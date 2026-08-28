What You'll Accomplish

Running a fair, compliant background check is a defined process. Getting the steps right helps protect your business and helps you avoid compliance pitfalls.

This guide walks you through what an employment background check is, what it can show, how long it takes, and the step-by-step process for running one that meets Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) requirements.

You'll also learn the key laws that shape how checks are done, including ban-the-box rules and credit-check restrictions.

By the end, you'll understand the key steps in the background check process and when to review applicable state and local rules.

Hiring the right person is important. So is doing it fairly and compliantly.

If you're a small business owner or HR leader without in-house legal counsel, the idea of running background checks can feel intimidating. What information are you allowed to obtain? What kind of consent do you need? What happens if something comes back that is concerning? And how do you make sure you're following the rules that apply where you're hiring?

There’s a simple answer: Follow the process. The FCRA sets out the steps for running a check and taking action based on what you find. The EEOC provides guidance on using background checks fairly and avoiding discrimination. And while state and local laws add layers (ban-the-box rules, credit-check restrictions, lookback limits), the federal framework gives you a foundation to build on.

This guide walks you through the whole process, step by step. You'll learn what a background check is, what it can cover, how to follow compliance, and what laws you need to know. If you're hiring across state lines or just want to make sure you're doing this right, this guide can help.

What Is an Employment Background Check?

An employment background check is a review of a candidate's history, such as criminal records, employment, education, and more, that an employer uses to help make a hiring decision. It’s run with the candidate's written consent, often through a third-party screening company called a consumer reporting agency (CRA).

Background checks help employers verify what a candidate has told them, avoid negligent hiring, and meet industry-specific requirements (like checks for positions that involve driving, working with vulnerable populations, or handling finances).

Employers should use checks fairly, consistently, and in compliance with federal, state, and local law. That means knowing what is allowed to be checked, getting proper consent, and following a clear process if the results raise concerns.

Check out our glossary for a deeper dive into what a background check is and how it fits into hiring.

What Shows Up on a Background Check?

What you see on a background check depends on which checks you choose to run. Most employers tailor their screening to the role. For example, a driver might need a motor vehicle record check, while someone handling finances might undergo a credit check.

Here's what different types of checks can show: