You know that staying in compliance is critical to the success of your business. Sometimes, however, keeping up with everything is easier said than done.

This HR Compliance Checklist, in conjunction with the TriNet's Compliance Calendar, will take the stress out of your deadlines and get you on track to submit everything on time.

How can I keep on track of compliance?

It seems that there are constantly moving targets when it comes to HR compliance. So how are you supposed to keep track of each function? Let’s start by dividing things into more manageable chunks.

Every HR department has requirements that can be sorted by:



Predictable or calendar -based compliance deadlines

Employee or hire-dependent compliance deadlines that are more unpredictable

Dynamic compliance deadlines that happen at the commencement of a leave of absence or separation



When you break your compliance requirements into these 3 buckets, it is easier to track what you need to care for and when you need to fulfill those requisite tasks. So let’s dig in.

Predictable compliance deadlines

There are certain compliance events you can count on every year, which can be put on your calendar to make sure you meet specific deadlines. Some of those include items such as:



W2s to employees and the IRS – You must provide employees with this federal form demonstrating how much pay they earned, taxes that were deducted, and retirement benefits that were provided

EEO-1 Reporting – If you have at least 100 employees or have at least 50 or more employees and are a federal contractor, you are required to file your company’s EEO-1 report to the EEOC to certify that you are complying with this regulation.

Prior year’s OSHA report – You must post a summary of the prior year’s worksite injuries and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)-related injuries and illnesses in a location where all employees can view it. Similarly, if you employ 250 or more employees (or 20-249 employees in a high-risk industry), you must file the OSHA form 300-A.

ACA reporting – If you are an applicable large employer (ALE) of 50 or more employees, you must provide employees with their benefits -related reporting via form 1095C to your employees and both the 1094C and the 1095C to the IRS. If you are self-insured or do not fall under the ALE definition, you must file the 1095B to all employees and both the 1094B and 1095B to the IRS. Related to this, if you participate in the Multiple Employer Welfare Agreement (MEWA), you must file the M-1 if you provide benefits for 2 or more employees.

PCORI reporting – If you offer your employees self-funded health care options, you must file Form 720 to meet the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute Trust Fund (PCORI) requirements.

Medicare Part D notification – You must provide employees information regarding Medicare Part D annually. This will usually be included as part of your annual benefits enrollment process and deadlines as it specifically ties to any prescription benefits you offer.

Workplace posters – These are a requirement of the DOL (Department of Labor) and must be placed in a prominent location where all employees have access and can read them.



These are not your only annual compliance requirements, but they are the ones with specified deadlines that you can count on every year.

Employee-event driven compliance requirements

It would be wonderful if we could just put all of our reporting requirements on the calendar at the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, the nature of being in the business of people prevents us from doing that. So let’s discuss the reporting that must be completed based on employee-driven events.

Benefits and insurance-related reporting



HIPAA



The National Medical Support Notice (NMSN)



The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Act (MHPAA)



Summary Plan Descriptions (SPDs)



COBRA



OSHA illness and injury reporting

Michelle’s Law, and several more



There are rare times when a company will provide you with a rebate for the premiums you have paid for health insurance. When this occurs, if your employees bear any of the cost of those, you must notify them of the rebate and distribute their portion of the returned funds. If you have employees who have been grandfathered into certain programs, you must provide them with annual written notice. Companies that collect any health-related data on employees must notify the employees and provide them with related Wellness Program reporting. And because there isn't enough to keep track of, if your company fails to provide any reporting relating to the many healthcare-related requirements, you must also file a Form 8928 to disclose your failure to meet reporting requirements.

For complete information, you can access an extensive list of all of the benefits and healthcare-related regulatory requirements available in TriNet's HR Compliance Guide.

I-9 filing

When a new employee joins your company, you must obtain verification of their legal ability to work in the US within 3-days of their hire and retain those documents for at least 3 years or at least 1-year after their termination.

Dynamic filing deadlines often dependent on plan changes

There is employee-specific information that must be provided when they are involved in a plan. Still, there are times when information about a plan changes, and employees must be notified. Some of our usual suspects will show up in this section, and you will generally have a brief window within which you have to provide the data.

Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBC)

Newborns’ and Mothers’ Health Protection Act Notice (NMHPA)

CHIPRA

Womens’ Health and Cancer Rights Act Notice (WHCRA)

Avoid fines and watch lists

When an employee elects Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) coverage and changes to the related plan, you must provide that former employee notification of these changes and their recourse. There are also times when a payment is late or missed. You have to notify the participant within what period of time that their coverage will be canceled if payment is not received. When changes are made to plans, you have a limited amount of time to notify the plan participants. Plans must include prescriptive care for newborns and mothers. This information must always be included in any SBC communications. The Children's Health Insurance Program aligned with Medicaid must be communicated to all parents to ensure they have access to affordable care for their children. This notice must include specific information regarding what the plan offers, required deductibles, co-limitations, and what is not covered under the plan. Any plan changes must also include updated and current Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) notifications.

When you take time to make sure you are fully in compliance with all of the HR-related compliance regulations, you will keep your company in good working order. You will also help your company demonstrate that they value your employees.

Whether you’re a growing startup or an established small business, your HR team needs systematic approaches to remain compliant.

Other general HR compliance tasks you may want to pay attention to

Employee files



Make sure to create them and store them in a safe location



Include employee’s application, disciplinary history, and performance reviews



Double check that personal documents, drug test results, or polygraph tests don’t live in general employee files. You should store them in confidential files



Make sure your business has:



Offer letter templates



Form I-9 employment eligibility verification procedures. HR teams need to analyze and record employee verification documents — keep these in a designated place. Employers must provide these documents within 3 business days when requested



Relevant non-competes, NDAs, invention disclosure, or intellectual property forms



Documented policies on Title VII, age discrimination, sexual harassment, ADA, and FMLA. Your employee handbook is a good place to put these



Review or update:



Verbiage on at-will employment



Where your company posts job ads



How to determine your target candidates



What your onboarding process looks like



Interviewing procedures, like who interviews and what questions to ask



How to manage references



How your applications ask for ADA status to make sure the wording is legal



Compensation, benefits, and payroll

Benefits



PTO: Will you offer standard PTO or bundle with a flexible PTO policy?

Voluntary benefits: Do you offer dental, vision, life insurance, and 401Ks? Companies do not have to provide these, but most competitive employers do

Mandatory benefits: Unemployment, workers compensation (check your state’s specific laws), and if you have over 50 employees, health insurance coverage as well



Company compliance

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission



Title VII of the Civil Rights Act: Bars discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin



Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act: Employers cannot discriminate “against qualified individuals with disabilities in job application procedures, hiring, firing, advancement, compensation, job training, and other terms, conditions, and privileges of employment”



Age Discrimination Employment Act: Prohibits age discrimination in persons over 40



Equal Pay Act: Requires equal pay for equal work for all sexes. Discrepancies are only permitted if they are “affirmative defenses” — and it is the employers’ burden to prove that they apply



Family and Medical Leave Act

Affordable Care Act

Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act

Unemployment

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Anti-discrimination measures

Triggered events



Injury at work



FMLA



Terminations



Change in employment status, like from contractor to employee

