HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in California
Running a business in California takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR.
NATIONAL RESOURCES. CALIFORNIA SUPPORT.
TriNet brings California businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From San Diego to San Francisco to Sacramento, California companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.
What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.
Operating in California also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in. Our team helps California employers navigate areas like:
|Minimum wage:
|California sets its own minimum wage requirements, and some municipalities set additional local rates. TriNet's payroll experts can help
|Pay transparency:
|California’s Pay Transparency Act regulates how employers post roles and discuss compensation. TriNet's HR professionals can help you navigate these requirements when hiring.
|Paid sick leave:
|California’s labor code includes state-level paid sick and safe leave requirements, and some local jurisdictions add their own. TriNet can help support the set
HR services TriNet provide in California
Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.
How TriNet supports California businesses
TriNet PEO
A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.
TriNet HR Plus
An administrative services organization, or ASO, that delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.
What you get with either solution:
- Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account
- An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
- Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
- Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
Final pay. The California Labor Code sets timing requirements for a departing employee's final paycheck. TriNet can help your team with the offboarding process and navigate final pay with confidence.
Fair hiring. The California Fair Chance Act limits what questions a business can ask of job candidates. TriNet can provide you with best practices to help support your applications and interviews accordingly.
Meal and rest breaks. Various California regulations set meal and rest break requirements for non-exempt employees. TriNet helps you support scheduling and time keeping that account for them.
State payroll taxes. California has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.
Straightforward admin fee pricing* for California businesses
Who TriNet serves in California
TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.
TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.
From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports California companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into California, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.
TriNet by the numbers
in payroll processed in 2025*
TriNet Awards and Recognition
US News & World Report
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Newsweek
The Business Intelligence Group
G2
G2
TrustRadius
TrustRadius
Businesses across California and the country count on TriNet for HR support.
Resources for California Employers
California HR outsourcing FAQs
Any California business that employed an average of one or more California-based employees during the previous calendar year must participate in the CalSavers program if they do not sponsor a qualified retirement plan. The CalSavers Retirement Savings Program requires covered employers to facilitate payroll deductions for participating employees and meet applicable program requirements such as filing employee data and registering for the program.
Retirement benefits are an important factor in talent acquisition and retention. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in California and other states where you hire.
*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.
** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.