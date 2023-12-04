If you're creating or revising a part-time and full-time policy, one question probably comes up first: How many hours is considered part-time?

The answer is less straightforward than many employers expect. Federal law does not establish a universal definition of part-time employment, which means employers often have flexibility when setting their own policies. However, laws such as the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Affordable Care Act (ACA), state and local employment laws, and benefits and retirement plan requirements can all influence how you define and manage part-time employees, including establishing hours-worked thresholds. As employers making these decisions, understanding the broader types of employment can provide helpful context for how part-time and full-time positions fit within an overall workforce strategy.

This guide explains what may count as part-time and full-time employment, the federal and state rules to consider, and the practical steps employers can take when developing workforce policies.

How Many Hours Is Part-Time? The Short Answer

There is no federal definition of part-time employment.

Instead, employers generally establish their own part-time and full-time definitions. In practice, many organizations define part-time employment as fewer than 30, 35, or 40 hours per week, depending on their business needs and benefit programs.

Several common benchmarks influence these decisions:

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) generally considers employees who average 30 or more hours per week to be full-time for employer group medical coverage purposes.

generally considers employees who average 30 or more hours per week to be full-time for employer group medical coverage purposes. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) often uses 35 hours per week as a statistical benchmark for full-time employment.

often uses 35 hours per week as a statistical benchmark for full-time employment. Many employers use internal policies that define full-time status somewhere between 30 and 40 hours per week.

As a result, an employee working 25 hours per week may be considered part-time at one organization and full-time at another, depending on the employer's policies and applicable compliance requirements.

What Counts as Full-Time?

Like part-time employment, there is no single federal definition of full-time employment that applies in every circumstance.

Different laws and agencies, like the ACA and BLS, use different standards, as referenced above.

For employees with fluctuating schedules, also referred to as variable hours, employers may need to apply measurement and tracking methods to determine whether an individual qualifies as full-time under applicable regulations.

The Federal Framework: FLSA, ACA, and What They Require

Understanding part-time versus full-time starts with understanding the major federal laws that affect workforce management.

FLSA: Overtime, Minimum Wage, and the 40-Hour Week

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) establishes federal minimum wage and overtime requirements. However, it does not define part-time or full-time employment. What the FLSA does require is that non-exempt employees generally receive overtime pay when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek.

Defining as part-time does not exempt an employer from overtime obligations.

ACA: The 30-Hour Threshold and the 50-Employee Rule

The ACA uses a different framework.

Applicable Large Employers (ALEs)—generally employers with 50 or more full-time and full-time-equivalent employees—may be required to offer affordable health coverage to full-time employees or potentially pay a penalty. For ACA purposes, a full-time employee is generally one who averages at least 30 hours of service per week. Organizations below the ALE threshold are not subject to the ACA's Employer Shared Responsibility mandate, although they may still choose to offer health coverage to part-time employees.

Special Case: Variable-Hour Employees