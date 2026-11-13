HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Florida
Running a business in Florida takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR.
National resources. Florida support.
TriNet brings Florida businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Miami to Jacksonville to Tampa, Florida companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.
What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.
For Florida employers, the bigger HR challenge is often growth itself: hiring across state lines, supporting remote employees, and keeping payroll accurate as the team expands. TriNet supports multi-state teams from a single platform, so Florida is a starting point, not a limit.
HR services TriNet provides in Florida
Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Florida small businesses often can't reach on their own.
Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.
How TriNet supports Florida businesses
Every Florida business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.
TriNet PEO
A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.
TriNet HR Plus
What you get with either solution:
- Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account
- An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
- Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
- Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
- Employment verification. Florida requires employers with 25 or more employees to enroll in e-Verify. TriNet offers an integration solution to support the e-Verify process.
- Meal and rest breaks. Florida employers must follow meal break requirements for certain employees. TriNet offers best practices to help you with scheduling and meal break requirements.
- State payroll taxes. Florida has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.
To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer.
Straightforward admin fee pricing* for Florida businesses
TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Florida team grows.
Who TriNet serves in Florida
TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.
TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.
From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Florida companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Florida, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.
TriNet by the numbers
in payroll processed in 2025*
Businesses across Florida and the country count on TriNet for HR support.
Resources for Florida employers
Florida HR outsourcing FAQs
TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.
- TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefits administrations, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
- TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.
Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:
- The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
- The services and level of support you add
- The size of your team
This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*.
See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:
- Remote and multi-state teams: if you hire outside Florida, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
- Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.
Plenty of Florida businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.
The state of Florida has not enacted a CROWN Act, which typically prohibits discrimination based on hair textures and protective hairstyles commonly associated with race such as braids, locs, twists. Additionally, CROWN Acts in other states prohibit policies related to appearance, grooming, and dress that discriminate against hair textures or protective hairstyles associated with race. However, Miami Beach has enacted a CROWN Act.
TriNet can help businesses navigate workplace requirements by providing support with workplace policies, manager training on Equal Employment Opportunity requirements, and considerations around whether diversity or unconscious bias training may be appropriate for your workplace.
Yes. Florida has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services can help you:
- Administer Florida payroll taxes as you hire
- Keep up with wage base changes year to year
- Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Florida
Florida doesn't currently have a broad state-level paid sick leave requirement the way some states do. That gives you flexibility, and it also means your leave policy is a place to stand out when you're competing for talent. TriNet can help Florida employers as they consider and administer time off policies based on their workforce needs, including when navigating different paid sick leave requirements across states.
Florida doesn't currently have a state pay transparency law. But if you recruit remotely, postings that reach candidates in states with pay transparency laws can still be covered by those states' rules. TriNet's HR professionals can help support multi-state employers with consistent onboarding processes and navigate state requirements instead of juggling different rules posting by posting.
For field-based businesses like trucking and logistics, TriNet HR Plus is often the strongest fit, with support for the workers’ compensation and scheduling realities that come with the work. You stay the sole employer of record while TriNet handles HR administration, payroll, and compliance support. And if a comprehensive co-employment solution makes sense down the road, TriNet PEO is there to grow into.
Florida doesn't currently operate a state retirement savings mandate for private employers, unlike a growing number of states. Retirement benefits are still one of the first things candidates ask about. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefit that competes well, in Florida and other states where you hire.
*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.
** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.