPABILITIES

HR Plus

Utilize our specialized team of HR and payroll professionals to help guide you through your most complex challenges. 

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PayrollBenefitsHRCompliance
PAYROLL
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Simple, Proven Payroll Processing 

Help reduce payroll processing errors and save time with our natively built payroll processing software. 

Run Payroll in Three Clicks
Get a preview of how easy payroll runs can be with our all-in-one HR platform.

Payroll Taxes and Filing 
Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you. We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS. Plus, we report to the appropriate state when a new hire onboards. 

Advanced Payroll Processing Features 

Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you. We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS. Plus, we report to the appropriate state when a new hire onboards. 

Unlimited Payroll Runs

Garnishments Support

Direct Deposits

Tips Reporting

Multiple Pay Schedules & Pay Rates

Contractor Payments

General Ledger Reporting

Dynamic Mobile Paystubs 

BENEFITS
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Integrated Benefits Administration 

Simplify and scale employee benefits to help meet the needs of your workforce and your business. 

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Expand Coverage

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Take Back Your Time

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Empower Employees

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Simplify Open Enrollment Setup

Your Benefits, Your Broker Choice 
Enjoy the flexibility to manage benefits on your own, with your current broker, or work with a broker referred by TriNet for greater administrative support. 

See How Simple Benefits Can Be

Build Plans Faster 

Our Benefits Setup Checklist makes it easy to add and renew plans, configure contributions, and invite employees to enroll. 

Educate and Enroll 

Whether it’s new hire onboarding, open enrollment or a life status change, easy to follow workflows and side-by-side plan comparisons empowers employees to select coverage that best fits their needs. 

Go Mobile 

Our intuitive mobile app provides on-the-go access to insurance details and spending accounts, keeping employees engaged with their benefits all year long. 

Access Insights 

A suite of dashboards and reports provide you with actionable insight into enrollment progress and monthly benefit costs. 

Benefit Solutions for Growth 

EDI 

Automate data exchange for enrollment with leading insurance carriers.*

*Available for groups with 50+ employees 

ACA 

Track employee eligibility and automate reporting to meet the latest ACA requirements. 

Learn more

COBRA 

Streamline COBRA administration with integrated support and automated notifications. 

Learn more

Spending Accounts 

Manage HSAs, FSAs and Commuter benefits on the same platform. 

TriNet Perks 

Provide employees access to special discounts and perks on premium brands such as Apple, Dell and American Airlines. 

Learn more

Employee Navigator Integration 

Work with your broker to connect HR Plus to Employee Navigator—supporting a more unified HR, payroll, and benefits experience while keeping benefits administration unchanged 

HR
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Workforce Management 

Keep orderly, professional and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I-9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, TriNet makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees. 

Simplify workforce management with integrated tools that automate workflows and enhance the employee experience.

Easily manage your entire employee population. 

  • Automated workflows for key employee events
  • Manage and approve time off requests
  • File, update, and categorize HR documents 
  • Create PTO policies and set blackout dates
  • Advanced time tracking and scheduling to help process payroll with ease 
  • Built-in guardrails and integrated compliance support to help stay informed of important deadlines
  • Attract and source top talent
  • Self-service onboarding gets employees up and running in 10 minutes, so they’re ready before their first day
  • Give employees on-the-go access with the TriNet Mobile App
  • Connect with your existing applications to create more efficient workflows
  • Easily drive actions from insights to help boost employee sentiment and morale
  • Employees and admins can easily communicate and collaborate directly in their HR system of record
  • Help improve employee performance with user-friendly and easy to administer tools

Easily sort and organize employee information 

Custom folders
  • You will see all documents arranged within folders
  • You can also create custom folders while specifying which employees get access to each one
  • Folders will show info such as 'last modified', 'document count' etc
Bulk Download 
  • Administrators can request to download all documents for a company
  • The file archive which is downloaded will have files segregated by employees and types
Audit View
  • The view is now less cluttered and only process related actions continue to be listed here
  • All columns allow workers to be sorted across the whole organization by status values
  • Filter workers by Type, Status, Location and Department

Performance Management
Enhance employee performance with user-friendly tools for goal setting, performance reviews, and one-on-one meetings. Easily manage review cycles, track progress, and engage employees with customizable templates and a mobile-first design for anytime, anywhere access. Empower your workforce with comprehensive performance management solutions that drive engagement and productivity

Employee Engagement Surveys 

Easily gather and act on feedback using pre-populated templates, customizable surveys, and automated emails. Visualize areas of improvement, turn insights into actions, and empower employees by giving them a voice, all while streamlining your approach to engagement and boosting productivity. 

People Hub 

With People Hub, employees can collaborate, and People teams can easily disseminate important information. This real-time content feed keeps the workforce informed, connected, and engaged. Streamline communication, empower employees, and enhance productivity with a social network, intranet, and collaboration tool designed to simplify HR processes and foster a more engaged workplace. 

COMPLIANCE
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Automate HR Compliance

Sleep a little better knowing our software and dedicated team of experts, will help you stay up to date with HR requirements and compliance.

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Payroll processing compliance

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HR & benefits compliance

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Outsourced compliance

Compliance Assistant 

With our Compliance Assistant built into the platform, you can stay informed of important federal HR related and custom deadlines: 

Get detailed explanations on certain HR compliance deadlines at the federal level that may affect your business

Set custom deadline reminders unique to your business 

Sync reminders to your personal calendar so you can stay up to date with deadlines 

Use the Compliance Assistant dashboard to help monitor your deadlines

Onboarding

Configure workflows to collect new hire tax information, complete Form I-9s and send certain documents that are required for new hires during onboarding.

Deadlines

Leverage our built-in Compliance Assistant to help track and monitor certain important federal reporting deadlines.

Time Tracking

Automatically calculate overtime hours worked based on applicable state and local requirements.

Documentation

Keep all required employee documents in one place including policies, ERISA, Forms W-4s and I-9s.

State & Federal Taxes

Automatically calculate payroll taxes, with the option to file and pay them, too.

Pay Stubs

Provide paycheck stubs with available information to meet compliance requirements.

FLSA

Provide support for FLSA overtime pay requirements for applicable employees.

New Hires

Easily report new hires to the appropriate state agencies.

Forms 1095-C

Generate, review, and provide Form 1095-C to your employees electronically.

Reporting

E-file required Forms 1094-C and 1095-C with the IRS.

Track Eligibility

Monitor your employees’ eligibility status according to ACA requirements.

Additional Guidance

Receive helpful guidance customized to your business type.

Employee Terminations

Trigger required notifications as part of the employee termination flow.

Payment Options

Offer participants payment options to make their transition easier.

Reporting

Access reports for plan participants, email notifications sent and more.

Legal Hotline Powered By Fisher Phillips

Expert legal insight, within reach.

Access up to 30 minutes of private legal advice, backed by attorney-client privilege, so you can speak freely.*

The Legal Hotline helps you address employment-related law concerns—like harassment, wage-hour compliance, and leave management—before they escalate into costly claims. 

Powered by Fisher Phillips, with 80+ years of experience and 550 attorneys across 41 offices, you get trusted support to help protect your business. 

*Use of the Legal Hotline is subject to a Fisher Phillips conflict check. If the matter is beyond the scope of the Legal Hotline, you may be required to formally engage the firm for further assistance. 

80
years of experience
41
offices across the U.S
550
attorneys across 44 offices
PROOF

Trusted by small and medium-size businesses

TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?’"
Mayer Dallal
Mayer Dallal
Managing Director, MBANC
Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to demonstrate that we can offer competitive benefit packages in a way that is still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important.
José A. Quiñonez
José A. Quiñonez
CEO & Founder, Mission Asset Fund
Since we started working with TriNet in 2014, I haven't had to worry if payroll processed properly, about our employment taxes nor benefits.
Deepa Gandhi
Deepa Gandhi
Co-Founder and CEO, Dagne Dover

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR Plus solutions can help your business.

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