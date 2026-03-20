TriNet IT

Powered by Electric, businesses gain a unified way to manage IT—from device provisioning during onboarding, managing hardware, and strengthening security—without adding another system to maintain.

Unify IT and HR Workflows
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Optimize Device Provisioning and Procurement
Get new hires set up faster with Electric’s integrated hardware store and warehousing services.
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Centralize IT Asset Management
View, track, and update your IT asset inventory in real time from one place.
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Streamline Onboarding and Offboarding
Perform actions, like assigning and retrieving hardware, as part of your hiring and termination workflows.
Where HR and IT work together

IT actions connect with HR workflows, directly in your TriNet platform, so you can manage device assignment and strengthen security without adding another system to maintain.

80

reduction in IT time spent per new hire*

70

decrease in HR-related IT tickets*

90

lower hardware costs*

*Electric

Real time visibility into your IT assets

One place to manage people and technology

Asset management makes it easy to track and manage the technology powering your workforce. Instantly see which employees are assigned company assets—including laptops, phones, monitors, and more—all in one place. Gain a comprehensive view of your organization’s hardware, from laptops and desktops to tablets, phones, peripherals, and other equipment. You can also drill down to individual employees, all directly within the TriNet platform.

Complete IT Tasks during onboarding

Simplify the employee journey

TriNet IT embeds critical IT actions inside your hiring and termination workflows. During onboarding, devices can be ordered and provisioned when a new hire is added. During offboarding, you can disable access, initiate hardware retrieval, and help reduce exposures associated with lingering access, all from one place. Initiate QR‑code return shipping processed by UPS to help simplify device retrieval and reduce security concerns.

HR, Payroll, and IT. Working as One

No added cost to start—included with TriNet PEO

Simple activation from your TriNet platform dashboard  

Automated IT actions align with TriNet HR employee lifecycle events

Provision hardware for new hires during onboarding

Disable access and retrieve hardware during offboarding

Real-time visibility into device status and ownership

Hassle-free logistics with QR‑code-enabled laptop returns; UPS handles packing and shipping

Purchase, ship, track, and retrieve hardware through Electric’s integrated Hardware Store and Warehousing services

Optional upgrades for MDM and advanced cybersecurity*  

*Additional fees apply

Enforce device and security standards using encryption, password compliance, and remote lock/wipe*

*Additional fees apply

Explore more resources

Cybersecurity on a Budget: What Every SMB Leader Needs to Know
Cybersecurity on a Budget: What Every SMB Leader Needs to Know

Discover cost-effective cybersecurity solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Learn how to protect your SMB with affordable tools, employee training, and vendor support.

Read more
Cybersecurity on a Budget: Practical Ways Small Businesses Can Protect Themselves
Cybersecurity on a Budget: Practical Ways Small Businesses Can Protect Themselves

In this session, Electric and TriNet discuss practical, cost-effective strategies and tools to help safeguard your data, systems, and customers. Walk away with actionable steps to strengthen your security without straining resources.

View On Demand

Frequently Asked Questions

IT Asset Management is the ability to see to whom you have assigned assets. Assets can consist of laptops, phones, monitors, and more.
TriNet IT is available at no additional cost as part of your TriNet PEO service.
Yes. You get access to Electric’s integrated Hardware Store to order configured devices at discounted rates that can be shipped directly to employees.
Yes. With TriNet IT, you can see a single view of your company’s hardware—such as laptops, desktops, tablets, phones, peripherals, and other miscellaneous items—as well as by individual under “Manage Employee” — both directly within the TriNet platform. You can view assigned assets and maintain visibility across your organization.
When a new employee is added through the Onboarding workflow within the TriNet platform, IT actions—such as ordering hardware, configuring devices, and assigning assets—can be initiated within the same workflow.

When an employee is offboarded, TriNet IT streamlines the process by initiating key IT and asset‑management steps. This includes:

  • The status change syncs to Electric on the employee’s last day of employment.
  • Employee records are updated in Electric.
  • Hassel-free device recovery workflows can be initiated, when desired (shipping costs apply).
  • Assets can be reassigned after retrieval.
  • TriNet remains the system of record for all employee status details.
TriNet IT includes warehousing services that support the shipping, retrieval, and reuse of company owned devices.
TriNet IT uses secure, encrypted API connections and shares only the required worksite employee information needed to support device and asset workflows. Electric cannot access or change the data in the TriNet platform. TriNet remains the system of record.

It's IT automation, without the IT headaches

Bring HR, payroll, and IT together with TriNet IT, powered by Electric, so every employee is hired, equipped, and productive from day one.

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