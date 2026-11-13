HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Arizona
National resources. Arizona support.
TriNet brings Arizona businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Tucson to Phoenix to Scottsdale, Arizona companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.
What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.
Operating in Arizona also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in. Our team helps Arizona employers navigate areas like:
|Paid sick leave
|Arizona’s Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act requires all Arizona employers to provide paid sick leave. Employees may use accrued sick time for themselves or to take care of family members. TriNet can help administer leave policies and provide support in understanding requirements.
|Pay transparency
|Arizona doesn’t require private employers to disclose salary ranges to job applicants or include pay ranges in job postings. However, some federal and state laws protect a worker’s right to seek equal pay and discuss their wages. TriNet's HR professionals help you navigate what that means for your hiring.
|Minimum wage
|Arizona sets its own minimum wage requirements, and some municipalities set higher local rates with different tip credit rules. TriNet's payroll platform helps you navigate pay rate requirements across the locations you operate in.
HR services we provide in Arizona
How we support Arizona businesses
Every Arizona business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.
TriNet PEO
A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.
TriNet HR Plus
What you get with either solution:
- Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account
- An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
- Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
- Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
State payroll taxes. Arizona has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.
To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer.
Straightforward admin fee pricing* for Arizona businesses
TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.
TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.
From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Arizona companies at every stage and size. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Arizona, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.
TriNet by the numbers
in payroll processed in 2025*
What businesses say about TriNet
Resources for Arizona employers
Arizona HR outsourcing FAQs
TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.
- TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
- TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.
Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:
- The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
- The services and level of support you add
- The size of your team
See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:
- Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside Arizona, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
- Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.
Plenty of Arizona businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.
Yes. Arizona has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services help you:
- Administer Arizona payroll taxes as you hire
- Keep up with wage base changes year to year
- Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Arizona
The Arizona Civil Rights Act (ACRA) prohibits discrimination against employees and job applicants based on protected characteristics. These characteristics include race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, and genetic information. ACRA generally applies to employers with 15 or more workers who work for 20 or more weeks during the year, but sexual harassment claims can be brought against employers with only one employee.
TriNet can help your Arizona business mitigate risk and navigate compliance. We provide access to HR compliance experts who stay up to date of state and federal laws as they change.
The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) regulates a program designed to protect employees from heat-related hazards, injuries, and illnesses in outdoor and indoor workplaces. The rules impact organizations with employees working in Arizona in certain high-risk industries or working where a heat hazard exists.
TriNet can help support your company in developing a written heat illness and injury program that addresses how your company
Will help respond to and prevent heat related illnesses.
Arizona does not require private employers to offer a retirement savings program to employees. However, this is another area in which TriNet’s PEO services can help. We can give small and medium-size businesses access to a multiple employer 401(k) plan so you can offer a top-tier retirement savings program to your employees with fees that are generally below the industry average.
And retirement benefits are still one of the first things job candidates ask about. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in Arizona and other states where you hire.
*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.
** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.