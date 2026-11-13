LocationsPennsylvania

HR outsourcing, technology, and support services in Pennsylvania

Running a business in Pennsylvania takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR. 

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National resources. Pennsylvania support. 

TriNet brings Pennsylvania businesses the resources of a national HR provider: 

an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Pittsburgh to Erie to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters. 

What does that look like day to day? 

Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run. 

For Pennsylvania employers, the bigger HR challenge is often growth itself: hiring across state lines, supporting remote employees, and keeping payroll accurate as the team expands. TriNet supports multi-state teams from a single platform, so Pennsylvania is a starting point, not a limit. 

HR Services TriNet Provides in Pennsylvania

Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.

Employee Benefits

Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Pennsylvania small businesses often can't reach on their own.

Explore Our Employee Benefits
Payroll Services

Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.

Explore Our Payroll Services
HR Support

Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help.

Explore Our HR Support
HR Compliance

Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.

Explore Our HR Compliance
HR Automation

Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.

Explore Our HR Automation

How TriNet Supports Pennsylvania Businesses

Every Pennsylvania business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both. 

For many Pennsylvania businesses, TriNet HR Plus is the natural starting point. 

TriNet HR Plus

An administrative services organization, or ASO delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record. 
Learn more about TriNet HR Plus

TriNet PEO

A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business. 
Learn more about TriNet PEO

What you get with either solution: 

  • Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account

  • An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics

  • Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects

  • Per-employee, per-month admin fee with an itemized breakdown

Pennsylvania-specific support.
TriNet also helps Pennsylvania employers navigate:

 

  • Final pay. The Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law (WPCL) sets timing requirements for a departing employee's final paycheck. TriNet can help your team with the offboarding process and navigate final pay with confidence.
  • Fair hiring. While there is no statewide restriction on asking about an applicant’s criminal history, cities including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, limit the questions a business can ask of job candidates. TriNet offers best practices and resources for location-specific applications as well as helping you with interviews.
  • Meal and rest breaks. Pennsylvania does not set meal and rest break requirements for adult employees in general. Minors may not work more than five consecutive hours without at least a 30-minute rest break. However, employers who offer breaks must follow the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). TriNet helps you navigate scheduling and time requirements under the FLSA.
  • State payroll taxes. Pennsylvania has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.

To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer

Straightforward Admin Fee Pricing for Pennsylvania Businesses

TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Pennsylvania team grows.

TriNet HR Plus pricing
Explore HR Plus Pricing
TriNet PEO pricing
Explore PEO Pricing

Who TriNet serves in Pennsylvania 

TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond. 

TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work. 

From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Pennsylvania companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Pennsylvania, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve. 

TriNet by the numbers

30+
in business, founded in 1988
~$70B

in payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~323,000

worksite employees as of 12/31/25

What businesses say about TriNet

When we onboard a new employee in a new state, we just go to TriNet and they walk us through the entire thing and take care of that. The benefits that TriNet gives our company access to is really incredible. As a smaller company, it would be quite a challenge to get the type of rates that we have access to with TriNet."
Eli Eichenblatt
CEO and founder of RTS Tactical, Miami, FL
The TriNet platform is one of the main reasons why we actually moved to and chose TriNet over other options. We believe that their technology was superior to everyone, that they were actively investing in it, and actively improving it."
Seth Fass
President, East Coast Capital, Melville, NY.
Having TriNet, allows us to act like, say, a Fortune 1000 company. Even though you might only be 50 employees, you can have a technology stack and all of the offerings that a Fortune 1000 can offer."
Hulet Smith
CEO of Rehabmart.com, Watkinsville, GA

Resources for Pennsylvania employers

Guides and insights from TriNet's team, picked for Pennsylvania employers.
State of Work: Mid-Atlantic 2025
State of Work: Mid-Atlantic 2025

Explore the 2025 State of Work: Mid-Atlantic report by TriNet. Discover how Mid-Atlantic employers and employees view work/life balance, engagement, AI in HR, benefits, and more.

Lead more
TriNet’s Mid-Atlantic Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
TriNet’s Mid-Atlantic Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally

New Mid-Atlantic workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.

Learn more
TriNet’s The State of Work with Jimmy Lowery Jr. (Mid-Atlantic)
TriNet’s The State of Work with Jimmy Lowery Jr. (Mid-Atlantic)

Join us as we explore the practical difference between AI and automation with Jimmy Lowery Jr., Founder and CEO of Simplora, an AI-native meeting workspace built for modern teams.

Learn more

Pennsylvania HR outsourcing FAQs

What's the difference between TriNet PEO and TriNet HR Plus?

TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.

  • TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
  • TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.

Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.

How much does HR outsourcing cost in Pennsylvania?

TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:

  • The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
  • The services and level of support you add
  • The size of your team

    • This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*.

    See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.

Can TriNet support my team outside Pennsylvania?

Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:

  • Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside Pennsylvania, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
  • Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.

    • Plenty of Pennsylvania businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.

Can TriNet help administer Pennsylvania payroll taxes?

Yes. Pennsylvania has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services can help you:

  • Administer Pennsylvania payroll taxes as you hire
  • Keep up with wage base changes year to year
  • Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Pennsylvania
Does Pennsylvania require paid sick leave?

Pennsylvania does not require paid sick leave. However, three major municipalities, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Allegheny County, require paid sick leave for employers of certain sizes.

TriNet can help Pennsylvania employers administer paid time off policies that fit their team and budget. TriNet also can help you navigate multi-state requirements if you also have employees in states with different paid sick leave requirements.

Does Pennsylvania have pay transparency requirements?
Pennsylvania doesn’t have a pay transparency law requiring private employers to disclose salary ranges in job postings. However, Philadelphia and Lehigh County ban employers from inquiring about or using a candidate’s salary history during hiring. TriNet's HR professionals can provide information and best practices to help employers build consistent hiring practices that account for applicable state requirements, instead of navigating different rules posting by posting. And if you recruit remotely, postings that reach candidates in other states with pay transparency laws can still be covered by those states' rules.
We run a trucking business in Pennsylvania. Which TriNet solution fits? 
For field-based businesses like trucking and logistics, TriNet HR Plus is often the strongest fit, with support for the workers’ compensation and scheduling realities that come with the work. You stay the sole employer of record while TriNet handles HR administration, payroll, and compliance support. And if a comprehensive co-employment solution makes sense down the road, TriNet PEO is there to grow into.
Does Pennsylvania require employers to offer a retirement plan?

Pennsylvania does not require employers to offer a retirement plan, but the state legislature has been considering a plan called Keystone Saves. However, Philadelphia does have PhillySaves, a mandatory retirement savings program for certain private-sector employers which will start to accept contributions in July 2027 from those employers who do not offer other retirement programs.

Retirement benefits are an important factor in talent acquisition and retention. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in Pennsylvania and other states where you hire.

*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.   

** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement. 

Let's reduce the HR admin that steals your focus

Talk with a TriNet expert about what HR support could look like for your Pennsylvania business.
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