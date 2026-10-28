LocationsCalifornia

HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in California

Running a business in California takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR. 

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NATIONAL RESOURCES. CALIFORNIA SUPPORT.

TriNet brings California businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From San Diego to San Francisco to Sacramento, California companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters. 

What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run. 

Operating in California also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in. Our team helps California employers navigate areas like: 

Minimum wage: California sets its own minimum wage requirements, and some municipalities set additional local rates. TriNet's payroll experts can helps you stay up to date with pay rates requirements across the locations you operate in. 
Pay transparency: California’s Pay Transparency Act regulates how employers post roles and discuss compensation. TriNet's HR professionals can help you navigate these requirements when hiring.
Paid sick leave: California’s labor code includes state-level paid sick and safe leave requirements, and some local jurisdictions add their own. TriNet can help support the set up and administration of your leave policies. 

HR services TriNet provide in California

Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform. 
Employee Benefits
Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options California small businesses often can't reach on their own. 
Explore Our Employee Benefits
Payroll Services
Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements. 
Explore Our Payroll Services
HR Support
Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help. 
Explore Our HR Support
HR Compliance

Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.

Explore Our HR Compliance
HR Automation
Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting. 
Explore Our HR Automation

How TriNet supports California businesses

Every California business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both. 

TriNet PEO

A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.

 

Learn more about TriNet PEO

TriNet HR Plus 

An administrative services organization, or ASO, that delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.

Learn more about TriNet HR Plus

What you get with either solution:

  • Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account

     

  • An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics

     

  • Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects

     

  • Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown

     

California-specific support.
TriNet also helps California employers navigate:

Final pay. The California Labor Code sets timing requirements for a departing employee's final paycheck. TriNet can help your team with the offboarding process and navigate final pay with confidence.

Fair hiring. The California Fair Chance Act limits what questions a business can ask of job candidates. TriNet can provide you with best practices to help support your applications and interviews accordingly.

Meal and rest breaks. Various California regulations set meal and rest break requirements for non-exempt employees. TriNet helps you support scheduling and time keeping that account for them.

State payroll taxes. California has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.

To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer

Straightforward admin fee pricing* for California businesses

TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your California team grows. 
TriNet PEO pricing
TriNet HR Plus pricing

Who TriNet serves in California 

TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond. 

TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work. 

From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports California companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into California, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.

TriNet by the numbers

30
years in business, founded in 1988 
~$70B

 in payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
#1
Recognized: Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index 2024
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026, G2 Users Love Us 

TriNet Awards and Recognition

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027
Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
Newsweek #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
The Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
G2 Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026

G2

Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026
G2 Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
TrustRadius Top Rated 2026

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2026
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026

Businesses across California and the country count on TriNet for HR support.

We use TriNet to assist us with all human resource issues, payroll processing and HR training. The use of TriNet has streamlined all our processes. Our representative at TriNet, Darryl, is amazing. Always attentive and available. He has solved every issue that arises with professionalism and efficiency.
Que Media
Corona, CA
The TriNet platform is one of the main reasons why we actually moved to and chose TriNet over other options. We believe that their technology was superior to everyone, that they were actively investing in it, and actively improving it.
Dana Charron, Managing Director
Berkeley Air Monitoring Group, Berkeley, CA
TriNet helped us improve how we’re handling HR, while letting us maintain our identity and culture. TriNet offers the tools and resources we need to keep things going, while being more present for our employees and patients.
Dr. David Boudreault, MD, FACS
Illuminate Plastic Surgery, Palo Alto, CA

Resources for California Employers

Guides and insights from TriNet's team, picked for California employers.
TriNet’s State of Work Report for California
TriNet’s State of Work Report for California

In the State of Work 2025: California, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the state — from both sides of the desk.

Read more
State of the Workplace
State of the Workplace

In the 2025 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use. 

See More
California Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
California Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally

New California workplace data reveals what employees actually value—from benefits and flexibility to turnover risk. See where employers are misaligned and how to close the gap.

Learn more

California HR outsourcing FAQs

What's the difference between TriNet PEO and TriNet HR Plus?
TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need. TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy. TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support. Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.
How much does HR outsourcing cost in California?
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on: The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus) The services and level of support you add The size of your team This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*. See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Can TriNet support my team outside California?
Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations: Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside California, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements. Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you. Plenty of California businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.
Can TriNet help administer California payroll taxes?
Yes. California has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services can help you: Administer California payroll taxes as you hire Keep up with wage base changes year to year Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond California
Does California require paid sick leave?
Yes, and TriNet can help California employers administer paid leave policies. TriNet can also provide support in understanding and administering policies across varying states and local paid sick leave requirements.
Does California have family and medical leave requirements?
California has multiple job protected leave requirements including those of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), Pregnancy Disability Leave Act, and reproductive loss leave law. In addition to these leave requirements, California also has wage replacement programs to supplement lost income while an employee is out on a leave of absence for a covered reason. Navigating these California leave details is very complex. Keeping up with employment-related laws is time-consuming, and mistakes can be costly. TriNet helps businesses mitigate risk by offering dedicated HR professionals, tools, and insights.
Does California have pay transparency requirements?
California’s pay transparency law requires employers with 15 or more employees to include the pay scale for a position for any job posting. Upon request, California employers must also provide pay scale information to an employee for their current position. This law prohibits an employer from paying any individual worker less than the rates paid to employees of another sex, race, or ethnicity for substantially similar work, with some exceptions allowed for things like seniority systems, merit systems, and production measures. TriNet's HR professionals can help support employers with consistent hiring processes, navigate state requirements, instead of juggling different rules posting by posting. And if you recruit remotely, pay transparency requirements in other states may apply, depending on where the role may be performed.
How does TriNet help California employers manage minimum wage requirements?
California is increasing its $16.90 per hour minimum wage to $17.40 an hour in 2027. There are also industry- specific minimum wage requirements for health care and fast food workers. The increase also will affect the salary test for executive, administrative, and professional exemptions, which are based on the state minimum wage. Many cities in California have their own minimum wage laws, including Berkeley, $19.61 an hour; Pasadena, $18.57 an hour; and Los Angeles, which has different rates for workers in different fields. For employers with locations or remote workers across the state, pay floors can vary widely. TriNet's experts can help you stay up to date on pay rate requirements current across locations and support your compliance efforts as requirements change.
Does California require employers to offer a retirement plan?

Any California business that employed an average of one or more California-based employees during the previous calendar year must participate in the CalSavers program if they do not sponsor a qualified retirement plan. The CalSavers Retirement Savings Program requires covered employers to facilitate payroll deductions for participating employees and meet applicable program requirements such as filing employee data and registering for the program.

Retirement benefits are an important factor in talent acquisition and retention. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in California and other states where you hire.

*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.

** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.

Let's reduce the HR admin that steals your focus

Talk with a TriNet expert about what HR support could look like for your California business.
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