Mentoring in the Workplace: What Each Side Brings to the Table

Types of Mentoring Relationships

Depending on a company's needs and goals, several forms of mentoring relationships can be instituted.

Formal mentoring program

These structured mentoring programs may match senior employees with less-experienced employees. Formal mentoring programs often have specific learning objectives and are led by program managers. They are typically designed for career progression and skill development. They also might include specific programs that focus on diversity initiatives or minority representation.

Informal mentoring

Informal mentoring relationships are less structured and can occur organically between employees. These relationships can be more flexible and can focus on personal development.

Peer mentoring

Peer mentoring relationships involve employees of similar levels or positions mentoring one another. This type of mentoring relationship can be beneficial for skill-sharing, collaboration, and even mental health.

What Each Side Brings to the Table

A mentoring relationship is not a one-way process. Both sides should consider an understanding of the expectations for personal and business goals. Both also should come prepared to conduct themselves properly as active participants. In fact, it's an excellent practice to have written rules for how your mentoring program will be conducted.

Positive attitude

Bringing a positive attitude to the relationship can help create a supportive and encouraging environment that fosters personal and professional development.

Mentor. Mentors with a positive attitude can create a safe environment for their mentee by providing encouragement and guidance to help the mentee meet their goals.

Mentee. A mentee with a positive attitude can better understand feedback and is more open to learning. They make it clear that they are willing to take on new challenges and are more motivated to grow and develop.

Good communication skills

Both the mentor and mentee must be ready to communicate their needs, goals, and expectations.

Mentor. Mentors with good communication skills can convey their knowledge and expertise clearly and provide constructive feedback to help the mentee. In fact, part of the mentorship might include development of communication skills—for both parties.

Mentee. Mentees with good communication skills can effectively state their goals and progress, ask questions, and provide feedback to their mentor, which strengthens the mentoring relationship.

Willingness to learn

All parties must be willing to learn. This can lead to reverse mentoring, which is when colleagues from different seniority levels pair up to learn from each other, bridging hierarchical gaps.

Mentor. Mentors should be committed to their own professional growth and be open to learn new things—including from their mentee.

Mentee. Mentees also need to be committed and willing to learn, especially when it comes to learning from mentors.

Ability to give constructive feedback

Feedback is important, and it can be presented in a constructive manner that builds a person up rather than bringing them down.

Mentor. It’s important for helping the mentee grow and develop, especially when addressing areas of weakness and providing guidance.

Mentee. Mentees also need to provide constructive feedback, especially to help their mentor understand their needs. It might feel a little uncomfortable, but they can be prepared to give feedback on the mentorship process.

Openness to feedback

Equally as important is the ability to receive constructive feedback.

Mentor. Openness to feedback allows a mentor to understand mentee's needs and goals, which is essential for making the mentorship program effective.

Mentee. It’s also crucial for understanding the mentor's perspective and implementing any provided guidance.

Proactive

Working proactively in their respective parts of the relationship will help both sides keep it moving forward.

Mentor. Proactive mentors come to every mentoring session prepared. They send reading materials to their mentees in advance. They don't spend the first 10 minutes of a session reading their notes from the last session and planning the current one. They take the role seriously.

Mentee. Likewise, mentees do their assigned homework from the previous meeting. They are prepared with questions and concerns. They speak up if things seem to be drifting off course. They show up for sessions on time. They treat the program and mentor with respect and try to maximize the opportunity for growth.

Mentoring in the Workplace Isn't Easy

Despite the numerous benefits that mentoring can bring to a workplace, it's not always easy to create and maintain a successful mentoring relationship. Challenges may arise.

Finding the time to dedicate to the relationship is often a challenge. Mentoring requires a significant investment of time, and both parties should be willing to make the commitment.

Personality conflicts can also be a constraint. While it's essential to consider things like leadership skills and experience when matching mentors and mentees, it's also important to consider their personalities. Not every personality may work well together, and it's important to recognize when a pairing may not be the right fit.

Mismatched expectations can also lead to problems in mentoring relationships. Both parties should be clear about their goals for the relationship and what they hope to achieve.

