The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many unprecedented challenges upon us. As a company leader, you worry about the wellbeing of your workforce among other priorities. Your people are your biggest asset, and you want to recognize their contributions. With your team most likely working remotely and still not fully back in the office, you can no longer plan a company lunch or an in-person celebration.
March 5 is Employee Appreciation Day, and more than ever, it is important to recognize the challenges your team faced in the past year. You want to honor and celebrate your team and may be pressed for ideas. To help, we put together a list of different ways you can still recognize your team and make them feel special, even in a virtual environment.
There are many companies who may have part of their workforce back in the office. We pulled together some ideas that can help you celebrate your employees safely.
Whatever you decide to do, we encourage you to use Employee Appreciation Day as an opportunity to slow down and express gratitude for the work your employees have done over the past twelve months. It’s been an extremely long year and even small gestures will be appreciated as your employees look forward to a healthy and productive 2021.
This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.
This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such web sites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.