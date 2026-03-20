TriNet IT
Powered by Electric, businesses gain a unified way to manage IT—from device provisioning during onboarding, managing hardware, and strengthening security—without adding another system to maintain.
IT actions connect with HR workflows, directly in your TriNet platform, so you can manage device assignment and strengthen security without adding another system to maintain.
reduction in IT time spent per new hire*
decrease in HR-related IT tickets*
lower hardware costs*
*Electric
One place to manage people and technology
Asset management makes it easy to track and manage the technology powering your workforce. Instantly see which employees are assigned company assets—including laptops, phones, monitors, and more—all in one place. Gain a comprehensive view of your organization’s hardware, from laptops and desktops to tablets, phones, peripherals, and other equipment. You can also drill down to individual employees, all directly within the TriNet platform.
Simplify the employee journey
TriNet IT embeds critical IT actions inside your hiring and termination workflows. During onboarding, devices can be ordered and provisioned when a new hire is added. During offboarding, you can disable access, initiate hardware retrieval, and help reduce exposures associated with lingering access, all from one place. Initiate QR‑code return shipping processed by UPS to help simplify device retrieval and reduce security concerns.
HR, Payroll, and IT. Working as One
No added cost to start—included with TriNet PEO
Simple activation from your TriNet platform dashboard
Automated IT actions align with TriNet HR employee lifecycle events
Provision hardware for new hires during onboarding
Disable access and retrieve hardware during offboarding
Real-time visibility into device status and ownership
Hassle-free logistics with QR‑code-enabled laptop returns; UPS handles packing and shipping
Purchase, ship, track, and retrieve hardware through Electric’s integrated Hardware Store and Warehousing services
Optional upgrades for MDM and advanced cybersecurity*
*Additional fees apply
Enforce device and security standards using encryption, password compliance, and remote lock/wipe*
*Additional fees apply
Explore more resources
Discover cost-effective cybersecurity solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Learn how to protect your SMB with affordable tools, employee training, and vendor support.
In this session, Electric and TriNet discuss practical, cost-effective strategies and tools to help safeguard your data, systems, and customers. Walk away with actionable steps to strengthen your security without straining resources.
Frequently Asked Questions
When an employee is offboarded, TriNet IT streamlines the process by initiating key IT and asset‑management steps. This includes:
- The status change syncs to Electric on the employee’s last day of employment.
- Employee records are updated in Electric.
- Hassel-free device recovery workflows can be initiated, when desired (shipping costs apply).
- Assets can be reassigned after retrieval.
- TriNet remains the system of record for all employee status details.
It's IT automation, without the IT headaches
Bring HR, payroll, and IT together with TriNet IT, powered by Electric, so every employee is hired, equipped, and productive from day one.