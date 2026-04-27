Grow Your Global Workforce with TriNet & G-P
G-P and TriNet have joined forces to transform the global HR landscape. Businesses around the world can now leverage a top-tier EOR, PEO, and global payroll solution to accelerate their growth.
TriNet and G-P empower SMBs to harness the potential of a global workforce by streamlining hiring, payroll, and workforce management, so you can stay focused on growth.
The percentage of leaders that say building global teams is part of their business strategy. *
The percentage of businesses already actively engaged in global recruitment.*
Boost security, accuracy and efficiency with our prebuilt integration with G-P.
Through our integration with G-P, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.
What this means for you:
- Direct access to G-P through the TriNet platform using Single Sign-On (SSO).
- A unified view of specific international worker data from G-P, displayed within the TriNet platform alongside U.S. worksite employee data.
Related Resources
Learn from G-P the top seven reasons compliance is critical when hiring internationally and how to navigate many of the common challenges that arise.