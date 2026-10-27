Managing People Is Complex. Your HR Experience Shouldn't Be.
How TriNet is using practical AI and more connected solutions to reduce administrative work and help businesses focus on what matters most.
Beginning now and continuing into early 2027, we're introducing new and enhanced solutions that reflect that vision. These innovations bring practical AI into more parts of the TriNet experience and connect essential functions like recruiting, leave management, and business spending.
Together, they're designed to reduce administrative work and help SMBs get more value from their technology, their workforce data, and their time.
Has anything like this ever happened to you?
You're juggling payroll in one system, tracking employee leave in spreadsheets, managing recruiting through email, and handling expenses with a patchwork of personal cards and paper receipts.
And when an employee asks a simple question, like what’s the status of their leave request or why their paycheck looks different this month, you're hunting through multiple platforms to find the answer.
You're not alone. Nearly six in ten SMB HR teams still use manual tools like spreadsheets and paper documents for at least some HR functions.
That fragmentation creates work. Information gets entered more than once. Administrators move between systems to find answers or complete tasks. Employees don't know where to go for help.
And you spend time managing processes that could be spent supporting your people, serving customers, and growing your company.
Technology should reduce complexity, not add to it
Managing people has always required time, care, and attention. But for many small and medium-sized businesses, the work has become more complex than it needs to be.
At TriNet, we believe your technology should work the way you think about HR, not in silos, but as a connected experience that makes it easier to find information, complete everyday work, and manage important moments across the employee lifecycle.
Just as importantly, you shouldn't need extensive resources or technical expertise to benefit from sophisticated new capabilities. That’s why our new suite of AI products and tools are designed to be efficient and user-friendly.
Putting practical AI to work
AI has the potential to fundamentally improve how people interact with HR technology. But its value isn't measured by the sophistication of the technology alone.
What matters is whether it makes work easier.
That philosophy has guided the development of TriNet Assistant. Since launching earlier this year, TriNet Assistant has been used by worksite employees more than 225,000 times, demonstrating strong demand for fast, intuitive support.
It resolves many needs through AI and provides a smooth handoff to a TriNet expert when additional assistance is needed.
Now, we're expanding that experience in several important ways.
Faster, hands-free support on mobile
Available now
Need to check your PTO balance while commuting? Wondering about your benefits enrollment deadline during lunch? Trying to figure out why your pay looks different than you expected?
Worksite employees can now interact with TriNet Assistant by voice through the TriNet Mobile app. Simply speak your question while on the go rather than stopping to type it, navigate menus, or search for the right resource.
It's a straightforward enhancement, but one that makes support more accessible and fits more naturally into the way people work.
More help for the people managing HR
Available late 2026
If you're the person managing HR, you know the drill. An employee has a question. You think you know the answer, but you need to double-check. So you log into three different systems, run two reports, and search through your email to confirm.
Available late 2026, TriNet Assistant will expand beyond worksite employee support to help administrators find information, understand concerns, navigate processes, and complete everyday HR work.
Administrators will be able to ask questions using everyday language across payroll, payroll taxes, benefits, compliance, billing, and other areas.
For example, an administrator could ask:
- When will my bank account be debited to fund payroll?
- Why was an employee taxed in two states?
- When is I-9 documentation due?
- Can a K-1 earner enroll in benefits?
This is where AI becomes especially useful. Instead of requiring administrators to know which application, menu, report, or resource contains the information they need, the experience can begin with the question or task itself.
Beginning with a question, not a report
Available in early 2027
We'll also bring AI-powered capabilities directly into Reports and Analytics.
As the system of record for each clients' HR, payroll, and benefits information, TriNet holds a vast and valuable set of workforce data. But putting that data to work has traditionally required admins to select and run reports, analyze the results, and determine what the information means for their business.
The new experience changes that starting point.
Administrators will be able to ask workforce questions in everyday language and receive direct answers, reports, and visualizations. The experience can identify relevant trends and recommend follow-up prompts, making it easier to explore the data and uncover additional insights.
A user might begin by asking how headcount has changed over the past year, for example, and then explore related trends through recommended follow-up questions. Rather than spending time gathering and manually analyzing information, you can focus on applying the insights to improve how you manage your workforce and run your business.
The goal isn't simply to make reporting faster. It's to make years of valuable workforce data more accessible, understandable, and actionable.
Find the Right HR Setup
Identify the right level of HR technology and support.
Connecting more of the work that comes with managing people
AI is one important way we're reducing work, but it's only part of the story.
SMBs also need better ways to manage essential processes that may be manual, fragmented, or disconnected from their broader HR experience. That's why we're bringing leave management, recruiting, and business spending into a more connected TriNet experience.
These capabilities will be included with the TriNet offering, helping customers adopt sophisticated solutions without adding separate purchases and disconnected systems to manage.
Bringing greater clarity to employee leave of absence
Rolling out in phases in late 2026 and beyond
Leave of absence can be one of the most complex and sensitive responsibilities an employer manages. Federal, state, and local requirements can vary, while employees, managers, and administrators all need clear information about key dates, documentation, procedural steps, and return-to-work plans.
Yet leave often feels like a black box.
Employees may not know what's happening with their leave request, while managers and administrators depend on a combination of paperwork, emails, and manual follow-up to understand its status.
TriNet Leave, Powered by Cocoon will support statutory leave requirements, such as the FMLA, through a modern experience accessible from the TriNet platform.
Your employees will be able to plan leave requests privately, submit requests when ready and track progress, while employers and managers gain greater visibility into the process. Simple designs provide clarity around key dates, next steps, documentation, compliance requirements, disability benefit claims, and return-to-work activities.
Built-in compliance workflows help reduce administrative burden and support compliance with most applicable federal and state leave requirements, while TriNet’s leave experts provide leave administration expertise across all 50 states to help employers navigate leave-related questions, best practices, and more complex situations with greater confidence.
Connecting recruiting to the new-hire experience
Available in early 2027
Recruiting is another area where growing businesses may rely on email, spreadsheets, and disconnected tools to manage candidates and hiring decisions.
TriNet Recruit, Powered by JazzHR will bring essential recruiting capabilities directly into the TriNet platform experience. You'll be able to post and distribute jobs, organize and screen applicants, collaborate on hiring decisions, schedule interviews, manage offers, and track candidates through structured workflows.
The connection continues once a candidate accepts an offer.
Applicant information will flow naturally into the TriNet new-hire workflow, reducing duplicate data entry and helping create a smoother transition from recruiting to onboarding.
Making business spending simpler
Available in early 2027
Managing expenses can involve a patchwork of personal cards, email approvals, paper receipts, spreadsheets, reimbursements, and separate financial systems.
TriNet Spend, Powered by Ramp will bring corporate cards, expense management, accounts payable, and travel into a connected experience included with TriNet.
It will connect spending with employee and payroll data, use automated workflows, and support payroll-connected reimbursements.
The result? Greater visibility and control over company spending while reducing manual entry, disconnected approvals, and administrative follow-up. Employees will have a simpler way to manage expenses, and business leaders will have more timely information to guide spending decisions.
More time to focus on your business
These enhancements are about more than adding features. They reflect a broader commitment to reducing the work and complexity that comes with managing people.
We're putting trusted and practical AI into the hands of employees and administrators. We're making years of workforce data easier to understand and use. And we're connecting important processes across leave, recruiting, onboarding, payroll, and business spending.
That's what SMBs really need from HR: technology made simpler, essential capabilities brought together, and human expertise when it matters.
Frequently Asked Questions
TriNet Assistant is an AI-powered tool that helps worksite employees and administrators get fast answers to HR questions using everyday language. It's available through the TriNet platform and mobile app, and it can connect you to a TriNet expert when you need additional support.
Voice support for worksite employees is available now through the TriNet Mobile app.
TriNet Leave is a modern leave management solution that helps employers navigate most statutory leave requests, such as the FMLA, maternity, caregiving and military leave. It provides employees, managers, and administrators with greater clarity and visibility throughout the leave process, with built-in compliance workflows with our TriNet LOA team expertise in all 50 states. It will roll out in phases in late 2026 and beyond.
TriNet Recruit brings an embedded experience for recruiting capabilities directly into the TriNet platform, allowing you to post jobs, screen applicants, schedule interviews, and manage offers. It is expected to be available in early 2027 and can connect to the TriNet new-hire workflow to reduce duplicate manual data entry.
This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
*Cards are issued by Celtic Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and are subject to credit approval. TriNet is not the issuer of the cards.
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