What to do with the data:

7 steps to consider for your employee experience strategy

The steps start with measurement because the report suggests leaders' assumptions are often more favorable than what employees experience. Each later step pairs one gap from the report with one suggested action.

Step 1: Ask employees and leaders the same questions

Run a short two-sided survey: the same five to 10 questions go to employees (about their own experience) and to owners and managers (about what they think employees would say).

Draw the topics from the report's widest gaps:

Connection to their manager

Recognition

How often they receive feedback

Preparation for their next role

Understanding of their benefits

Clarity on AI guidance

Keep the survey anonymous and short, use the same rating scale on both versions, and tell employees when and how they will hear the results. This kind of employee perception survey helps you measure the gap before you try to close it.

For a structured assessment of culture specifically, see our article on how leaders and employees see culture differently, which introduces TriNet's Culture Reality Index.

Step 2: Compare the answers and start with the widest gaps

The differences between the two sets of answers become your priority list.

Create a simple side-by-side view: question, leader average, employee average, and the difference. Sort by the difference. Two rules for choosing where to start: the widest gaps first, and among those, the areas employees care about most.

Use the report's personalization findings as your guide. Employees put the most weight on personalizing their work environment (78%), benefits offerings (77%), and training and development, recognition, and work arrangements (76% each). Onboarding shows the largest difference on the list: 82% of employers think it should be personalized, against 67% of employees. If your widest gap sits in an area employees rank lower, move to the next-widest gap in a high-priority area.

Step 3: Strengthen the connection between employees and their managers

Eighty-eight percent of employers believe their people feel moderately to extremely connected to their direct manager. Seventy-three percent of employees say they do. And one in 10 employees say they are slightly or not at all connected, against the 4% employers assume.

Three actions can help close that 15-point gap:

Schedule one-on-ones on a regular cadence and keep them on the calendar, even when the week gets busy.

and keep them on the calendar, even when the week gets busy. Give managers a few standard questions to ask in each one : What's your workload like? What obstacles are you running into? What support would help?

: What's your workload like? What obstacles are you running into? What support would help? Train managers on giving feedback and recognition so they can reinforce what's working and address what isn't.

Connection to a direct manager is one of the strong predictors of whether someone stays or leaves, so this step often pays off quickly.

Step 4: Recognize good work and ask for employee input

Employers rank recognition as the top driver of engagement, chosen by 86%. Seventy-two percent of employees say it influences their engagement. But 11 of the 13 engagement factors employees rated sit between 70% and 74%, so several steady habits tend to matter more than one large program.

Here's where employers and employees define empowerment differently: 59% of employers describe an empowered employee experience as training and development, while 50% of employees describe it as having their input sought and their voices heard.

Three actions:

Recognize specific contributions close to when they happen , not just at the annual review.

, not just at the annual review. Add a regular way to collect ideas : a standing agenda item in team meetings or a short pulse question.

: a standing agenda item in team meetings or a short pulse question. Tell employees what changed because of their input. If an idea can't move forward, explain why.

When employees see their input can lead to action, they're more likely to keep contributing.

Step 5: Give feedback on a schedule employees can count on

The gap between what employers rate highly and what they run is wider than many leaders realize. The share of employers picking real-time feedback as their most effective program doubled to 14% (from 7%), while 25% deliver it. The share picking the annual manager review halved to 8% (from 16%), and 23% of employers still run annual reviews.

Meanwhile, the share of employees receiving no feedback at all rose from 5% to 7%, while 1% of employers say they provide none. Employees' preferred formats are quarterly manager reviews (17%) and monthly manager reviews (15%).

Three actions:

Set a predictable cadence of monthly or quarterly check-ins so employees know when feedback is coming.

so employees know when feedback is coming. Make sure each employee has a named person who gives them feedback , even if the org chart is flat.

, even if the org chart is flat. Use any annual review to summarize conversations that already happened, not to surprise someone with feedback they haven't heard before.

Predictability matters more than perfection. A short monthly conversation beats a detailed annual review that feels like it comes out of nowhere.

Step 6: Prepare employees for their next role

Fourteen percent of employees say their company is not preparing them for future roles, against the 4% employers assume. And employees report less of each targeted method than employers say they provide:

Formal upskilling programs : 26% of employees, 35% of employers

: 26% of employees, 35% of employers Formal reskilling programs : 31% of employees, 38% of employers

: 31% of employees, 38% of employers Mentorship and coaching: 38% of employees, 46% of employers

On confidence, 42% of Gen Z employees say they have the knowledge and skills to succeed—the lowest of the surveyed generations, compared to 71% of Baby Boomers.

Three actions:

List the development options that exist and how to use them. If you offer tuition reimbursement, learning management solutions, or stretch projects, tell people.

If you offer tuition reimbursement, learning management solutions, or stretch projects, tell people. Hold one development conversation a year tied to a possible next role , even if that role is two or three years out.

, even if that role is two or three years out. Pair new employees with a mentor, particularly those who report lower confidence or may benefit from additional guidance and support.

For more on setting up a mentoring program, see our guide to mentoring in the workplace.

Step 7: Tell employees what the company already provides

Here's the report's central conclusion: most of what employers provide is not reaching the people it was built for and closing that distance costs less than changing the offer.

Two examples:

Benefits understanding : 80% of employers believe employees understand their benefits, against 65% of employees. (See our guide to employee benefits communication for tactics.)

: 80% of employers believe employees understand their benefits, against 65% of employees. (See our guide to for tactics.) AI guidance : 90% of employers say they have provided clear guidance on acceptable AI use, while 66% of employees say they have received any. (See our article on AI in the workplace for how to set clear expectations.)

Three actions:

List what the company offers today : benefits, development opportunities, flexibility, AI guidance, anything else that supports employees.

: benefits, development opportunities, flexibility, AI guidance, anything else that supports employees. Use the Step 1 survey to check what employees know about each item on the list.

item on the list. Repeat key information through the year at the moments people need it: benefits during open enrollment and when life events happen, development options during performance conversations, AI guidance when new tools roll out.

You may not need to add new programs. You may just need to make sure people know what they already have.

How to tell whether the perception gap is closing

Rerun the same two-sided survey on a set schedule (twice a year is a practical starting point for a small company) and track whether the differences shrink.

Pair the survey with signals from daily operations that do not depend on self-reporting:

One-on-ones held as scheduled : track the completion rate each month.

: track the completion rate each month. The share of employees who received feedback in the last quarter , from any source.

, from any source. Internal moves and promotions : how many people grew into a new role this year?

: how many people grew into a new role this year? Voluntary exits : how many people left, and when?

: how many people left, and when? The reasons departing employees give: ask in the exit conversation and compare their answers to leadership's assumptions.

For more on why operational signals matter, see our article on why engagement surveys can mislead leaders .

If the gap shrinks and the operational signals improve, it may indicate the strategy is working. If the gap holds steady or widens, revisit the actions in Steps 3 through 7 and ask employees which changes could make the biggest difference.

Methodology note

TriNet surveyed 525 employers and 575 employees, all full-time, at U.S. companies with 5 to 500 employees, in two related surveys fielded in 2026 and administered by Qualtrics. The margin of error is +/- 4.3 percentage points for employers and +/- 4.1 percentage points for employees. Employer figures on connection and engagement describe what employers believe their employees feel. Read the full 2027 State of the Workplace report for more.