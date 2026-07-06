Wiz, Inc.
Company size
1,000+ Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
New York, NY
Challenge
A cloud security startup preparing for explosive growth needed a comprehensive solution with dedicated support to manage their expanding footprint, without building out their own HR function, and access to competitive benefits.
Solution
TriNet provided the access to benefits, expertise, and technology that Wiz needed to grow their successful business and ultimately navigate an exciting acquisition.
Driving cloud security
Founded in January of 2020, Wiz helps organizations create secure AI and cloud environments with the goal of transforming cloud security. Their goal is to help businesses quickly identify and eliminate risks, so they can focus on growth. In just a few years, they’ve grown their footprint from a handful of employees to more than 1,000. In the spring of 2026, they were thrilled to formalize their acquisition by Google, to continue working to help companies make their cloud infrastructure more secure.
Choosing the right solution for exponential growth
Within a year of being founded, Wiz knew they were poised for rapid expansion of their remote team across the United States. Their network was quick to refer them TriNet to help them manage their people needs. With TriNet, Wiz found the day-to-day, hands-on support they needed out of the gate, giving them confidence in managing their team without needing to build out a comprehensive internal HR function.
TriNet quickly became a trusted resource and tool for the rapidly expanding team, helping with streamlining employee data, onboarding large groups of employees, and navigating HR compliance by state. Wiz also prioritized being able to offer their employees best-in-class benefits, so they could truly support their employees and be competitive in the technology talent market. TriNet provides Wiz access to the quality benefits options they were looking for, so they could grow their team nationwide with ease.
Leveraging comprehensive resources and capabilities
Having TriNet on-board meant Wiz had the tools, resources, and support they needed to grow both in the market and in size. As TriNet continued to help Wiz scale, the breadth of the PEO offering quickly became an advantage. In addition to payroll and everyday HR tasks, Wiz leveraged TriNet’s offerings to facilitate employee training and manage workers compensation. They also worked with several TriNet consulting teams, receiving support on various business decisions. Ultimately, Wiz found themselves working closely with TriNet to navigate their acquisition by Google. With Wiz moving under the famous brand’s umbrella, TriNet is providing the expertise and support Wiz needs to offboard employees and to navigate the business’ various HR requirements.
Achieving startup success
With TriNet, Wiz was able to grow exponentially while successfully managing a growing team and providing them access to the benefits they deserved. In just six years, the business has achieved great success with TriNet’s support and is excited for their next chapter in cloud security.