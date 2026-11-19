Role Redesign: AI Is Changing Jobs Faster Than Companies Are Changing How They Manage Them
What happens when AI shows up at work before anyone writes a plan for it?
For many small businesses, AI arrived through individual employees and everyday tools, such as ChatGPT for drafting emails, automation for scheduling, data tools that summarize in seconds what used to take hours. The work started shifting. Employees took on new tasks. Some responsibilities disappeared. But job descriptions, performance goals, and team structure? Those stayed the same.
According to TriNet's 2027 State of the Workplace report, AI in the workplace now means tools that draft, summarize, analyze, and automate inside everyday work. Three in four employers (75%) use AI at least weekly, and half of employees (51%) do the same. The technology is here. The question is whether companies are redesigning roles to support how the work has changed.
Here's what the report reveals about how AI is used today, a glimpse into how it's changing jobs, and a practical insight you cause to help define roles with intent.
How is AI used in the workplace today?
AI is now a routine part of the working week at most small and midsize businesses, used for drafting, summarizing, research, data analysis, and routine automation.
Here's what adoption looks like:
- 75% of employers use AI at least weekly, up from 66% in 2025 and 53% in 2024.
- 51% of employees use it at least weekly.
- Employers stay 24 points ahead of employees in adoption.
- 18% of employees say they never use AI, up from 16%—the first reversal in the series.
- Only 4% of employers say they never use it.
So what are people actually using it for? Drafting customer emails and internal documents. Summarizing meeting notes and long reports. Researching competitors and market trends. Analyzing data for patterns and insights. Automating scheduling, reminders, and routine tasks. The tools vary, but the pattern is the same: AI is supporting the repetitive work, so people can focus on what requires judgment.
Many small businesses use AI broadly every day. And HR teams specifically are using AI for task support from writing job descriptions to answering benefits questions.
Which roles AI is reaching
AI isn't confined to one department. According to the report, it's spread across many functions:
|Function
|Share of Roles AI Has Augmented or Newly Created
Administrative and operational
59%
Technical and engineering
56%
Marketing and content
55%
Finance and accounting
55%
HR and recruiting
54%
Leadership and management
54%
Customer support and service
53%
No function is under half. AI has reached more than half the roles in every part of the business.
Benefits and risks employers and employees report
Benefits:
- 37% of employees say AI makes them more productive in their current role.
- Employers say they're putting productivity gains into growth (53%) and into improving workload or work-life balance (48%).
Risks:
- 90% of employers and 81% of employees have been concerned, an AI tool could produce inaccurate information that hurts their work.
- Employees are less confident they can catch it: 54% say they're very or completely confident, compared to 67% of employers.
- Data privacy and bias remain ongoing concerns, even if the statistics vary by tool and use case.
The benefits are real. So are the risks. And both point to the same need: clearer roles, better training, and honest conversations about what's changing.
Is AI replacing jobs or changing them?
Today, the report shows roles changing far more often than they are being cut, even though worry runs high.
Here's what employees expect compared to what employers plan:
What Employees Expect:
- 53% think AI could replace or significantly reduce their role within three years
What Employers Plan:
- 54% expect to keep headcount and shift responsibilities
- 20% expect to increase headcount
- 12% expect to reduce headcount
- 14% say it's too early to tell
So the headcount plan leans toward stability and growth. But the work itself? That's where the change shows up.
What employees report today:
- 37% say they're more productive
- 36% have expanded responsibilities
- 29% are reducing parts of their role
- 22% are completely changing what they do
- 25% report no impact yet
Structure changes employers describe:
- 34% are creating more specialized individual contributor roles
- 21% have larger teams per manager
- 19% have more cross-functional teams
- 8% report fewer roles or leaner teams
The change is showing up as workload. And that's where the tension sits.
44% of employees say AI has either raised expectations without reducing their work (28%) or significantly increased their workload (16%). Only 23% say their workload fell. And 45% feel AI is moderately or extremely increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources.
Here's the thing: only 5% of employers name restructuring roles or headcount as the hardest AI decision they face. That suggests role design is getting less attention than the change calls for.
How to redesign roles can support as AI changes the work
Job redesign is the process of changing a role's tasks, responsibilities, and expectations so the job better matches how the work is now done.
More than half of employers plan to keep headcount and shift what people do, so the redesign is the plan. Here are four steps to consider.
Step 1: Map the tasks in each role
Start by listing the recurring tasks in each role. Then sort them into three groups:
- Tasks AI now supports (drafting routine emails, scheduling, data entry)
- Tasks AI supports with a person reviewing (summarizing reports, generating first drafts, analyzing data)
- Tasks that stay with people (judgment calls, relationship-building, sensitive conversations, strategic decisions)
Start with the functions AI has reached most: administrative and operational roles (59%), and ask employees to draft the first pass. They often see task-level change before leadership does.
Sample task map for an office manager:
- AI supports: Scheduling conference rooms, sending meeting reminders, organizing receipts
- AI supports, person reviews: Drafting internal announcements, summarizing vendor proposals, tracking budget variances
- People keep: Onboarding new hires, resolving team conflicts, negotiating with vendors, deciding which projects get prioritized
Step 2: Decide whether to shift, reskill, or hire
When AI can help support a task, employers today take different approaches:
- 34% shift employees to higher-value work
- 19% reskill existing employees for new roles
- 18% hire new talent with AI-specific skills
- 16% reduce roles through attrition or layoffs
- 14% say it depends on the role
Here's a decision framework:
|Option
|When It Fits
|What It Takes
Shift
The person has freed-up time and the business has higher-value work waiting
A clear new priority list
Reskill
The role's core is changing and the person has adjacent skills
Training time and a timeline
Hire
The business needs a skill no one on the team has, and building it would take too long
Budget and a written role
Reduce roles
The work has gone and no adjacent work exists
Early, honest communication and HR guidance before any decision
And here's the encouraging part: employers lean toward people. 41% prefer hiring with AI as a supplement, and 32% use a mix depending on the role. Only 17% prefer AI or automation instead of hiring.
Step 3: Align job descriptions and workload expectations
When AI takes over tasks, the job description should drop them and name what supports them: reviewing AI output, taking on higher-value work, or new responsibilities. 36% of employees say AI has already expanded their responsibilities, so the description needs to reflect that reality.
Set expectations in terms of quality and outcomes, not just task completion. That way, freed time goes to the higher-value work the role now includes. And schedule a check-in a few weeks after a role changes to ask whether the workload is realistic.
Before and after example:
- Before: "Draft weekly team updates and distribute to leadership."
- After: "Review AI-generated team updates for accuracy and context, add strategic insights, and distribute to leadership."
Step 4: Reset performance goals around judgment and quality
Employers rank business strategy and decision-making as the most essential hard skill for working alongside AI. 49% rank it first or second, compared to 34% for programming and automation. And their most common pick for the most important skills over the next five years is a combination of soft skills, hard skills, and experience-based judgment (34%).
Translate that into goals:
- Quality of support with AI support
- Accuracy of reviewed output (catching errors, adding context)
- Customer outcomes (satisfaction, retention, resolution time)
- Collaboration (how well someone works across teams or guides others)
Example: A customer support manager's goals might shift from "response time" to "resolution and customer satisfaction when using AI-assisted responses."
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How to support a reskilling plan employees can see
Here's the gap between what employees feel they're getting and what employers think they're providing:
|Support Type
|Employees
|Employers
Role-related AI expertise
36%
48%
Formal upskilling
26%
35%
Formal reskilling
31%
38%
Mentorship and coaching
38%
46%
Not being prepared at all
14%
4%
And only 33% of employees are very confident their company is preparing them for AI-driven change. 28% are not very or not at all confident.
Here's suggestions on how to close that gap:
- Tie training to the redesigned tasks from Step 1. If someone's role now includes reviewing AI output, teach them how to spot errors and add context.
- Pair formal training with mentorship. Learning from someone who's already doing the work makes new skills stick faster.
- Set aside practice time inside the workweek. Expecting people to learn on their own time signals the skill doesn't matter.
- Write down the career path for each changed role. Show people where the new responsibilities lead.
- Ask employees whether they feel prepared with a short pulse question.
Here's the scale: 50% of employers expect 26% to 50% of their workforce to need upskilling or reskilling in the next 12 to 24 months. That's not a small group, so the plan needs to be visible and real.
You can start with an AI-ready talent strategy, and explore why mentoring in the workplace and career mobility support reskilling, for example, to prepare before you begin to consider how to structure your plan. Below are suggestions for once you are ready to start.
How to give employees clear AI guidance and training
Here's a striking gap: 90% of employers say they've provided clear guidance on acceptable AI use. But only 66% of employees say they received any, and 27% say there's no guidance at all (compared to 9% of employers).
And here's another: 48% of employers describe a workplace where people are encouraged to use AI and trained to use it responsibly. Only 29% of employees recognize that description, and 11% cannot say what the policy is.
The guidance isn't landing. Here's how to address it:
- Write one page of plain-language guidance: Approved tools, what data stays out, which outputs need a person's review, and who to ask with questions.
- Publish it where people work and repeat it in team meetings.
- Train by role using real tasks. Show a marketing coordinator how to use AI for social posts. Show a finance lead how to use it for budget summaries.
- Teach people how to check AI output. What does a hallucination look like? When should you verify a source?
- Have leaders share how they use AI themselves. Explaining to employees the concept of treating AI as a tool, can give them a glimpse of your leadership mindset shift.
- Check whether the guidance landed with a short employee survey.
How to make AI-assisted support clear and explainable
25% of employees think AI-driven decisions on hiring, performance, and promotions would be very fair. 30% think they would be not very or not at all fair.
Trust in AI-driven support is employees' biggest AI concern (23%), and trusting AI accuracy is the hardest AI decision employers face (33%). And while employers are confident in their workforce decisions overall (87%), they're less confident in their ability to spot inaccurate AI output (67%).
Here's how to help to make things clear and explainable:
- A named person stays accountable for any decision about pay, performance, hiring, or role changes. AI can support, but a person decides.
- Employees know where AI is used to support and what it does.
- Reasons for decisions are written in plain language, not algorithm-speak.
- Employees have a clear way to question a decision.
- Outcomes get a periodic review for patterns—are promotions, raises, or hiring offers distributed fairly across teams and demographics?
One thing to note: some states and cities have rules on automated tools in employment decisions, so check what applies with qualified HR or legal advisors. We’ve discussed using AI in HR the right way, to help you get deeper on issues compliance and fairness.
How to talk with employees about AI and job security
Here's the tension: 53% of employees think AI could replace or significantly reduce their role within three years. Meanwhile, 54% of employers plan to keep headcount and shift responsibilities.
And employees are split on what AI means for their careers: 31% say it has increased their career opportunities, 20% say it has made them uncertain, and 14% say it has made them consider leaving.
The gap between what employees fear and what employers plan is real. Here's how to address it:
- Share the headcount plan plainly, including where roles may shrink. Silence feels like bad news.
- Explain how productivity gains are being used: reinvesting in growth (53%), improving workload or work-life balance (48%), or taking on more work with the same team (42%).
- Show each person what changes in their own role, using the task map from Step 1. Make it specific, not general.
- Prepare managers to hold these conversations and follow up. Employees need more than one conversation to process change.
For the 14% considering leaving, you may want to explore employee retention strategies to keep the conversation open.
The goal isn't to promise nothing will change. It's to be honest about what is changing and help people see where they fit in what's ahead.
Jobs are changing. The work ahead is making that change deliberate.
Employers and employees describe the same direction: roles that change and grow, not roles that disappear. The work ahead is making that change deliberate instead of reactive.
A small business can map tasks, revise a few job descriptions, and publish one page of AI guidance in a single quarter. The tools are accessible. The timeline is real. And the payoff of clear roles, distributed workloads, and employees who feel prepared makes the effort worth it.
Need help addressing role changes and employee conversations? TriNet HR experts can support you with job descriptions, performance goals, and the steps that help employees see where they fit in what's ahead.
The roles at your company may already be changing. The question is whether you're redesigning them with intent.
About the research
TriNet surveyed 525 employers and 575 employees, all full-time, at U.S. companies with 5 to 500 employees. The surveys were fielded in 2026 and administered by Qualtrics. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 points for employers and 4.1 points for employees.
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