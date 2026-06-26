Trade and Investment Queensland
Company size
1-19 Employees
Industry
Financial Services
Location
San Francisco, CA
Challenge
A Queensland-based business focused on connecting with businesses and investments in North America needed a local solution for managing HR and providing access to benefits and compliance support.
Solution
With TriNet, Trade and Investment Queensland can navigate the complexities of operating a business in the United States, while supporting their employees with access to benefits and useful technology in a competitive market.
Knowing that our pay is handled correctly and on-time helps keep our employees happy, and it makes my life and job easier.”
Connecting with businesses in North America
Trade and Investment Queensland is the global business agency for the Queensland Australian government, focused on strengthening international trade and investments flow between the Queensland and international markets. From helping Queensland companies export products and services globally and finding international buyers to attracting investments from international markets, TIQ uses their expertise, insights, and global connections to support Queensland businesses and thriving international relationships. Their work spans a variety of industries, including defense and aerospace, health and life sciences, energy transitions, and much more.
With a number of international locations, their San Francisco office serves as a strategic touchpoint in North America for their team. TIQ leverages Queensland’s position in the Asia-Pacific region for companies and investors, developing a diverse selection of investments and partnerships to benefit North American and Queensland markets, and beyond. From finger limes to quantum computers, the U.S. team is customer-first, always seeking to proactively put ideas into action and to empower each other.
Receiving local support for international goals
Patti Terando, Operations Manager, is experienced in the startup space, and was familiar with TriNet before joining Trade and Investment Queensland. When she joined the team, she was thrilled to hear that TriNet was already in place at TIQ. As a small organization, they love having access to a choice of benefits and an easy-to-use platform through TriNet. Compared to previous experience working with outsourced benefits, having everything managed in one place, with access to plenty of options to choose from, is convenient. “Day-to-day, TriNet is like an extension of our organization. I know our taxes and our 401(k) are handled, I don’t have to worry about compliance.” For Patti, it feels like all she has to do is click to make sure everyone has what they need. And the fact that employees can access all their own information, and receive reminder emails from TriNet, makes it even more valuable.
It’s nice to have everything all in one place, for me and our employees. It makes it easier for me to manage compliance and all the day-to-day tasks.”
Leveraging powerful technology and support
For managing their HR needs, Patti notes that using the platform is intuitive, offering a variety of self-service processes that are easy to use. Whether she’s reviewing pay, checking benefits, exploring the marketplace, or using the mobile app, TriNet’s technology is easy to use and navigate. Especially as a team that’s often traveling and on-the-go. “Knowing that our pay is handled correctly and on-time helps keep our employees happy, and it makes my life and job easier.”
The level of service and support that TIQ receives also makes a difference for Patti. When a question arises, she appreciates having someone to call and help get the answer. “With TriNet, the customer comes first. When I have a question, they get me the answer.”
As an international business, TIQ also appreciates having the dedicated support for their office. Gabe Sulkes, Acting Deputy Commissioner notes “I appreciate working with TriNet, they have a platform that I can trust and they understand my particular situation. They can help me during my work hours, and give me access to all the information I need.”
Competing in a saturated market
The access to benefits that TriNet provides TIQ is also impactful. Having choices helps employees feel supported and choose what they need. It also allows TIQ to operate and present itself as a competitive employer in the U.S., especially in a competitive market like San Francisco.
Working towards greater community and growth
North America remains a priority international market for Queensland’s international strategy, and TIQ anticipates continued growth in their U.S. office. With TriNet, Trade and Investment Queensland knows they have the scalable technology and support they need, as well as access to benefits, to attract the right talent and to continue to serve their business and community.