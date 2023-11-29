TriNet Announces Five Days of Virtual Events for National PEO Week May 20-24

Press Releases

Sessions to Feature Insightful and Informative Discussions with Small Business Thought Leaders and Industry Experts

Dublin, CA — May 16, 2024

WHAT:

TriNet’s National PEO Week Virtual Events

Next week is National PEO Week, and TriNet is hosting a series of discussions and interviews with thought leaders and business experts who understand the unique challenges of running a small or medium-size business. The sessions will feature thought leadership and education on topics such as the advantages of partnering with a PEO, how to access comprehensive HR support, enhanced employee benefits and retention, and more. Among the speakers will be Casey Clark, President and CEO of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO).

WHO:

Industry experts, small business leaders/entrepreneurs and TriNet executives.

WHEN:

Kicks off May 20 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Free registration and full schedule available here.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.