View intuitively displayed snapshots into your most relevant workforce data and explore insights through an AI-powered reporting experience. With analytics updated in real time, we make it easy to keep an eye on how your teams are performing and what’s needed to drive your company forward. From the Reports and Analytics dashboards, you can:

• Visualize your workforce data through graphs, charts and scorecards

• Utilize pre-built human capital dashboards or create your own, using key-performance indicators, including turnover, tenure, headcount, hires, terminations and more

• Ask questions in natural language and receive AI-generated answers backed by trusted report sources

• Explore trends and patterns through conversational analytics, interactive filtering and drill-down capabilities

• Quickly discover relevant reports using intelligent search, recommendations and suggested prompts

• Customize reports and dashboards to meet your business needs, including AI-assisted report editing and dashboard creation

• Save, schedule, share and export insights to keep stakeholders informed and aligned