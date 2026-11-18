The Perception Gap: Employers and Employees Are Looking at the Same Workplace Differently
Most owners and HR leaders feel they have a good read on how their people are doing. TriNet's research suggests that employers’ perceptions may sometimes be more favorable than what employees report.
Building an employee experience strategy that starts from what employees say, not what leaders assume, can help close that gap.
TriNet's Annual State of the Workplace report found that employers generally viewed measures of the workplace more favorably than employees do. On connection to teammates, direct reports, and wider colleagues, employers sit about 12 percentage points above what employees report.
But it’s not all doom and gloom, bosses. There's some really good news as well: 55% of surveyed employees call themselves extremely engaged, against the 46% surveyed employers credit them with.
This article explains what an employee experience strategy is, where the gap may be widest, how it may show up in retention, and gives you seven steps to help close it.
What is an employee experience strategy?
Employee experience encompasses many aspects an employee encounters at work, from hiring and onboarding through daily management, development, and exit. An employee experience strategy is a company's plan for shaping that experience with intention, built from what employees report about their own experience and checked against what leaders believe.
For small and midsize businesses, the second half matters more than many leaders realize. When you work alongside your team every day, the difference between what you observe and what employees feel can be hard to notice. A strategy grounded in what employees report can help you measure the gap before it widens, strengthen what's working, and address what isn't reaching the people it was built for.
How is employee experience different from employee engagement and company culture?
Engagement is how committed and energized employees feel about their work. Company culture is the shared values and behaviors that shape how work gets done. Employee experience is the set of interactions each person has with the company, so engagement is one outcome an employee experience strategy aims to improve and culture is one of the forces that shapes it. For employee engagement strategies, see our guide to navigating engagement. For a different take on how leaders and employees see culture differently, check out our article on closing the culture perception gap.
Where do employers and employees see the workplace differently?
On most measures, employers rate the workplace more favorably than employees do. The gap is widest on connection, recognition, development, and the support employers believe they provide.
Here's the comparison from TriNet's Annual State of the Workplace report, ordered by the size of the gap:
|Measure
|Employers
|Employees
|Gap
Clear guidance on acceptable AI use (employers: provided; employees: received any)
90%
66%
24 points
Connected to the company and its mission (moderately to extremely)
89%
72%
17 points
Connected to their direct manager (moderately to extremely)
88%
73%
15 points
Understand the benefits available to them
80%
65%
15 points
Recognition influences engagement (moderately to extremely)
86%
72%
14 points
Connected to company leadership (moderately to extremely)
85%
73%
12 points
Not being prepared for future roles
4%
14%
10 points
Connected to their work (moderately to extremely)
89%
80%
9 points
Satisfied with their work/life balance
93%
86%
7 points
Receive no feedback (employers: provide none)
1%
7%
6 points
The pattern is clear: most of what employers provide is not reaching the people it was built for. Employer figures on connection describe what employers believe their people feel.
Where employees rate the workplace higher than employers do
Here's the optimistic turn. Employees call themselves more engaged and more prepared than employers give them credit for:
|Measure
|Employers
|Employees
|Difference
Extremely engaged
46%
55%
+9 points
Have the knowledge and skills to succeed in their role
48%
58%
+10 points
Fifty-five percent of employees call themselves extremely engaged, the highest reading in three years, against the 46% employers credit them with.
And 58% of employees say they have the knowledge and skills to succeed in their role, against 48% of employers.
Work/life balance satisfaction reached a three-year high on both sides: 93% of employers and 86% of employees.
People are more committed than many leaders realize, which makes closing the gap a matter of making sure what the company provides reaches them.
How to plan retention around the reasons employees give for leaving
Both sides name pay as the top reason people leave, and they differ on most of the others.
When employees describe why they left their last job and employers describe why people left their company, the numbers diverge:
- Better pay: 33% of employees, 44% of employers
- Better growth opportunities: 21% of employees, 35% of employers
- A career change or pivot: 14% of employees, 31% of employers
On intent to switch, 44% of Gen Z employees and 28% of Millennial employees say they plan to switch jobs, while Gen X intent almost halved from 35% to 18%.
Three actions can help you plan retention around what employees report:
- Check pay against the local market first, since both sides agree it matters most.
- Ask current and departing employees directly why people leave and compare their answers with leadership's assumptions.
- Consider focusing one-on-one career conversations on employees who may be more likely to consider a change, especially Gen Z and Millennials who report higher intent to switch.
For a full set of tactics, see our guide to employee retention strategies.
Get Your Free Copy of the Annual State of the Workplace Report
Explore more workplace insights and see what employers and employees are saying.
What to do with the data:
7 steps to consider for your employee experience strategy
The steps start with measurement because the report suggests leaders' assumptions are often more favorable than what employees experience. Each later step pairs one gap from the report with one suggested action.
Step 1: Ask employees and leaders the same questions
Run a short two-sided survey: the same five to 10 questions go to employees (about their own experience) and to owners and managers (about what they think employees would say).
Draw the topics from the report's widest gaps:
- Connection to their manager
- Recognition
- How often they receive feedback
- Preparation for their next role
- Understanding of their benefits
- Clarity on AI guidance
Keep the survey anonymous and short, use the same rating scale on both versions, and tell employees when and how they will hear the results. This kind of employee perception survey helps you measure the gap before you try to close it.
For a structured assessment of culture specifically, see our article on how leaders and employees see culture differently, which introduces TriNet's Culture Reality Index.
Step 2: Compare the answers and start with the widest gaps
The differences between the two sets of answers become your priority list.
Create a simple side-by-side view: question, leader average, employee average, and the difference. Sort by the difference. Two rules for choosing where to start: the widest gaps first, and among those, the areas employees care about most.
Use the report's personalization findings as your guide. Employees put the most weight on personalizing their work environment (78%), benefits offerings (77%), and training and development, recognition, and work arrangements (76% each). Onboarding shows the largest difference on the list: 82% of employers think it should be personalized, against 67% of employees. If your widest gap sits in an area employees rank lower, move to the next-widest gap in a high-priority area.
Step 3: Strengthen the connection between employees and their managers
Eighty-eight percent of employers believe their people feel moderately to extremely connected to their direct manager. Seventy-three percent of employees say they do. And one in 10 employees say they are slightly or not at all connected, against the 4% employers assume.
Three actions can help close that 15-point gap:
- Schedule one-on-ones on a regular cadence and keep them on the calendar, even when the week gets busy.
- Give managers a few standard questions to ask in each one: What's your workload like? What obstacles are you running into? What support would help?
- Train managers on giving feedback and recognition so they can reinforce what's working and address what isn't.
Connection to a direct manager is one of the strong predictors of whether someone stays or leaves, so this step often pays off quickly.
Step 4: Recognize good work and ask for employee input
Employers rank recognition as the top driver of engagement, chosen by 86%. Seventy-two percent of employees say it influences their engagement. But 11 of the 13 engagement factors employees rated sit between 70% and 74%, so several steady habits tend to matter more than one large program.
Here's where employers and employees define empowerment differently: 59% of employers describe an empowered employee experience as training and development, while 50% of employees describe it as having their input sought and their voices heard.
Three actions:
- Recognize specific contributions close to when they happen, not just at the annual review.
- Add a regular way to collect ideas: a standing agenda item in team meetings or a short pulse question.
- Tell employees what changed because of their input. If an idea can't move forward, explain why.
When employees see their input can lead to action, they're more likely to keep contributing.
Step 5: Give feedback on a schedule employees can count on
The gap between what employers rate highly and what they run is wider than many leaders realize. The share of employers picking real-time feedback as their most effective program doubled to 14% (from 7%), while 25% deliver it. The share picking the annual manager review halved to 8% (from 16%), and 23% of employers still run annual reviews.
Meanwhile, the share of employees receiving no feedback at all rose from 5% to 7%, while 1% of employers say they provide none. Employees' preferred formats are quarterly manager reviews (17%) and monthly manager reviews (15%).
Three actions:
- Set a predictable cadence of monthly or quarterly check-ins so employees know when feedback is coming.
- Make sure each employee has a named person who gives them feedback, even if the org chart is flat.
- Use any annual review to summarize conversations that already happened, not to surprise someone with feedback they haven't heard before.
Predictability matters more than perfection. A short monthly conversation beats a detailed annual review that feels like it comes out of nowhere.
Step 6: Prepare employees for their next role
Fourteen percent of employees say their company is not preparing them for future roles, against the 4% employers assume. And employees report less of each targeted method than employers say they provide:
- Formal upskilling programs: 26% of employees, 35% of employers
- Formal reskilling programs: 31% of employees, 38% of employers
- Mentorship and coaching: 38% of employees, 46% of employers
On confidence, 42% of Gen Z employees say they have the knowledge and skills to succeed—the lowest of the surveyed generations, compared to 71% of Baby Boomers.
Three actions:
- List the development options that exist and how to use them. If you offer tuition reimbursement, learning management solutions, or stretch projects, tell people.
- Hold one development conversation a year tied to a possible next role, even if that role is two or three years out.
- Pair new employees with a mentor, particularly those who report lower confidence or may benefit from additional guidance and support.
For more on setting up a mentoring program, see our guide to mentoring in the workplace.
Step 7: Tell employees what the company already provides
Here's the report's central conclusion: most of what employers provide is not reaching the people it was built for and closing that distance costs less than changing the offer.
Two examples:
- Benefits understanding: 80% of employers believe employees understand their benefits, against 65% of employees. (See our guide to employee benefits communication for tactics.)
- AI guidance: 90% of employers say they have provided clear guidance on acceptable AI use, while 66% of employees say they have received any. (See our article on AI in the workplace for how to set clear expectations.)
Three actions:
- List what the company offers today: benefits, development opportunities, flexibility, AI guidance, anything else that supports employees.
- Use the Step 1 survey to check what employees know about each item on the list.
- Repeat key information through the year at the moments people need it: benefits during open enrollment and when life events happen, development options during performance conversations, AI guidance when new tools roll out.
You may not need to add new programs. You may just need to make sure people know what they already have.
How to tell whether the perception gap is closing
Rerun the same two-sided survey on a set schedule (twice a year is a practical starting point for a small company) and track whether the differences shrink.
Pair the survey with signals from daily operations that do not depend on self-reporting:
- One-on-ones held as scheduled: track the completion rate each month.
- The share of employees who received feedback in the last quarter, from any source.
- Internal moves and promotions: how many people grew into a new role this year?
- Voluntary exits: how many people left, and when?
- The reasons departing employees give: ask in the exit conversation and compare their answers to leadership's assumptions.
For more on why operational signals matter, see our article on why engagement surveys can mislead leaders.
If the gap shrinks and the operational signals improve, it may indicate the strategy is working. If the gap holds steady or widens, revisit the actions in Steps 3 through 7 and ask employees which changes could make the biggest difference.
Methodology note
TriNet surveyed 525 employers and 575 employees, all full-time, at U.S. companies with 5 to 500 employees, in two related surveys fielded in 2026 and administered by Qualtrics. The margin of error is +/- 4.3 percentage points for employers and +/- 4.1 percentage points for employees. Employer figures on connection and engagement describe what employers believe their employees feel. Read the full 2027 State of the Workplace report for more.
Employees are more engaged than many leaders realize, and the gap shows where to focus first. Need support building your plan? Access to HR experts can help you turn these steps into a strategy that fits your team. Your people are ready. Make sure what you provide reaches them.
Trending now
- HR Essentials, HR Outsourcing
- HR Outsourcing, HR Technology
- HR Essentials, HR Outsourcing
Want to strengthen your workplace culture?
Building a thriving culture takes intention—and the right support. Whether you're just getting started or ready to take things further, we'd love to hear what you're working toward. Let's talk about what's next.