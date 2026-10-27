Pay Equity Matters: The Challenge and Opportunity for SMBs

Small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) form the backbone of the American economy. While these businesses are often celebrated for their innovation, community impact, and entrepreneurial spirit, they are not immune to systemic concerns. One common SMB concern is disparity in compensation, which can often intersect with race and gender identity, creating layered inequities that can be less visible but just as harmful as those in larger corporations.

Understanding the Gender Pay Gap in SMBs

Compensation disparities by gender are referred to as a “gender pay gap” and is typically expressed as a percentage of men’s earnings. While large corporations often focus on gender pay gap issues, SMBs can also exhibit similar or even more pronounced disparities that need attention. Smaller organizations often lack formalized pay structures, standardized evaluation systems, and HR departments dedicated to analyzing compensation equity. SMBs’ informality can lead to inconsistent pay practices, where subjective factors, such as negotiation styles or managerial bias, may play a greater role.

In SMBs, hiring and salary decisions are frequently made by a small group of managers or even a single founder. Without checks and balances, implicit biases about gender or race may go unchallenged. Women, for example, may be hired at lower starting salaries or receive smaller raises over time, especially in industries traditionally dominated by men. Unless regular and frank salary audits are conducted, these discrepancies may persist or widen over time.

Structural Challenges Unique to SMBs

SMBs face unique constraints that can exacerbate pay practice inequities. Limited budgets, fewer administrative resources, and a focus on short-term survival can all make it difficult to prioritize equity initiatives. Unlike large corporations, which may have compensation committees and market or publicly reported pay gap data, SMBs often operate without such frameworks. Instead, SMBs may rely on informal networks for recruitment and market compensation information which can reinforce existing disparities, especially if leadership lacks awareness of systemic inequities or the tools to address them effectively.

Racial Disparities in Pay

The gender pay gap is not uniform; data shows that it is significantly influenced by race. Women of color often experience a larger pay gap compared to white women and men. For example, Black, Latina, and Indigenous women frequently earn substantially less than white male counterparts, even when controlling for education and experience. These disparities come from cultural, historic, and systemic factors.

In the SMB context, these disparities can be particularly pronounced. Smaller organizations may lack race, cultural and societal diversity in leadership, which can influence hiring and promotion decisions. Without deliberate efforts to ensure equitable pay practices, women of color may be underrepresented in higher-paying roles or overlooked for advancement opportunities.

Moreover, racial bias can intersect with gender bias in ways that compound disadvantages. For instance, stereotypes about leadership ability or communication styles may affect how employees are evaluated, leading to unequal compensation and fewer opportunities for growth. Because SMBs often depend on close-knit teams, these race and gender biases can become embedded in workplace culture if not actively addressed.

Impact on the Transgender Community

The transgender community also faces economic disparities in the workforce, including significant pay gaps. Transgender individuals often encounter discrimination in hiring, promotion, and compensation, which can lead to higher rates of unemployment and underemployment.

Within SMBs, the lack of formal policies and protections can create environments where transgender employees feel particularly vulnerable. Without clear anti-discrimination guidelines or inclusive HR practices, transgender workers may face implicit bias that directly impacts their compensation. The gender pay gap also manifests differently for transgender individuals depending on their gender identity and transition status. For example, they may be hired into lower-paying roles, denied raises, or subject to unequal performance evaluations. These disparities highlight how deeply ingrained gender norms influence pay structures.

Beyond direct compensation, the pay gap affects access to benefits such as health insurance, life insurance, retirement savings, and paid leave which are areas where transgender employees may already face barriers. In SMBs, where benefits packages can be limited, these gaps can have long-term financial and health consequences.

Broader Economic and Social Impacts

The persistence of pay gaps in SMBs has implications beyond individual employees. For businesses, inequitable pay practices can lead to lower morale, higher turnover, and reputational risks. Employees who feel undervalued are less likely to be engaged and productive, which can hinder organizational growth.

At a societal level, pay disparities contribute to wealth inequality and reduced economic mobility. Women, particularly women of color and transgender individuals, may have less access to savings, retirement savings and investing, homeownership, and other investment opportunities. This not only affects individuals but also limits the overall economic potential of communities.

Workplace Culture

Workplace culture plays a critical role in either reinforcing or reducing the gender pay gap within SMBs. Culture shapes how decisions are made, how employees are valued, and whether equity is treated as a priority or an afterthought. In environments where transparency, accountability, and inclusion are emphasized, organizations are more likely to identify and correct disparities in pay.

Under the National Labor Relations Act, employees are protected when engaging in concerted activities such as discussing compensation in any workplace. Moreover, a positive workplace culture encourages open dialogue about compensation and career progression. When employees feel safe discussing pay concerns without fear of retaliation, inequities are more likely to surface and be addressed. Similarly, cultures that prioritize fairness tend to implement clearer performance metrics and standardized pay structures, reducing the influence of bias in salary decisions.

Inclusive cultures also recognize the importance of intersectionality. By actively valuing diversity across gender, race, and gender identity, SMBs can better understand how pay disparities affect different groups and take targeted action. Leadership commitment is essential in setting this tone; when leaders model equitable practices, it signals that fairness is integral to business success.

Ultimately, a strong, equity-focused workplace culture not only helps close pay gaps but also enhances employee trust, engagement, and retention across the organization.

Strategies for Addressing Pay Gaps in SMBs

Despite resource constraints, SMBs can take meaningful steps to address pay inequities:

Conduct Pay Audits: Even simple analyses can reveal disparities. Reviewing salaries by gender, race, and role can help identify gaps and guide corrective action. Establish Clear Pay Structures: Creating standardized salary ranges and criteria for raises reduces reliance on subjective decision-making. Implement Inclusive Hiring Practices: Expanding recruitment channels and using structured interviews can promote diversity and reduce bias. Provide Bias Training: Educating managers about unconscious bias and inclusive leadership can improve decision-making across the organization. Adopt Transparent Policies: Sharing information about pay practices and promotion criteria fosters trust and accountability. Support Transgender Inclusion: This may include adopting non-discrimination policies, offering inclusive benefits, and creating a workplace culture that encourages respect in the workplace.

Final Thoughts

Small and medium-size businesses play a vital role in shaping the economic landscape, and the gender pay gap is a multifaceted issue. While challenges exist, SMBs also have the opportunity to lead by example. By adopting intentional, equitable practices, they can create workplaces that not only close pay gaps but also foster inclusion, innovation, and long-term success.

Additionally, TriNet developed a program to assist our SMB ecosystems led by historically underrepresented populations in the business community (HUBs), including persons of color, women, the differently abled, veterans, the LGBTQ+ and those organizations with a stated mission of funding, coaching, educating or working with such businesses. Visit TriNet's HUB page to learn about available resources. For more information about how TriNet supports its customers, colleagues, and the communities it serves, check out the Stakeholder Impact page

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