And only 33% of employees are very confident their company is preparing them for AI-driven change. 28% are not very or not at all confident.

Here's suggestions on how to close that gap:

Tie training to the redesigned tasks from Step 1. If someone's role now includes reviewing AI output, teach them how to spot errors and add context.

from Step 1. If someone's role now includes reviewing AI output, teach them how to spot errors and add context. Pair formal training with mentorship. Learning from someone who's already doing the work makes new skills stick faster.

Learning from someone who's already doing the work makes new skills stick faster. Set aside practice time inside the workweek. Expecting people to learn on their own time signals the skill doesn't matter.

Expecting people to learn on their own time signals the skill doesn't matter. Write down the career path for each changed role. Show people where the new responsibilities lead.

Show people where the new responsibilities lead. Ask employees whether they feel prepared with a short pulse question.

Here's the scale: 50% of employers expect 26% to 50% of their workforce to need upskilling or reskilling in the next 12 to 24 months. That's not a small group, so the plan needs to be visible and real.

You can start with an AI-ready talent strategy , and explore why mentoring in the workplace and career mobility support reskilling, for example, to prepare before you begin to consider how to structure your plan. Below are suggestions for once you are ready to start.

How to give employees clear AI guidance and training

Here's a striking gap: 90% of employers say they've provided clear guidance on acceptable AI use. But only 66% of employees say they received any, and 27% say there's no guidance at all (compared to 9% of employers).

And here's another: 48% of employers describe a workplace where people are encouraged to use AI and trained to use it responsibly. Only 29% of employees recognize that description, and 11% cannot say what the policy is.

The guidance isn't landing. Here's how to address it:

Write one page of plain-language guidance: Approved tools, what data stays out, which outputs need a person's review, and who to ask with questions. Publish it where people work and repeat it in team meetings. Train by role using real tasks. Show a marketing coordinator how to use AI for social posts. Show a finance lead how to use it for budget summaries. Teach people how to check AI output. What does a hallucination look like? When should you verify a source? Have leaders share how they use AI themselves. Explaining to employees the concept of treating AI as a tool , can give them a glimpse of your leadership mindset shift. Check whether the guidance landed with a short employee survey.

How to make AI-assisted support clear and explainable

25% of employees think AI-driven decisions on hiring, performance, and promotions would be very fair. 30% think they would be not very or not at all fair.

Trust in AI-driven support is employees' biggest AI concern (23%), and trusting AI accuracy is the hardest AI decision employers face (33%). And while employers are confident in their workforce decisions overall (87%), they're less confident in their ability to spot inaccurate AI output (67%).

Here's how to help to make things clear and explainable:

A named person stays accountable for any decision about pay, performance, hiring, or role changes. AI can support, but a person decides.

for any decision about pay, performance, hiring, or role changes. AI can support, but a person decides. Employees know where AI is used to support and what it does.

to support and what it does. Reasons for decisions are written in plain language , not algorithm-speak.

, not algorithm-speak. Employees have a clear way to question a decision.

Outcomes get a periodic review for patterns—are promotions, raises, or hiring offers distributed fairly across teams and demographics?

One thing to note: some states and cities have rules on automated tools in employment decisions, so check what applies with qualified HR or legal advisors. We’ve discussed using AI in HR the right way , to help you get deeper on issues compliance and fairness.

How to talk with employees about AI and job security

Here's the tension: 53% of employees think AI could replace or significantly reduce their role within three years. Meanwhile, 54% of employers plan to keep headcount and shift responsibilities.

And employees are split on what AI means for their careers: 31% say it has increased their career opportunities, 20% say it has made them uncertain, and 14% say it has made them consider leaving.

The gap between what employees fear and what employers plan is real. Here's how to address it:

Share the headcount plan plainly , including where roles may shrink. Silence feels like bad news.

, including where roles may shrink. Silence feels like bad news. Explain how productivity gains are being used : reinvesting in growth (53%), improving workload or work-life balance (48%), or taking on more work with the same team (42%).

: reinvesting in growth (53%), improving workload or work-life balance (48%), or taking on more work with the same team (42%). Show each person what changes in their own role , using the task map from Step 1. Make it specific, not general.

, using the task map from Step 1. Make it specific, not general. Prepare managers to hold these conversations and follow up. Employees need more than one conversation to process change.

For the 14% considering leaving, you may want to explore employee retention strategies to keep the conversation open.

The goal isn't to promise nothing will change. It's to be honest about what is changing and help people see where they fit in what's ahead.

Jobs are changing. The work ahead is making that change deliberate.

Employers and employees describe the same direction: roles that change and grow, not roles that disappear. The work ahead is making that change deliberate instead of reactive.

A small business can map tasks, revise a few job descriptions, and publish one page of AI guidance in a single quarter. The tools are accessible. The timeline is real. And the payoff of clear roles, distributed workloads, and employees who feel prepared makes the effort worth it.

Need help addressing role changes and employee conversations? TriNet HR experts can support you with job descriptions, performance goals, and the steps that help employees see where they fit in what's ahead.

The roles at your company may already be changing. The question is whether you're redesigning them with intent.

About the research

TriNet surveyed 525 employers and 575 employees, all full-time, at U.S. companies with 5 to 500 employees. The surveys were fielded in 2026 and administered by Qualtrics. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 points for employers and 4.1 points for employees.