HR outsourcing, technology, and support services in Illinois
National resources. Illinois support.
TriNet brings Illinois businesses the resources of a national HR provider:
an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Chicago to Springfield to Peoria, Illinois companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.
What does that look like day to day?
Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.
Operating in Illinois also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in. Our team helps Illinois employers navigate areas like:
|Paid sick leave
|Illinois offers paid leave for any reason under the Paid Leave for All Workers Act (PLAWA) instead of only paid sick and safe leave like other locations. Additionally, Chicago has its own requirements. TriNet can help you administer leave and provide support in understanding requirements.
|Pay transparency
|The Illinois Equal Pay Act dictates how employers of a certain size must post roles and disclose compensation. TriNet's HR professionals can help you navigate these requirements when hiring.
|Minimum wage
|Illinois sets its own minimum wage requirements, and some municipalities set additional local rates. TriNet's payroll professionals helps you navigate pay rate requirements across the locations you operate in.
HR Services TriNet Provides in Illinois
Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.
Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Illinois small businesses often can't reach on their own.
Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.
Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help.
Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.
Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.
How TriNet Supports Illinois Businesses
TriNet PEO
TriNet HR Plus
An administrative services organization, or ASO, that delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.
What you get with either solution:
- Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account
- An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
- Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
- Per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown
- Final pay. The Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act (IWPCA) sets timing requirements for a departing employee's final paycheck. TriNet can help your team with the employee separation process and navigate final pay with confidence.
- Fair hiring. The state’s fair hiring laws, including the Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA) and the Job Opportunities for Qualified Applicants Act, go beyond federal requirements on what questions a business can ask of job candidates. TriNet can provide you with best practices to help support interviews.
- Meal and rest breaks. Illinois’ One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA) helps to regulate meal and rest break requirements for certain employees. TriNet helps you support scheduling and time keeping that account for them.
- State payroll taxes. Illinois has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.
Straightforward Admin Fee Pricing for Illinois Businesses
TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Illinois team grows.
Who TriNet serves in Illinois
TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.
TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.
From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Illinois companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Illinois, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.
TriNet by the numbers
in payroll processed in 2025*
worksite employees as of 12/31/25
Businesses across Illinois and the country count on TriNet for HR support.
Illinois HR outsourcing FAQs
TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.
- TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
- TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.
Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:
- The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
- The services and level of support you add
- The size of your team
This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*.
See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:
- Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside Illinois, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
- Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.
Plenty of Illinois businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.
Yes. Illinois has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services help you:
- Administer Illinois payroll taxes as you hire
- Keep up with wage base changes year to year
- Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Illinois
The Illinois Human Rights Act includes provisions that are similar to the CROWN Acts (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) that other states have enacted. The Illinois law prohibits discrimination against anyone based on “traits historically associated with race, including but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.”
TriNet can help businesses navigate workplace requirements, help employers with policies, provide manager training on Equal Employment Opportunity and diversity or unconscious bias training.
Under Illinois law, private-sector employers are required to offer a retirement plan or facilitate the state-sponsored My Illinois Savings program (formerly Illinois Secure Choice) if they have been in business for at least two years and have employed five or more people in every quarter of the previous year.
Retirement benefits are an important factor in talent acquisition and retention. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in Illinois and other states where you hire.
*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.
** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.