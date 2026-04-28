Expand your global workforce with Oyster and TriNet
Industry leaders Oyster and TriNet have partnered to help small businesses manage and reach talent globally. Companies can leverage TriNet alongside EOR and global payroll solutions to meet their HR needs worldwide.
TriNet and Oyster help SMBs unlock the potential of a global workforce by simplifying hiring, payroll and workforce management, allowing you to focus on growth.
Of businesses expanding globally that report accessing a broader talent pool as their primary motivator for international hiring.
Of Oyster’s workers report an improved work-life balance, with 62% noting an overall improvement in quality of life.
Boost security, accuracy and efficiency with our prebuilt integration with Oyster.
Through our integration with Oyster, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.
What this means for you:
- Direct Access to Oyster through the TriNet platform using SSO.
- One view of certain international worker data from Oyster, displayed in the TriNet platform alongside US worksite employee data.
Related Resources
As SMBs expand globally, navigating compliance, workforce trends, and scalable hiring is essential. Leading companies are redefining talent strategies to compete in a complex global market.
A diverse workforce offers numerous advantages, enhancing innovation and problem-solving capabilities; organizations must evolve beyond traditional recruitment methods to attract top global talent.