HR outsourcing, technology, and support services in Pennsylvania
Running a business in Pennsylvania takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR.
National resources. Pennsylvania support.
TriNet brings Pennsylvania businesses the resources of a national HR provider:
an all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Pittsburgh to Erie to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.
What does that look like day to day?
Payroll processing, benefit plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.
For Pennsylvania employers, the bigger HR challenge is often growth itself: hiring across state lines, supporting remote employees, and keeping payroll accurate as the team expands. TriNet supports multi-state teams from a single platform, so Pennsylvania is a starting point, not a limit.
HR Services TriNet Provides in Pennsylvania
Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.
Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Pennsylvania small businesses often can't reach on their own.
Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.
Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help.
Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.
Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.
How TriNet Supports Pennsylvania Businesses
Every Pennsylvania business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.
For many Pennsylvania businesses, TriNet HR Plus is the natural starting point.
TriNet HR Plus
TriNet PEO
What you get with either solution:
Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account
An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
Per-employee, per-month admin fee with an itemized breakdown
- Final pay. The Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law (WPCL) sets timing requirements for a departing employee's final paycheck. TriNet can help your team with the offboarding process and navigate final pay with confidence.
- Fair hiring. While there is no statewide restriction on asking about an applicant’s criminal history, cities including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, limit the questions a business can ask of job candidates. TriNet offers best practices and resources for location-specific applications as well as helping you with interviews.
- Meal and rest breaks. Pennsylvania does not set meal and rest break requirements for adult employees in general. Minors may not work more than five consecutive hours without at least a 30-minute rest break. However, employers who offer breaks must follow the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). TriNet helps you navigate scheduling and time requirements under the FLSA.
- State payroll taxes. Pennsylvania has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you administer state payroll tax requirements as you hire and grow.
To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer
Straightforward Admin Fee Pricing for Pennsylvania Businesses
TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Pennsylvania team grows.
Who TriNet serves in Pennsylvania
TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.
TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.
From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Pennsylvania companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Pennsylvania, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.
TriNet by the numbers
in payroll processed in 2025*
worksite employees as of 12/31/25
What businesses say about TriNet
Resources for Pennsylvania employers
Pennsylvania HR outsourcing FAQs
TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.
- TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
- TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.
Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:
- The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
- The services and level of support you add
- The size of your team
This references only the admin fee. HR Plus may include additional add-on services that you subscribe to, and PEO pricing may include itemized charges such as benefits and workers' compensation. And both may have implementation or setup fees*.
See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:
- Remote and multi-state teams. If you hire outside Pennsylvania, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
- Expansion and relocation. If you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.
Plenty of Pennsylvania businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.
Yes. Pennsylvania has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services can help you:
- Administer Pennsylvania payroll taxes as you hire
- Keep up with wage base changes year to year
- Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania does not require paid sick leave. However, three major municipalities, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Allegheny County, require paid sick leave for employers of certain sizes.
TriNet can help Pennsylvania employers administer paid time off policies that fit their team and budget. TriNet also can help you navigate multi-state requirements if you also have employees in states with different paid sick leave requirements.
Pennsylvania does not require employers to offer a retirement plan, but the state legislature has been considering a plan called Keystone Saves. However, Philadelphia does have PhillySaves, a mandatory retirement savings program for certain private-sector employers which will start to accept contributions in July 2027 from those employers who do not offer other retirement programs.
Retirement benefits are an important factor in talent acquisition and retention. TriNet can help you explore and access retirement plan options for your team and set up a benefits program that competes well, in Pennsylvania and other states where you hire.
*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.
** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.