Build Plans Faster
Our Benefits Setup Checklist makes it easy to add and renew plans, configure contributions, and invite employees to enroll.
Utilize our specialized team of HR and payroll professionals to help guide you through your most complex challenges.
Help reduce payroll processing errors and save time with our natively built payroll processing software.
Run Payroll in Three Clicks
Get a preview of how easy payroll runs can be with our all-in-one HR platform.
Payroll Taxes and Filing
Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you. We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS. Plus, we report to the appropriate state when a new hire onboards.
Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you. We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS. Plus, we report to the appropriate state when a new hire onboards.
Unlimited Payroll Runs
Garnishments Support
Direct Deposits
Tips Reporting
Multiple Pay Schedules & Pay Rates
Contractor Payments
General Ledger Reporting
Dynamic Mobile Paystubs
Simplify and scale employee benefits to help meet the needs of your workforce and your business.
Expand Coverage
Take Back Your Time
Empower Employees
Simplify Open Enrollment Setup
Your Benefits, Your Broker Choice
Enjoy the flexibility to manage benefits on your own, with your current broker, or work with a broker referred by TriNet for greater administrative support.
Our Benefits Setup Checklist makes it easy to add and renew plans, configure contributions, and invite employees to enroll.
Whether it’s new hire onboarding, open enrollment or a life status change, easy to follow workflows and side-by-side plan comparisons empowers employees to select coverage that best fits their needs.
Our intuitive mobile app provides on-the-go access to insurance details and spending accounts, keeping employees engaged with their benefits all year long.
A suite of dashboards and reports provide you with actionable insight into enrollment progress and monthly benefit costs.
Automate data exchange for enrollment with leading insurance carriers.*
*Available for groups with 50+ employees
Track employee eligibility and automate reporting to meet the latest ACA requirements.
Streamline COBRA administration with integrated support and automated notifications.
Manage HSAs, FSAs and Commuter benefits on the same platform.
Provide employees access to special discounts and perks on premium brands such as Apple, Dell and American Airlines.
Work with your broker to connect HR Plus to Employee Navigator—supporting a more unified HR, payroll, and benefits experience while keeping benefits administration unchanged
Keep orderly, professional and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I-9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, TriNet makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees.
Simplify workforce management with integrated tools that automate workflows and enhance the employee experience.
Performance Management
Enhance employee performance with user-friendly tools for goal setting, performance reviews, and one-on-one meetings. Easily manage review cycles, track progress, and engage employees with customizable templates and a mobile-first design for anytime, anywhere access. Empower your workforce with comprehensive performance management solutions that drive engagement and productivity
Easily gather and act on feedback using pre-populated templates, customizable surveys, and automated emails. Visualize areas of improvement, turn insights into actions, and empower employees by giving them a voice, all while streamlining your approach to engagement and boosting productivity.
With People Hub, employees can collaborate, and People teams can easily disseminate important information. This real-time content feed keeps the workforce informed, connected, and engaged. Streamline communication, empower employees, and enhance productivity with a social network, intranet, and collaboration tool designed to simplify HR processes and foster a more engaged workplace.
Sleep a little better knowing our software and dedicated team of experts, will help you stay up to date with HR requirements and compliance.
Payroll processing compliance
HR & benefits compliance
Outsourced compliance
With our Compliance Assistant built into the platform, you can stay informed of important federal HR related and custom deadlines:
Get detailed explanations on certain HR compliance deadlines at the federal level that may affect your business
Set custom deadline reminders unique to your business
Sync reminders to your personal calendar so you can stay up to date with deadlines
Use the Compliance Assistant dashboard to help monitor your deadlines
Configure workflows to collect new hire tax information, complete Form I-9s and send certain documents that are required for new hires during onboarding.
Leverage our built-in Compliance Assistant to help track and monitor certain important federal reporting deadlines.
Automatically calculate overtime hours worked based on applicable state and local requirements.
Keep all required employee documents in one place including policies, ERISA, Forms W-4s and I-9s.
Automatically calculate payroll taxes, with the option to file and pay them, too.
Provide paycheck stubs with available information to meet compliance requirements.
Provide support for FLSA overtime pay requirements for applicable employees.
Easily report new hires to the appropriate state agencies.
Generate, review, and provide Form 1095-C to your employees electronically.
E-file required Forms 1094-C and 1095-C with the IRS.
Monitor your employees’ eligibility status according to ACA requirements.
Receive helpful guidance customized to your business type.
Trigger required notifications as part of the employee termination flow.
Offer participants payment options to make their transition easier.
Access reports for plan participants, email notifications sent and more.
Access up to 30 minutes of private legal advice, backed by attorney-client privilege, so you can speak freely.*
The Legal Hotline helps you address employment-related law concerns—like harassment, wage-hour compliance, and leave management—before they escalate into costly claims.
Powered by Fisher Phillips, with 80+ years of experience and 550 attorneys across 41 offices, you get trusted support to help protect your business.
*Use of the Legal Hotline is subject to a Fisher Phillips conflict check. If the matter is beyond the scope of the Legal Hotline, you may be required to formally engage the firm for further assistance.
Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.