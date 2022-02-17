Former U.S. President, a Distinguished Roster of Medical Experts and Respected Business Leaders Among the Prominent Speakers to Join TriNet PeopleForce October 20-22

Virtual conference to address a diverse agenda of critical and timely issues that affect SMBs, including the state of the economy, social justice, the future of business and more
Dublin, CA —October 15, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions, will host the inaugural TriNet PeopleForce conference October 20-22. The one-of-a-kind virtual conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will feature prominent speakers such as former U.S. President George W. Bush, who will discuss his time in the Oval Office, the challenges facing America and the country’s businesses, the power of freedom and the importance of resiliency.
The conference will also feature a diverse group of business experts, public servants, educators and thought leaders discussing critical and timely issues, including diversity and racism in the workplace, employee mental health and issues that impact company bottom lines, such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.
Critical topics to be addressed at TriNet PeopleForce include:
“There is no better time than now to have these crucial conversations and discuss issues that will continue to impact our nation. We are extremely honored and excited to kick off TriNet PeopleForce next week and look forward to hearing from a diverse group of outstanding and knowledgeable speakers, along with innovative and driven business leaders,” said TriNet President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield. “The timely topics and issues being discussed—such as diversity, equity & inclusion, the future of business and building business resiliency—are top of mind for entrepreneurs and company leaders. The conference will benefit anyone looking to grow and succeed in their business, especially during these tumultuous times.”
Prominent leaders that will be speaking at TriNet PeopleForce include:
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.