HR Metrics: 19 Key Metrics to Track and How to Use Them

At most small and medium-sized businesses, decisions about hiring, pay, and retention run on instinct. You hire when someone quits, you adjust pay when someone complains, and you guess at whether your team is happy until someone hands in their notice. It works, until it doesn't.

A handful of numbers can change that.

This guide covers what HR metrics are, 19 worth knowing grouped by category, which five to consider to start with, and how to track them without needing an analyst or building a dashboard from scratch.

What Are HR Metrics?

HR metrics are measurable data points that track how effectively a company hires, retains, engages, and invests in its people. They answer questions like:

How long does it take to fill a role?

What does turnover cost us?

Are people showing up, staying, and growing?

These numbers can help you spot problems early, ground decisions in evidence instead of emotion, and report to leadership or investors with confidence.

For small businesses, they're the difference between reacting to every crisis and seeing patterns before they become expensive. Remember, any single metric is only a sample of a pattern. To really get useful, meaningful data, you’ll need to compare it over time or against a relevant benchmark.

HR Metrics vs. KPIs vs. HR Analytics

The terms travel together, but they mean different things.

An HR metric is a data point—a number you can measure, like turnover rate or time to hire.

An HR KPI (key performance indicator) is a metric your company has tied to a goal. If you decide that turnover above 15% is a problem, turnover rate becomes a KPI.

HR analytics is the practice of interpreting metrics to explain what happened, why it happened, and what might happen next. It's the layer that turns numbers into strategy.

This post covers metrics you can treat as KPIs by setting targets that matter to your business.

19 Key HR Metrics to Track, by Category

Nobody tracks everything. These are the metrics that matter most, grouped so you can pick based on your current priority, whether that's hiring faster, retaining better, or controlling cost. Each entry below includes a plain definition, a formula where one applies, and a note on why it matters.

Recruitment and Hiring Metrics

1. Time to Fill

The number of days between posting a job and extending an offer. It measures how quickly you can close a vacancy. Long times signal bottlenecks in your process, that the role requirements may be unclear, or a tight labor market.

2. Cost Per Hire

The total cost of filling a role, including advertising, recruiter fees, interview time, and onboarding expenses, divided by the number of hires.

Formula: (Total recruiting costs) ÷ (Number of hires)

According to SHRM, the average cost per hire in 2025 was approximately $5,475, though this varies widely by role and industry.

3. Quality of Hire

A composite score that evaluates how well new hires perform, how long they stay, and how quickly they ramp. There's no single formula; most companies track performance ratings, retention at 12 months, and manager satisfaction as proxies.

https://www.trinet.com/insights/employee-onboarding-best-practices

Turnover and Retention Metrics

4. Offer Acceptance Rate

The percentage of job offers accepted. Low rates can suggest pay, benefits, or employer brand aren't competitive—or that your interview process is leaving candidates uncertain. Strong employee onboarding best practices can improve early retention once someone accepts. You can measure this through onboarding surveys, exit interviews and stay interview data.

5. Employee Turnover Rate

The percentage of employees who leave during a period, voluntary or involuntary. It's one of the single most-searched HR metric because it can directly impact cost, morale, and institutional knowledge. This can also be tracked by function or department and benchmarked against like industries.

Formula: (Number of separations during period) ÷ (Average number of employees during period) × 100

A 10% annual turnover rate means one in ten employees left that year. Many companies track voluntary and involuntary turnover separately to understand whether people are choosing to leave or being managed out. Reducing turnover starts with strong employee retention strategies that address pay, growth, and manager quality.

6. Retention Rate

The percentage of employees who stay during a period. It's the inverse of turnover and often feels more optimistic to report.

Formula: (Number of employees at end of period) ÷ (Number of employees at start of period) × 100

7. Top Performer Retention

The retention rate specifically for high performers. Losing your best people can cost more than average turnover, and tracking this separately helps you better understand and support your high performers.

8. Average Tenure

The average length of time employees stay with the company. Short tenure suggests onboarding or culture issues; very long tenure can signal low mobility or stagnation, depending on context.

Engagement and Satisfaction Metrics

9. Employee Engagement Score

A composite score from surveys that measure how committed, motivated, and connected employees feel. High engagement tends to correlate with better performance and lower turnover. Building employment engagement strategies takes intentional effort, but the payoff shows up across every other metric.

10. Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)

A single-question survey: "On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend this company as a place to work?" Responses of 9-10 are promoters, 7-8 are passive, and 0-6 are detractors. Subtract the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters to get your eNPS.

11. Absenteeism Rate

The percentage of scheduled workdays lost to unplanned absences. Chronic absenteeism can signal burnout, disengagement, or health issues that need attention.

Formula: (Total unplanned absence days) ÷ (Total scheduled workdays) × 100

Productivity and Cost Metrics

12. Revenue Per Employee

Total revenue divided by total headcount. It's a rough productivity measure and a way to compare efficiency across companies or time periods.

Formula: (Total revenue) ÷ (Number of employees)

13. Overhead Calculation

The sum of salaries, benefits, payroll taxes, bonuses, and other compensation expenses. This total can also include training and technology costs. It's the fully loaded cost of your people and the largest line item on most small business profit and loss statement (P&L).

14. Overtime Rate

The percentage of hours worked as overtime. High rates suggest understaffing, poor workload distribution, or burnout risk.

Formula: (Total overtime hours) ÷ (Total hours worked) × 100

15. HR Cost Per Employee

The cost of running the HR function divided by total headcount. It includes HR salaries, software, outsourcing fees, and admin expenses. Tracking this helps you decide whether to build, buy, or outsource HR support.

Development and Growth Metrics

16. Training Completion Rate

The percentage of assigned training that employees finish. Low completion suggests the content isn't relevant, the time isn't protected, or the culture doesn't value learning.

17. Internal Promotion Rate

The percentage of roles filled by internal candidates. High rates signal strong development and career pathing; low rates suggest you're hiring externally for growth roles, which can hurt morale.

18. Career Path Ratio

The percentage of employees with a documented growth plan or clear next role. It's a leading indicator of retention.

19. Span of Control

The average number of direct reports per manager. Too many can suggest managers are stretched thin; too few can mean inefficiency or over-management.

Which HR Metrics Should a Small Business Track First?

If you're just starting, don't track all 19. Start with five that use data you already have and point directly at money or morale. Here's a practical starting point:

Turnover rate — because losing people is expensive and fixable. Time to fill — because open roles can cost you productivity every day. Cost per hire — because recruiting spend adds up fast. Absenteeism rate — because it may help identify engagement or burnout concerns before turnover occurs. Employee engagement score — because it can provide insight to man other workforce trends.

These five give you a monthly pulse on hiring, retention, cost, and morale. When your headcount grows past 50 or you're diagnosing a specific problem, like high turnover in one department, you can expand the list.

How to Track HR Metrics Without an Analyst

You don't need a data team or a real-time dashboard. Here's what works for most small businesses:

Pick a review cadence. Monthly or quarterly beats real-time for a team without dedicated HR staff. Set a calendar reminder and pull the numbers on the same day each period.

Keep one simple scorecard. A shared spreadsheet or a one-page report with your five starter metrics is enough. Add a column for last period and a column for your target so you can spot trends.

Compare against your own trend first. Industry benchmarks are useful context, but your own trajectory matters more. For example, if turnover dropped from 18% to 12%, that's progress, even if the industry average is 10%.