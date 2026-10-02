Turn Workforce Data into Confident Action
Real-time data is critical to making informed decisions. With Reports and Analytics, you can get the right data at the right time and gain the insights you need for success.
Accessing Reports and Analytics
- AI-powered landing page with suggested prompts, intelligent report search, recommendations and previews help you quickly identify the right starting point
- User-friendly interface with an intuitive layout and navigation
- Schedule recurring reports and receive notifications when ready
- Easily search for reports using the main search function
- Create visually appealing dashboards summarizing your data
- Customize standard report views by modifying columns and grouping data
- Tailor visual dashboards with key performance indicators, charts and relevant reports
- Combine data from multiple companies into a single report
- Integrate with QuickBooks®, NetSuite®, Sage Intacct and Xero
- Generate pre-built reports for TriNet-sponsored benefits, employee census, payroll and tax info
- Access Salary.com compensation benchmark reports for visibility into compensation data*
- Manage system access for security by hiding sensitive company and employee data
- Export or schedule reports in .PDF, Excel and .CSV formats
- Visualize HR data using charts and scorecards
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Reports and Analytics delivers time savings.*
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Reports and Analytics helps inform strategic decision-making.*
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Reports and Analytics helps to comply with HR rules and regulations.*
Pre-built reports
We’re helping eliminate busywork by putting the data you need right at your fingertips. AI-powered search, recommendations, and suggested prompts make it easy to quickly find the right report, while dozens of pre-built reports help you with compliance.
- Address change
- Census
- Custom fields
- Departmental salaries
- EEO audits
- Employee birthday
- Job data change
- Years of service
- Termination analysis
- Employee benefit elections
- Leave accrual
- Leave hours
- Retirement usage
- And more
- Benefits register
- Certified payroll
- Check detail
- Expenses
- Earnings and deductions
- Payroll register
- Time card worksheets
- Quarterly federal tax summaries
- Quarterly state tax summaries
- Payroll tax withholding
- Year-end balances by employee
- And more
- Applicant source
- Candidate hiring status
- Candidate quality ranking
- Time to fill role
- Performance goals
- Performance reviews
AI-Powered Insights
Turn workforce data into answers and action with an intelligent analytics experience designed for growing businesses. Reports and Analytics combines trusted HR, payroll, benefits and workforce data with AI-powered discovery and conversational exploration, helping you uncover the information you need without digging through reports.
• Ask questions in natural language and receive answers backed by trusted report sources
• Find relevant reports faster with intelligent search, personalized recommendations and suggested prompts
• Explore data conversationally with contextual follow-up prompts and deeper analysis
• Validate insights with confidence by accessing the underlying reports and supporting data behind AI-generated responses
• Generate charts, tables and visualizations that make trends and patterns easier to understand
• Create and refine reports more efficiently with AI-assisted customization and dashboard creation
• Save, share and schedule insights so stakeholders can stay informed and aligned
Informative dashboards
View intuitively displayed snapshots into your most relevant workforce data and explore insights through an AI-powered reporting experience. With analytics updated in real time, we make it easy to keep an eye on how your teams are performing and what’s needed to drive your company forward. From the Reports and Analytics dashboards, you can:
• Visualize your workforce data through graphs, charts and scorecards
• Utilize pre-built human capital dashboards or create your own, using key-performance indicators, including turnover, tenure, headcount, hires, terminations and more
• Ask questions in natural language and receive AI-generated answers backed by trusted report sources
• Explore trends and patterns through conversational analytics, interactive filtering and drill-down capabilities
• Quickly discover relevant reports using intelligent search, recommendations and suggested prompts
• Customize reports and dashboards to meet your business needs, including AI-assisted report editing and dashboard creation
• Save, schedule, share and export insights to keep stakeholders informed and aligned
Build custom reports
When your reporting needs are specific to your use case, the custom report builder within Reports and Analytics offers a guided approach to creating unique data views.
Custom reports and visualizations can be generated in several ways:
• Choose from commonly used templates and save reports when they are altered to your specifications
• Create reports from scratch by selecting from a wide variety of data fields
• Use AI-assisted reporting to create and refine reports through natural language, helping you quickly surface the data and insights you need.
• Receive hands-on assistance from TriNet experts for creating unique data sets, dashboards and visualizations
Compensation benchmark reports
Understanding the compensation market is vital for attracting and retaining high-performing talent. Gain critical compensation insights with the compensation benchmark feature, a self-service report powered by Salary.com built to deliver precise analytics. Now, you can make more informed decisions and stay competitive in an ever-changing environment.
Safe and secure access
TriNet is committed to protecting your HR data. Reports and Analytics lets administrators set permissions for each individual user. Choose precisely which data sets are visible to your employees, depending on role, as well as outside advisors, like accounting professionals.