AI has the potential to fundamentally improve how people interact with HR technology. But its value isn't measured by the sophistication of the technology alone.

What matters is whether it makes work easier.

That philosophy has guided the development of TriNet Assistant. Since launching earlier this year, TriNet Assistant has been used by worksite employees more than 225,000 times, demonstrating strong demand for fast, intuitive support.

It resolves many needs through AI and provides a smooth handoff to a TriNet expert when additional assistance is needed.

Now, we're expanding that experience in several important ways.

Faster, hands-free support on mobile

Available now

Need to check your PTO balance while commuting? Wondering about your benefits enrollment deadline during lunch? Trying to figure out why your pay looks different than you expected?

Worksite employees can now interact with TriNet Assistant by voice through the TriNet Mobile app. Simply speak your question while on the go rather than stopping to type it, navigate menus, or search for the right resource.

It's a straightforward enhancement, but one that makes support more accessible and fits more naturally into the way people work.

More help for the people managing HR

Available late 2026

If you're the person managing HR, you know the drill. An employee has a question. You think you know the answer, but you need to double-check. So you log into three different systems, run two reports, and search through your email to confirm.

Available late 2026, TriNet Assistant will expand beyond worksite employee support to help administrators find information, understand concerns, navigate processes, and complete everyday HR work.

Administrators will be able to ask questions using everyday language across payroll, payroll taxes, benefits, compliance, billing, and other areas.

For example, an administrator could ask:

When will my bank account be debited to fund payroll?

Why was an employee taxed in two states?

When is I-9 documentation due?

Can a K-1 earner enroll in benefits?

This is where AI becomes especially useful. Instead of requiring administrators to know which application, menu, report, or resource contains the information they need, the experience can begin with the question or task itself.

Beginning with a question, not a report