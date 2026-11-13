LocationsArizona

HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Arizona

Running a business in Arizona takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR.
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National resources. Arizona support. 

TriNet brings Arizona businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Tucson to Phoenix to Scottsdale, Arizona companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters. 

What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run. 

Operating in Arizona also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in. Our team helps Arizona employers navigate areas like:

Paid sick leave  Arizona’s Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act requires all Arizona employers to provide paid sick leave. Employees may use accrued sick time for themselves or to take care of family members. TriNet can help administer leave policies and provide support in understanding requirements.
Pay transparency Arizona doesn’t require private employers to disclose salary ranges to job applicants or include pay ranges in job postings. However, some federal and state laws protect a worker’s right to seek equal pay and discuss their wages. TriNet's HR professionals help you navigate what that means for your hiring.
Minimum wage Arizona sets its own minimum wage requirements, and some municipalities set higher local rates with different tip credit rules. TriNet's payroll platform helps you navigate pay rate requirements across the locations you operate in.

HR services we provide in Arizona

Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.
Employee Benefits
Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Arizona small businesses often can't reach on their own.
Explore Our Employee Benefits
Payroll Services
Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.
Explore Our Payroll Services
HR Support
Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help. 
Explore Our HR Support
HR Compliance
Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.
Explore Our HR Compliance
HR Automation
Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.
Explore Our HR Automation

How we support Arizona businesses

Every Arizona business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.

TriNet PEO

A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.

Learn more about TriNet PEO

TriNet HR Plus

An administrative services organization, or ASO, that delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.
Learn more about TriNet HR Plus.

What you get with either solution:

  • Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account 
  • An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
  • Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
  • Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
Arizona-specific support.
TriNet also helps Arizona employers navigate:
Final pay. The Arizona Revised Statutes dictate the procedures for private employers when paying final wages to an employee. If an employer withholds final wages improperly, an employee can file civil action and recover up to three times the amount unpaid. TriNet can help your team with the offboarding process and navigate final pay with confidence.

State payroll taxes. Arizona has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.

To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer.

Straightforward admin fee pricing* for Arizona businesses

TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Arizona team grows.
TriNet PEO pricing
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TriNet HR Plus pricing
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TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond. 

TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work. 

From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Arizona companies at every stage and size. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Arizona, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.

TriNet by the numbers

30
years in business, founded in 1988 
~$70B

 in payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~ 323,000
worksite employees as of 12/31/2025
Businesses across Arizona and the country count on TriNet for HR support.

What businesses say about TriNet

TriNet is a huge help for us with payroll. The taxes, the FICA—all the compliance is done, and there's a whole bunch of reporting that can be very helpful to our HR department. The TriNet platform is a very robust system—takes care of all the reporting and analytics for us. It makes the onboarding very easy for our seasonal growth. And then the offboarding at the end of the season."
Eileen Spitalny, co-founder
Fairytale Brownies, Phoenix, AZ
Customer support is great. I'd say she's the thing that makes me want to stay with TriNet the most. The webinars are very helpful. I utilize those frequently and our CFO has signed up for some as well. The expense management system has been very helpful."
Samantha Uphoff, HR & Recruiting Specialist
Sustainability Partners, Chandler, AZ
Having TriNet, allows us to act like, say, a Fortune 1000 company. Even though you might only be 50 employees, you can have a technology stack and all of the offerings that a Fortune 1000 can offer.”
Hulet Smith, Chief Executive Officer
Rehabmart.com

Resources for Arizona employers

Guides and insights from TriNet's team, picked for Arizona employers.
TriNet’s State of the Work: The Greater West
TriNet’s State of the Work: The Greater West

In the State of Work 2025: Southern Central, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.

Learn more
TriNet’s Greater West Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally.
TriNet’s Greater West Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally.

2025 Southern Central workplace data reveals gaps between employer and employee perceptions on engagement, retention, AI adoption, and career growth.

Learn more
TriNet’s The State of Work Podcast with Eric Turney (Greater West)
TriNet’s The State of Work Podcast with Eric Turney (Greater West)

Join us as we explore the rapidly evolving world of search and AI with Jasmin Weber, Client Strategy Owner at DTC SEO Agency, an Austin-based firm helping direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands grow through organic search.

Learn more

Arizona HR outsourcing FAQs

What's the difference between TriNet PEO and TriNet HR Plus?

TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.

  • TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
  • TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.

Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.

How much does HR outsourcing cost in Arizona?

TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:

  • The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
  • The services and level of support you add
  • The size of your team
This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*.

See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.

Can TriNet support my team outside Arizona?

Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:

  • Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside Arizona, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
  • Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.

Plenty of Arizona businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.

Can TriNet help administer Arizona payroll taxes? Administer Arizona payroll taxes?

Yes. Arizona has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services help you:

  • Administer Arizona payroll taxes as you hire
  • Keep up with wage base changes year to year
  • Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Arizona
We run a trucking or logistics business in Arizona. Which TriNet solution fits?
For field-based businesses like trucking and logistics, TriNet HR Plus is often the strongest fit, with support for the workers’ compensation and scheduling realities that come with the work. You stay the sole employer of record while TriNet handles HR administration, payroll, and compliance support. And if a comprehensive co-employment solution makes sense down the road, TriNet PEO is there to grow into.
Does Arizona have an anti-discrimination law?

The Arizona Civil Rights Act (ACRA) prohibits discrimination against employees and job applicants based on protected characteristics. These characteristics include race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, age, and genetic information. ACRA generally applies to employers with 15 or more workers who work for 20 or more weeks during the year, but sexual harassment claims can be brought against employers with only one employee.

TriNet can help your Arizona business mitigate risk and navigate compliance. We provide access to HR compliance experts who stay up to date of state and federal laws as they change.

Does Arizona have laws related to working in extreme heat?

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) regulates a program designed to protect employees from heat-related hazards, injuries, and illnesses in outdoor and indoor workplaces. The rules impact organizations with employees working in Arizona in certain high-risk industries or working where a heat hazard exists.

TriNet can help support your company in developing a written heat illness and injury program that addresses how your company

Will help respond to and prevent heat related illnesses.

Does Arizona require employers to offer a retirement plan?

Arizona does not require private employers to offer a retirement savings program to employees. However, this is another area in which TriNet’s PEO services can help. We can give small and medium-size businesses access to a multiple employer 401(k) plan so you can offer a top-tier retirement savings program to your employees with fees that are generally below the industry average.

And retirement benefits are still one of the first things job candidates ask about. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in Arizona and other states where you hire.

*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.

** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.

Let's reduce the HR admin that steals your focus

Talk with a TriNet expert about what HR support could look like for your Arizona business.
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