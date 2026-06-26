Trade and Investment Queensland

Leveraging powerful technology and support

For managing their HR needs, Patti notes that using the platform is intuitive, offering a variety of self-service processes that are easy to use. Whether she’s reviewing pay, checking benefits, exploring the marketplace, or using the mobile app, TriNet’s technology is easy to use and navigate. Especially as a team that’s often traveling and on-the-go. “Knowing that our pay is handled correctly and on-time helps keep our employees happy, and it makes my life and job easier.”

The level of service and support that TIQ receives also makes a difference for Patti. When a question arises, she appreciates having someone to call and help get the answer. “With TriNet, the customer comes first. When I have a question, they get me the answer.”

As an international business, TIQ also appreciates having the dedicated support for their office. Gabe Sulkes, Acting Deputy Commissioner notes “I appreciate working with TriNet, they have a platform that I can trust and they understand my particular situation. They can help me during my work hours, and give me access to all the information I need.”