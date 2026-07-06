Choosing the right solution for exponential growth

Within a year of being founded, Wiz knew they were poised for rapid expansion of their remote team across the United States. Their network was quick to refer them TriNet to help them manage their people needs. With TriNet, Wiz found the day-to-day, hands-on support they needed out of the gate, giving them confidence in managing their team without needing to build out a comprehensive internal HR function.

TriNet quickly became a trusted resource and tool for the rapidly expanding team, helping with streamlining employee data, onboarding large groups of employees, and navigating HR compliance by state. Wiz also prioritized being able to offer their employees best-in-class benefits, so they could truly support their employees and be competitive in the technology talent market. TriNet provides Wiz access to the quality benefits options they were looking for, so they could grow their team nationwide with ease.