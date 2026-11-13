LocationsFlorida

HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Florida

Running a business in Florida takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR.

Contact Us
Florida

National resources. Florida support. 

TriNet brings Florida businesses the resources of a national HR provider: an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Miami to Jacksonville to Tampa, Florida companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.

What does that look like day to day? Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.  

For Florida employers, the bigger HR challenge is often growth itself: hiring across state lines, supporting remote employees, and keeping payroll accurate as the team expands. TriNet supports multi-state teams from a single platform, so Florida is a starting point, not a limit.

HR services TriNet provides in Florida

Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.
Employee Benefits

Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Florida small businesses often can't reach on their own.

Explore Our Employee Benefits
Payroll Services

Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.

Explore Our Payroll Services
HR Support
Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help. 
Explore Our HR Support
HR Compliance
Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.
Explore Our HR Compliance
HR Automation
Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.
Explore Our HR Automation

How TriNet supports Florida businesses

Every Florida business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.

TriNet PEO

A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.

Learn more about TriNet PEO

TriNet HR Plus

An administrative services organization, or ASO, that delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.
Learn more about TriNet HR Plus.

What you get with either solution:

  • Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account 
  • An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
  • Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
  • Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
Florida-specific support.
TriNet also helps Florida employers navigate:
  • Employment verification. Florida requires employers with 25 or more employees to enroll in e-Verify. TriNet offers an integration solution to support the e-Verify process.
  • Meal and rest breaks. Florida employers must follow meal break requirements for certain employees. TriNet offers best practices to help you with scheduling and meal break requirements.
  • State payroll taxes. Florida has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow. 

To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer.

Straightforward admin fee pricing* for Florida businesses

TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Florida team grows.

TriNet PEO pricing
Learn more
TriNet HR Plus pricing
Learn more

Who TriNet serves in Florida

TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond. 

TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work. 

From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Florida companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Florida, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.

TriNet by the numbers

30
years in business, founded in 1988 
~$70B

 in payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~ 323,000
worksite employees as of 12/31/2025

Businesses across Florida and the country count on TriNet for HR support.

TriNet for the win. We decided to use TriNet for payroll and benefits because, as a small organization, we could not offer reasonably priced benefits. Our payroll system was antiquated as well. It has been so wonderful to work with a company that was able to help us offer health insurance to our dedicated employees.”
Katy Whidden, Head of Human Resources
Advantage Legal Management LLC, North Venice, FL
We switched to TriNet so that we could actually hire people and build up the brand. Juggling all the HR functions was overwhelming. TriNet has helped us by allowing us to see all of our costs in regard to our employees. It’s basically as if we had a full HR team."
CEO and co-founder Erik Maltais
Immertec, Tampa, FL
When we onboard a new employee in a new state, we just go to TriNet and they walk us through the entire thing and take care of that. The benefits that TriNet gives our company access to is really incredible. As a smaller company, it would be quite a challenge to get the type of rates that we have access to with TriNet.”
Eli Eichenblatt, CEO and founder of RTS Tactical
Miami, FL

Resources for Florida employers

Guides and insights from TriNet's team, picked for Florida employers.
TriNet’s State of Work: Southeast
TriNet’s State of Work: Southeast
Learn more
TriNet’s Southeast Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
TriNet’s Southeast Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
Learn more
TriNet’s The State of Work Podcast with Jesse Rack (Southeast)
TriNet’s The State of Work Podcast with Jesse Rack (Southeast)
Learn more

Florida HR outsourcing FAQs

What's the difference between TriNet PEO and TriNet HR Plus?

TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.

  • TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefits administrations, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
  • TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.

Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.

How much does HR outsourcing cost in Florida?

TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:

  • The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
  • The services and level of support you add
  • The size of your team

This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*.

See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.

Can TriNet support my team outside Florida?

Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:

  • Remote and multi-state teams: if you hire outside Florida, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
  • Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.

Plenty of Florida businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.

Does Florida have a CROWN Act?

The state of Florida has not enacted a CROWN Act, which typically prohibits discrimination based on hair textures and protective hairstyles commonly associated with race such as braids, locs, twists. Additionally, CROWN Acts in other states prohibit policies related to appearance, grooming, and dress that discriminate against hair textures or protective hairstyles associated with race. However, Miami Beach has enacted a CROWN Act.

TriNet can help businesses navigate workplace requirements by providing support with workplace policies, manager training on Equal Employment Opportunity requirements, and considerations around whether diversity or unconscious bias training may be appropriate for your workplace.

Can TriNet help administer Florida payroll taxes?

Yes. Florida has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services can help you:

  • Administer Florida payroll taxes as you hire
  • Keep up with wage base changes year to year
  • Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Florida
Does Florida require paid sick leave?

Florida doesn't currently have a broad state-level paid sick leave requirement the way some states do. That gives you flexibility, and it also means your leave policy is a place to stand out when you're competing for talent. TriNet can help Florida employers as they consider and administer time off policies based on their workforce needs, including when navigating different paid sick leave requirements across states.

Does Florida have pay transparency requirements?

Florida doesn't currently have a state pay transparency law. But if you recruit remotely, postings that reach candidates in states with pay transparency laws can still be covered by those states' rules. TriNet's HR professionals can help support multi-state employers with consistent onboarding processes and navigate state requirements instead of juggling different rules posting by posting.

We run a trucking business in Florida. Which TriNet solution fits?

For field-based businesses like trucking and logistics, TriNet HR Plus is often the strongest fit, with support for the workers’ compensation and scheduling realities that come with the work. You stay the sole employer of record while TriNet handles HR administration, payroll, and compliance support. And if a comprehensive co-employment solution makes sense down the road, TriNet PEO is there to grow into.

Does Florida require employers to offer a retirement plan?

Florida doesn't currently operate a state retirement savings mandate for private employers, unlike a growing number of states. Retirement benefits are still one of the first things candidates ask about. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefit that competes well, in Florida and other states where you hire.

*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.   

** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.

Let's reduce the HR admin that steals your focus

Talk with a TriNet expert about what HR support could look like for your Florida business.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.