CNBC’s David Faber, NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden, Dr. John Torres and Colleen Williams,
along with UnitedHealth Group’s EVP and Chief Medical Officer Richard Migliori, MD and Kaiser Permanente’s EVP and Chief Growth Officer Arthur M. Southam
Dublin, CA —October 7, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions today announced the addition of several prominent speakers to its roster of thought leaders and influencers at the inaugural TriNet PeopleForce, a one-of-a-kind virtual conference for small and medium-size businesses. The latest speakers to join the conference include CNBC “Squawk on the Street” co-anchor, New York Times best-selling author and award-winning journalist David Faber, NBC News Senior Legal and Investigative Correspondent Cynthia McFadden, and Medical Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC Dr. John Torres in addition to KNBC Los Angeles News Anchor Colleen Williams.
Other prestigious additions include Kaiser Permanente Executive Vice President, Health Plan Operations and Chief Growth Officer Arthur M. Southam, and UnitedHealth Group Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Richard Migliori, MD.
Taking place October 20-22, TriNet PeopleForce will bring together business leaders, public servants, educators, authors, influencers and health industry experts to discuss critical, timely issues, including diversity and racism in the workplace, employee mental health and issues that impact company bottom lines, such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.
“The world around us right now is unpredictable and the business climate continues to be somewhat uncertain. That is why we thought it was pivotal to bring together a diverse mix of people to discuss the critical issues of the day,” said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. “It’s promising to have so many respected experts from all corners of our nation’s business and public landscape willingly come together to share their knowledge and passions with small and medium-size business leaders. We are thankful to all TriNet PeopleForce speakers and guests. We believe proactively joining forces will help us all today and into the future.”
Other prominent speakers at TriNet PeopleForce include:
