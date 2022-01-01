01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Our Services
>
HR Expertise
>
Talent Retention & Growth

Employee Talent Retention & Growth

Keep your best employees happy and positioned to grow as leaders.

Performance Management

Transform employees into productive and effective teams with performance management tools that work. Align employee and company goals while capturing real-time feedback that builds open communication. Help set realistic goals and expectations where employees contribute to the process, stay on track with their goals and access past reviews anytime.

What this means for you: 

  • Spend more time mentoring with a performance review that keeps notes from previous years readily accessible 
  • Add notes throughout ongoing projects to bridge the gap between review periods 
  • Understand your employees' performance with reports that show relevant and actionable metrics

Learn More About Performance Management
Employee performance management

Learning Management

Ongoing development is crucial for your employees to continue performing at their best. With more than 500 courses designed for efficient learning, our education programs offer targeted training in focused modules, so employees can quickly access the most relevant information and apply them in your business.

What this means for you: 

  • Online learning for your employees anytime, anywhere through our cloud-based platform 
  • Professional courses spanning accounting, finance, workplace ethics, business writing, computer skills, compliance training and more 
  • Give employees access to courses that count towards their professional certification and continuing education
Learn More About Learning Management
Learning management with ongoing development for your employees

Leadership Training

We’ll help you deliver training that prepares your leaders with the skills they need to push your business to the next level. Workshops are conducted in an intimate setting for in-depth discussion between moderator and participant.

Embracing Leadership

Aligns employees with company objectives and builds a motivated culture of leadership

HR 101

Covers best practices in HR compliance, performance coaching, employee evaluation guidelines, termination procedures and more

Respect in the Workplace

Modules explore the impact that discrimination and harassment can have on your business in separate supervisor and employee sessions

Career Transition Support

High-growth businesses need to protect their professional reputation by ensuring they properly support and transition employees exiting the organization. Our workshops provide guidance on evaluating new employment opportunities, as well as focusing their energy on the future.

What this means for your departing employees: 

  • Assists with resume building, interview skills and financial planning 
  • Demonstrates a commitment to them with supportive off-boarding 
  • Provides affordable, interactive coaching in small group settings
Career Transition Support

Customer Stories

If we tried to do some of the functions that TriNet provides ourselves, it would be very difficult to attract experienced talent. We knew we needed to have TriNet working that piece for us if we were going to get the talent that we sought to build our company around.
Scott Levinson
Chief of Mission Operations, NewBridge Partners
View All Stories
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy