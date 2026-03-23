TriNet Assistant

Generative, conversational AI—powered by everything TriNet knows about HR. Get personalized answers, complete tasks, and make informed decisions through a simple, secure experience.

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TriNet Assistant puts HR expertise right at your fingertips.
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Personalized answers
Get responses to thousands of HR, payroll, and benefits questions, right in context
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Effortless task completion
Take care of common tasks using conversational prompts and personalized details
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Smart & secure
Built on TriNet’s decades of experience delivering HR expertise securely
A smarter way to support your people

TriNet’s approach to AI focuses on making HR more proactive, personalized, and people first. Built on our expansive data and deep HR knowledge, TriNet Assistant accompanied by Dynamic Dashboard helps employees move forward with confidence.

For today’s small business, AI is more than automation.

Small businesses are preparing for an AI driven future. From fast-growing startups to mature companies, conversational AI empowers employees to work smarter and faster.

76

of respondents say their organization is planning to increase its use of AI over the next 12 months

61

say streamlined operations/processes is one of the top benefits their organization hopes to realize from using AI

36

say they expect AI will change the way their SMB engages/retains employees

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Pulse Survey Report

TriNet Assistant can

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Get clear answers, fast

Employees can ask thousands of HR, payroll, and benefits questions and receive personalized responses, including:

  • Paycheck and earnings details
  • Benefits and enrollment timing
  • Company holidays and time off status
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Handle routine tasks with ease

Using simple, conversational prompts, employees can complete common tasks such as:

  • Updating certain personal information
  • Requesting time off
  • Adjusting payroll tax withholding

Frequently Asked Questions

TriNet Assistant is an AI powered experience available within the TriNet platform that helps employees access information related to HR, payroll, and benefits to complete common tasks. It is built using TriNet’s existing HR knowledge resources and platform data to provide responses that are relevant to the employees’ role and permissions.
TriNet Assistant uses AI technology to help surface information and guide employees through certain actions within the TriNet platform. The assistant is designed to support routine questions and tasks while operating alongside TriNet’s existing human support and best practice guidance. Final decisions and sensitive HR matters continue to be handled by your company.
No. TriNet Assistant is designed to complement—not replace—TriNet’s human HR expertise. AI is used to assist with frequently requested information and routine activities, while TriNet’s HR professionals are available to support complex, judgment based, or sensitive situations. This approach reflects TriNet’s customer focus as well as human in the loop AI model.
TriNet Assistant can help reduce the volume of routine questions by easy interaction with the Assistant for common HR, payroll, and benefits inquiries. This may help streamline access to information and allow employees and HR teams to focus on higher value activities.
TriNet Assistant operates on a self-contained AI model designed for HR use. Company and employee information is protected in accordance with TriNet’s security and privacy standards and is not shared with third parties for AI model training. Access to information is governed by existing permissions within the TriNet platform.
You can ask the TriNet Assistant a wide range of HR, payroll, and benefits questions, including common, everyday needs and next step actions. For example, you can ask about pay, time off, company holidays, benefits enrollment, and whether a task or request has already been completed. The assistant can also help guide you through routine tasks using natural, conversational prompts, making it easier to get answers and take action in one place.
By answering routine HR questions, TriNet Assistant helps lighten administrative workload while delivering support within reach. This can result in fewer interruptions, more confident employees, and more time to focus on running your business.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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