How Many Hours Is Part-Time? An Employer's Guide to Part-Time vs. Full-Time
If you're creating or revising a part-time and full-time policy, one question probably comes up first: How many hours is considered part-time?
The answer is less straightforward than many employers expect. Federal law does not establish a universal definition of part-time employment, which means employers often have flexibility when setting their own policies. However, laws such as the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Affordable Care Act (ACA), state and local employment laws, and benefits and retirement plan requirements can all influence how you define and manage part-time employees, including establishing hours-worked thresholds. As employers making these decisions, understanding the broader types of employment can provide helpful context for how part-time and full-time positions fit within an overall workforce strategy.
This guide explains what may count as part-time and full-time employment, the federal and state rules to consider, and the practical steps employers can take when developing workforce policies.
How Many Hours Is Part-Time? The Short Answer
There is no federal definition of part-time employment.
Instead, employers generally establish their own part-time and full-time definitions. In practice, many organizations define part-time employment as fewer than 30, 35, or 40 hours per week, depending on their business needs and benefit programs.
Several common benchmarks influence these decisions:
- The Affordable Care Act (ACA) generally considers employees who average 30 or more hours per week to be full-time for employer group medical coverage purposes.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) often uses 35 hours per week as a statistical benchmark for full-time employment.
- Many employers use internal policies that define full-time status somewhere between 30 and 40 hours per week.
As a result, an employee working 25 hours per week may be considered part-time at one organization and full-time at another, depending on the employer's policies and applicable compliance requirements.
What Counts as Full-Time?
Like part-time employment, there is no single federal definition of full-time employment that applies in every circumstance.
Different laws and agencies, like the ACA and BLS, use different standards, as referenced above.
For employees with fluctuating schedules, also referred to as variable hours, employers may need to apply measurement and tracking methods to determine whether an individual qualifies as full-time under applicable regulations.
The Federal Framework: FLSA, ACA, and What They Require
Understanding part-time versus full-time starts with understanding the major federal laws that affect workforce management.
FLSA: Overtime, Minimum Wage, and the 40-Hour Week
The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) establishes federal minimum wage and overtime requirements. However, it does not define part-time or full-time employment. What the FLSA does require is that non-exempt employees generally receive overtime pay when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek.
Defining as part-time does not exempt an employer from overtime obligations.
ACA: The 30-Hour Threshold and the 50-Employee Rule
The ACA uses a different framework.
Applicable Large Employers (ALEs)—generally employers with 50 or more full-time and full-time-equivalent employees—may be required to offer affordable health coverage to full-time employees or potentially pay a penalty. For ACA purposes, a full-time employee is generally one who averages at least 30 hours of service per week. Organizations below the ALE threshold are not subject to the ACA's Employer Shared Responsibility mandate, although they may still choose to offer health coverage to part-time employees.
Special Case: Variable-Hour Employees
Some employees do not have predictable schedules. For variable-hour employees, employers may use measurement methods that evaluate hours worked over a defined period to determine whether an employee should be treated as full-time. Employers should also understand the ACA full-time and variable-hour rules, which can affect how employee status is determined for benefits eligibility and compliance purposes. Accurate time tracking and documentation are especially important when managing variable-hour workforces.
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State-Specific Rules: What to Know Beyond Federal Requirements
Federal law is only part of the picture. States may impose additional requirements relating to wages, overtime, scheduling, and benefits. For example, while a part-time employee may not reach the 40 hours per week threshold to earn overtime under the FLSA, even a part-time employee could easily exceed the 8 hours per day threshold in California.
For example, California has its own employment regulations and often operates under standards that differ from federal guidelines. Because employment laws vary significantly by jurisdiction, employers should review the requirements applicable to each state or locality in which employees work. For organizations with multi-state workforces, maintaining consistent policies while accounting for state- and local-specific obligations can be especially challenging.
How to Set Your Part-Time and Full-Time Policy
Because employers often have discretion in defining part-time and full-time status, a clear and documented policy is essential.
Consider the following steps:
1. Establish Hours Thresholds
Determine the number of hours employees must regularly work to qualify as full-time. Many employers use thresholds between 30 and 40 hours per week. Consider compliance requirements when setting the threshold.
2. Document the Policy
Include expectations and eligibility criteria in your employee handbook and related HR documents.
3. Align Benefits Eligibility
Define which benefits are available to part-time employees, full-time employees, or both. Ensure eligibility rules are applied consistently.
4. Communicate Expectations Clearly
Employment offers, onboarding materials, and employee communications should clearly explain work schedules, part-time versus full-time status, and benefits eligibility. Consistent communication can help reduce misunderstandings and support compliance efforts.
Benefits Eligibility: What Part-Time Employees May Receive
Many employers assume part-time employees are not eligible for benefits, but that is not always the case. Some benefits may be required under law, while others are discretionary.
Benefits Often Required by Law
Depending on jurisdiction and circumstances, part-time employees are also eligible for: Workers' compensation coverage and Unemployment insurance protections, and may be eligible for other certain state-mandated benefits.
Benefits Often Determined by Employer Policy
Employers may choose whether to provide part-time employees:
- Health insurance (when not legally required)
- Paid time off (again, when not legally required)
- Retirement contributions or matching programs
- Wellness and employee assistance programs
Organizations should carefully document eligibility requirements to ensure consistent administration.
The SECURE Act Change: 401(k) Eligibility for Long-Term Part-Time Employees
Under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, many employers that sponsor 401(k) plans must allow certain long-term part-time employees to participate if they satisfy applicable service requirements. Generally, employees who are age 21 or older and work at least 500 hours in two consecutive 12-month periods may become eligible to make elective deferrals into the plan. Because these requirements continue to evolve, employers should work closely with plan administrators and advisors to understand how the rules affect their workforce.
Switching Employees Between Part-Time and Full-Time Status
Employee work schedules are not always permanent.
Organizations may increase or reduce scheduled hours as business needs change. When doing so, employers should consider:
- Benefits eligibility start and end dates
- Health plan enrollment requirements
- Applicable waiting period rules
- Payroll and timekeeping updates
- Clear communication regarding status changes
A documented process for moving employees between full-time and part-time can help ensure employees understand how a transition may affect compensation, schedules, and benefits.
Special Cases: Interns and Seasonal Employees
Some workforce categories require additional attention.
Interns
Employers should evaluate whether internship programs meet applicable wage-and-hour requirements and whether interns affect benefit eligibility determinations.
Seasonal Employees
Seasonal workers may be subject to special ACA measurement rules depending on the circumstances and duration of employment.
Common Pitfalls
Employers often encounter the same mistakes when establishing part-time policies.
- Assuming Federal Law Defines Part-Time - Many business leaders are surprised to learn that no universal federal definition exists.
- Failing to Document Policies - An unwritten policy can create inconsistent treatment and employee confusion.
- Overlooking State Requirements - State laws can introduce obligations beyond federal standards.
- Ignoring Retirement Plan Changes - Long-term part-time employees may have rights under current 401(k) eligibility rules that employers did not previously need to consider.
Final Thoughts
Defining part-time and full-time employment may seem like a straightforward policy decision, but it can have significant implications for benefits eligibility, overtime obligations, ACA requirements, retirement plans, and overall workforce management.
As organizations grow and operate across multiple jurisdictions, maintaining consistent and compliant employment policies often becomes more complex. Establishing clear definitions, documenting policies, and regularly reviewing federal and state requirements can help employers support compliance efforts while creating a more consistent experience for employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many hours per week is part-time?
There is no federal standard. Employers commonly classify employees working fewer than 30 to 35 hours per week as part-time, although internal policies vary.
Do part-time employees get benefits?
Sometimes. Eligibility depends on employer policy, applicable federal requirements, state laws, and the specific benefit involved.
Do part-time employees receive overtime?
Yes. If a non-exempt part-time employee works more than 40 hours in a workweek, federal overtime requirements apply. Overtime requirements apply after 8 hours in a day in California.
Can I engage independent contractors instead of hiring part-time employees?
Not simply as a way to avoid employment obligations. Worker classification must reflect the true nature of the relationship, and misclassification can create compliance and financial risks.
How has the SECURE Act affected part-time employees?
The SECURE Act and SECURE 2.0 expanded retirement plan participation opportunities for certain long-term part-time employees, making tracking hours more important than ever.
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