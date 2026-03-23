TriNet Assistant
Generative, conversational AI—powered by everything TriNet knows about HR. Get personalized answers, complete tasks, and make informed decisions through a simple, secure experience.
TriNet’s approach to AI focuses on making HR more proactive, personalized, and people first. Built on our expansive data and deep HR knowledge, TriNet Assistant accompanied by Dynamic Dashboard helps employees move forward with confidence.
For today’s small business, AI is more than automation.
Small businesses are preparing for an AI driven future. From fast-growing startups to mature companies, conversational AI empowers employees to work smarter and faster.
of respondents say their organization is planning to increase its use of AI over the next 12 months
say streamlined operations/processes is one of the top benefits their organization hopes to realize from using AI
say they expect AI will change the way their SMB engages/retains employees
TriNet Assistant can
Get clear answers, fast
Employees can ask thousands of HR, payroll, and benefits questions and receive personalized responses, including:
- Paycheck and earnings details
- Benefits and enrollment timing
- Company holidays and time off status
Handle routine tasks with ease
Using simple, conversational prompts, employees can complete common tasks such as:
- Updating certain personal information
- Requesting time off
- Adjusting payroll tax withholding
Frequently Asked Questions
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
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