Former U.S. President, a Distinguished Roster of Medical Experts and Respected Business Leaders Among the Prominent Speakers to Join TriNet PeopleForce October 20-22

Virtual conference to address a diverse agenda of critical and timely issues that affect SMBs, including the state of the economy, social justice, the future of business and more

Dublin, CA —October 15, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions, will host the inaugural TriNet PeopleForce conference October 20-22. The one-of-a-kind virtual conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will feature prominent speakers such as former U.S. President George W. Bush, who will discuss his time in the Oval Office, the challenges facing America and the country’s businesses, the power of freedom and the importance of resiliency.

The conference will also feature a diverse group of business experts, public servants, educators and thought leaders discussing critical and timely issues, including diversity and racism in the workplace, employee mental health and issues that impact company bottom lines, such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.

Critical topics to be addressed at TriNet PeopleForce include:

State of the Union for SMBs

Systemic Discrimination

Business Unusual: 2020’s Economy Trade and SMBs

How Do I Figure out the Fiscal Stimulus?

In the New Normal, Cash (Flow) is King

Before They Burn Out: Beating Employee Stress

Talk Your Team Through Change Like a Boss

The Workforce vs. The Workplace

COVID vs. Work Culture: Can We Win?

Employment Risk in Today’s Workplace

Customer Experience 2.0, Not All Digital

When Will COVID-19 End & What Will the Next Pandemic Look Like?

Inequality Doesn’t Work Here

Health Care Trends: Hang On, It Could be a Wild Ride

Getting to the Other Side: How (and When) Will the Economy Recover?

Movement Not a Moment: How Diversity Makes Your Business Better

Doing the Pandemic Pivot: Facts from the Frontline

2020 Vision: How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Future of Work

Healing Healthcare

Outlook on Healthcare Costs

Post Corona: Winners & Losers



“There is no better time than now to have these crucial conversations and discuss issues that will continue to impact our nation. We are extremely honored and excited to kick off TriNet PeopleForce next week and look forward to hearing from a diverse group of outstanding and knowledgeable speakers, along with innovative and driven business leaders,” said TriNet President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield. “The timely topics and issues being discussed—such as diversity, equity & inclusion, the future of business and building business resiliency—are top of mind for entrepreneurs and company leaders. The conference will benefit anyone looking to grow and succeed in their business, especially during these tumultuous times.”



Prominent leaders that will be speaking at TriNet PeopleForce include:





Former U.S. President George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager, NY Times best-selling author and co-host of NBC News’ “Today with Hoda & Jenna”

Mona Sutphen, Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor at Vistria Group

Cynthia McFadden, NBC News Senior Legal and Investigative Correspondent

David Faber, CNBC “Squawk on the Street” co-anchor, New York Times best-selling author and award-winning journalist

Wilfred Frost, “Closing Bell” Co-Anchor, CNBC

Dr. John Torres, Medical Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC

Colleen Williams, KNBC Los Angeles News Anchor

Arthur M. Southam, Kaiser Permanente Executive Vice President, Health Plan Operations and Chief Growth Officer

Richard Migliori, MD, UnitedHealth Group Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Mike Wilson, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer for Morgan Stanley

Eric H. Holder, Jr., 82nd U.S. Attorney General

Dr. Ryan McGarry, Emergency Medicine Physician; Director, Producer, and Screenwriter of acclaimed Netflix series “Code Black” and “Pandemic”

Scott Galloway, NYU Stern Professor, public speaker, author and podcast host

Dr. Syra Madad, American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist

Michael J. Roffler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, First Republic Bank

Eddie S. Glaude Jr., James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor; Chair, Department of African American Studies, Princeton University

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Physician, Podcast Host, Author, and former Public Health Commissioner of Detroit

Brigid Schulte, Director of the Better Life Lab & The Good Life Initiative at New America, & author of the NY Times Best Seller “Overwhelmed”

Calvin Newport, Author of “Digital Minimalism” “Deep Work” and “So Good They Can’t Ignore You”

Dr. Kaveh Safavi, Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture

Lesley Slaton Brown, Chief Diversity Officer, HP

Ed Mullen, Chief Executive Officer, Cyprexx Services

Walter Faulstroh, Co-founder and CEO, HUM Nutrition

Ralph Clark, President and CEO, ShotSpotter

Anita-Marie Laurie, Member of the firm Sitrick & Company

David Heath, Co-Founder and CEO, Bombas

Rebecca Kantar, Founder and CEO, Imbellus

Nina Montée Karp, Founder, SVP Strategy & Brand Development, Happiest Baby

Gina Hartigan, Vice President Human Resources, Mavenlink

Shannon Adkins, CEO, Future State

Samantha Snabes, Co-Founder, re:3D

TriNet HR and business experts

For more information on this one-of-a-kind virtual event for SMB leaders, visit peopleforce.trinet.com.

*Please note: Some sessions of this virtual conference are closed to the media, with no personal recording, photography or note-taking permitted.*

