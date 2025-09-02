Lava.AI
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
San Francisco, CA
Challenge
A growing startup needed a comprehensive HR solution that featured technology as well as strategic expertise to help them manage their U.S. team, as well as a solution to hire abroad.
Solution
TriNet provides Lava.AI with the technology, support, and access to benefits they need to manage their employees with ease, plus integrations with global workforce provider to support their international hiring needs.
We chose TriNet because we knew they would be able to support us as we scaled. We needed the combination of support, technology, and access to benefits that TriNet provides.”
Engaging fans through the power of AI
Lava.AI is on a mission to redefine live event experiences with their innovative enterprise SaaS solution that engages sports and entertainment fans in real-time. Founded in 2015, Lava.AI is helping transform customer experiences with next-generation Realtime AI in their platform, including in-venue and digital engagements that are personalized for real time and authentic experiences. And with the continued growth of AI technology and demand for their products, Lava.AI is also growing, with team members across the U.S. and abroad.
Finding the right HR fit
While TriNet was their first choice for HR technology and support, an advisor suggested switching to a technology-only provider in an effort to save on costs. But the team quickly discovered that the self-service model was too limited for their needs, and they knew exactly who to turn to. Mala Wai, Head of HR and Operations noted that, “The other solution didn’t offer the hands-on compliance and benefits support we needed. We ended up spending more time and money managing everything ourselves.”
Now back with TriNet, Lava.AI has the technology, as well as the strategic expertise, scalability, and access to employee benefits they need. And, with a growing footprint in the U.S. and globally, Lava.AI relies on the support TriNet provides at home as well as their connection to and integration with global workforce provider Oyster for HR outsourcing and global workforce solutions.
TriNet and Oyster’s combined capabilities give them the scalable infrastructure and compliance expertise they need, allowing Lava.AI to spend more time on strategic initiatives like company culture and employee experience.
The Series A was a turning point. It gave us the resources to grow, and we needed a provider who could support that growth operationally.”
Scaling with confidence
With a Series A completed and TriNet as their PEO, Lava.AI knew that they were set up for success. TriNet’s solution offers the comprehensive experience Mala needs, including payroll, compliance support, access to benefits, and strategic HR best practice guidance for their domestic workforce.
The tools and resources TriNet provides make day-to-day management easier for Mala too. She spends less time on administrative tasks and more time on strategic initiatives, including developing onboarding programs and adding performance reviews to their processes. Even as their team grows, Mala knows that TriNet’s capabilities can keep up with their needs.
Lava.AI also appreciates the added value that TriNet brings them, including access to competitive benefits nationwide, which is critical for retaining top talent. Plus, they enjoy the access to solutions and offers that TriNet provides with Marketplace. This curated network of business solutions has enabled them to integrate with other useful business tools, as well as enjoy discounted rates with brands like Ramp and WeWork. “TriNet’s Marketplace really matters to us,” Mala notes. “We have added ease to engage reputable providers through the Marketplace, that saves us time and gives us peace of mind.”
Hiring globally with Oyster
During this critical phase of growth, the option to hire internationally is a priority for Lava.AI. TriNet provides the connection and integration with global workforce provider Oyster so Lava.AI can hire globally, without having their own legal entities abroad. And, knowing that TriNet has an established relationship with Oyster gives Lava.AI confidence in their choice of vendor.
Creating the future of customer experience
Lava.AI continues to expand as AI becomes even more prevalent and impactful for businesses in a variety of industries, as well as for consumers. They plan to grow their workforce across the globe, with a strong commitment to culture-building and employee engagement, relying on TriNet and Oyster to provide the support Lava.AI needs to manage their employees. “As a small startup, we can’t always compete with big tech,” Mala shares. “But what we can do is offer a world-class employee experience. TriNet and Oyster help us do that, every day.”