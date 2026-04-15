Here’s something we don’t talk about enough: Many companies buy HR support for the basic essentials.

But then there are the supports they aren’t using, even though they can make a huge difference. They sit just outside the daily flow of “must-do” tasks, so they’re easier to overlook.

And that’s a shame, because these are often the things that help you:

level up managers without hiring more people

handle hard moments with more confidence

keep strong employees engaged and moving forward

“The zeitgeist of small businesses right now is very clearly how to do more with less.”

-Daniel Weiss

One example: TriNet HR 101 live trainings (yes, live)

HR 101 is a series of live, virtual, instructor-led courses designed to build foundational HR skills in a way that’s practical and approachable.

A few details worth knowing:

Courses are virtual, not onsite

Sessions are limited to 10 participants

Customers can enroll up to three people from their company in a session for free, and they can do that repeatedly

in a session for free, and they can do that repeatedly There are modules on topics like hiring, performance management, retention, and even a course focused on terminations and offboarding.

When teams are lean, this kind of support matters. It helps managers feel more prepared, helps leaders build more consistent practices, and helps HR stop being the only people who know how to do the “hard stuff.”

Another example: TriNet Talent and Org Consulting (more custom than people expect)

Some problems don’t get solved with a template. They get solved by talking through your goals, your constraints, and what’s realistic for your team.

That’s the idea behind TriNet’s Talent and Org Consulting support. It’s designed to help companies tackle strategic people-challenges by starting with a conversation and building a plan from there.

Instead of forcing you into a one-size-fits-all program, the team learns what you’re trying to accomplish and then recommends a series of interventions. That might include help with building a performance management approach, setting up rewards and recognition, or shaping the kind of culture you want as you grow.

Here’s the important part: these services are available, but many customers don’t realize they have access to them because they’re outside the everyday “payroll and benefits” flow.

This is the point: Doing more with less doesn’t mean doing everything alone.

It means being smart about where you spend time, where you build capability, and where you get support that keeps your team moving without adding headcount.

If you’re a TriNet customer, it’s worth taking a fresh look at the resources available to you. You might find that the help you need is already there, ready when you are.

Ready to See What TriNet Can Do for Your Team?

Every business is different — and the right HR support should reflect that. Fill out the form and a member of our team will walk you through exactly what TriNet can do for yours.