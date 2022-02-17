World Expert in Brain Performance to Speak at 2nd Annual Conference Focused on Business Transformation, Agility and Innovation for Small and Medium-Size Businesses





DUBLIN, Calif.— August 26, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of world-renowned brain training expert Jim Kwik—who coaches people in speed-reading, memory improvement, brain performance, and accelerated learning—as a speaker at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.





As the founder of Kwik Learning, brain training expert Jim Kwik has spent 25 years serving as the mental coach to students and seniors, entrepreneurs and educators, and advisor to many of the world’s leading CEOs and celebrities. He is a highly sought-out trainer for top organizations such as Virgin, Nike, Zappos, SpaceX, NYU, GE, Fox Studios, Harvard, and Singularity University, and has shared the stage with renowned global leaders, including Sir Richard Branson and the Dalai Lama. His work has been featured worldwide, including in a June 2021 seven-page cover story in Entrepreneur magazine.

Kwik’s online courses are used by students in over 100 countries, and his online content has reached more than 300 million views. He’s the host and creator of Kwik Brain with Jim Kwik, a globally top-50 ranked podcast, and also the international bestselling author of Learn Anything Faster, Unlock Your Exceptional Life, and Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain.

Kwik’s discussion at 2:30 p.m. EST on September 14 will include:

Mastering your mind and memory

Critical keys to unleashing your super brain

Turning on the success switch through an elite mindset, routine and habits

Winning in the face of fierce overload and competition





“TriNet PeopleForce is focused on developing the various aspects of entrepreneurial achievement and business success. Jim brings deep insights and unique perspectives to helping ambitious leaders unleash their full potential, and we are excited to bring this exclusive opportunity—to tap into areas of our brains that many of us have not explored—to SMB leaders in attendance at our event,” said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City.



The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

