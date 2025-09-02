Finding the right HR fit

While TriNet was their first choice for HR technology and support, an advisor suggested switching to a technology-only provider in an effort to save on costs. But the team quickly discovered that the self-service model was too limited for their needs, and they knew exactly who to turn to. Mala Wai, Head of HR and Operations noted that, “The other solution didn’t offer the hands-on compliance and benefits support we needed. We ended up spending more time and money managing everything ourselves.”

Now back with TriNet, Lava.AI has the technology, as well as the strategic expertise, scalability, and access to employee benefits they need. And, with a growing footprint in the U.S. and globally, Lava.AI relies on the support TriNet provides at home as well as their connection to and integration with global workforce provider Oyster for HR outsourcing and global workforce solutions.

TriNet and Oyster’s combined capabilities give them the scalable infrastructure and compliance expertise they need, allowing Lava.AI to spend more time on strategic initiatives like company culture and employee experience.